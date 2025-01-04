Premier League transfer needs: Where does each club need to strengthen in the January window?

The January transfer window is here and all 20 Premier League teams will be keeping their eyes and ears open to opportunities to strengthen their squads.

MORE — January transfer window predictions | Details, key dates

But who needs to strengthen, and where, in the next month?

Below we take a look at the most pressing transfer needs for all 20 Premier League clubs.

Premier League transfer needs — January window

Arsenal - Striker

Kai Havertz is doing a fine job up top but if Arsenal want to muscle their way closer towards Liverpool they need a clinical finisher. The ideal addition would be the likes of Isak, Gyokeres or Vlahovic but will any of them be available in January? The Gunners may also add a wide forward to upgrade on Trossard and Martinelli, but will that block the pathway for youngsters like Nwaneri? Also, given how many injuries they’ve had in defense perhaps another versatile defender a la Timber would be a good idea.

Aston Villa - Right wing

Villa’s squad is deep and when they don’t have injuries they are pretty set. But it’s clear they need an upgrade out on the right wing.

Bournemouth - Striker

Evanilson has blown hot and cold in his first Premier League season and Enes Unal is a decent impact player up top. But Bournemouth really need someone who can finish off the huge number of chances they create each game. That is tough to find in January but it could be the difference between European football and not for the Cherries.

Brighton and Hove Albion - Striker

The Seagulls have a problem finishing off chances and with Evan Ferguson expected to leave, a gap is opening up in attack. Fabian Hurzeler’s squad is deep and Brighton aren’t usually impulsive with their spending, while they’ve already added Diego Gomez from Inter Miami.

Brentford - Defenders

So many defensive injuries have impacted Brentford this season and it’s clear they need some extra defenders in their squad. It really is as simple as that.

Chelsea - Goalkeeper

The one real area of weakness for Chelsea is in goal as neither Sanchez nor Jorgensen seem like their long-term goalkeeper. There aren’t many options out there, but that is the only area Chelsea need to strengthen their bloated squad.

Crystal Palace - Central midfielder

Palace are pretty set but if they could upgrade their central midfield positions that would strengthen them. Doucoure, Hughes and Lerma are solid but they need an extra player in the holding role.

Everton - Striker, winger

Same old story for Everton, who are solid enough at the back but need serious help in attack. Calvert-Lewin’s contract is running down, while Beto and Broja are pushing hard to start but probably aren’t the long-term answers. Also, Ndiaye has been really good out wide but McNeil has had injuries this season and Harrison is struggling for form. Another winger and creative talent would be handy too.

Fulham - Left wing

Nowhere really for Fulham to strengthen as their squad is deep and they’ve withstood some injury issues to have a great season so far. Perhaps another option out on the left ahead of Antonee Robinson would be a good idea? Traore has done okay in spurts but someone to match Iwobi’s impact on the right would be ideal. Robinson could even be pushed forward to left wing himself.

Ipswich Town - Goalkeeper

The Tractor Boys are hanging in there in the relegation scrap and the one area they can really improve is in goal. Muric has made some big mistakes and lost his place to Walton for the big win against Chelsea. Can McKenna find a new number one from elsewhere? If he does, Ipswich will remain tough to break down and are dangerous on the counter.

Leicester City - Center back

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are dangerous going forward and have a decent sized squad up top and in midfield. But at center back they’re struggling. Faes, Coady, Vestergaard and Okoli have all struggled and if they can get in a solid, speedy center back it will improve them massively.

Liverpool - Center back

If Virgil van Dijk goes down injured then Liverpool’s title charge could come off the rails, so they need a back-up option in January. Quansah has struggled and with Konate and Gomez struggling with injuries, the only other option they have is Endo playing out of position.

Man City 'will be active' in transfer window David Ornstein details Manchester City's upcoming transfer window plans and discusses Pep Guardiola's future with the club as his side continues to struggle.

Manchester City - Center back, central midfielders, full backs, back-up striker

A long list of needs, and it’s warranted due to their incredible collapse in recent months. Pep Guardiola has admitted they need options at center back and in central midfield as Rodri’s injury has created a huge problem and highlighted City’s lack of a back-up holding midfielder. At full back they also need new options with center backs often playing there out of position, while up top Erling Haaland needs to have a back-up. Not replacing Julian Alvarez was wild and Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri is arriving in January from River Plate and is a bright prospect, but City may need some more experience in attack.

Manchester United - Everywhere

At this point there is no Man United player who is safe from criticism or being up for sale. They’re in a relegation battle. Ruben Amorim has taken over a mess and his new playing style is taking longer than expected to soak in to the players. With some big names set to be available in January, United need a major squad overhaul. They basically have to get the best players they can due to financial restrictions and perhaps Amorim can work his connections at Sporting to go back and get some of their best players? What a mess.

Newcastle United - Center back

Eddie Howe’s side have dealt with key defensive injuries really well but having another center back in their rotation will help them out massively. More importantly they need to hold on to Isak, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the coming months.

Nottingham Forest - Nowhere

Nuno Espirito Santo is doing an incredible job and Forest’s squad is deep and structured. The one area they may need help in is in central midfield but Danilo is almost back after the awful injury he suffered at the start of the season, while Ibrahim Sangare is almost back from injury too. So they should be set.

Southampton - Forward, attacking midfielder, holding midfielder

Saints are in a real mess at the bottom of the table and they may start planning for the Championship next season already. Still, they need a holding midfielder and most importantly a new striker and attacking midfielder. They’re the lower goalscorers by some distance and new head coach Ivan Juric needs a spark in attack to finish off some of their promising attacks. They need a miracle to stay up, and getting a whole new attack would give them some hope.

Tottenham Hotspur - Center backs, full backs, holding midfielder

Ange Postecoglou has a great team when everyone’s fit but when injuries crop up, and they continue to do so, Spurs drop off dramatically. They need squad players and cover in the four defensive positions, while they also need a true holding midfielder to give them more balance.

West Ham United - Striker, holding midfielder

With Michail Antonio out for the foreseeable future after his horrific car crash, West Ham will obviously need to strengthen up front in the short term. Fullkrug is their only real option, with Ings not really fitting Lopetegui’s system. An upgrade on Rodriguez and Alvarez is needed in holding midfield so Soucek can be pushed further forward.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goalkeeper, center back

Vitor Pereira has done a fine job turning Wolves’ season around and they need to become more defensively sound as they can clearly create and score goals. Jose Sa’s time is probably close to being up as Wolves will likely search for a new long-term goalkeeper, while a new center back is also crucial. Keeping hold of Matheus Cunha is a necessity.