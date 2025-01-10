 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Manchester City, Lens reportedly agree $40M deal for Uzbek phenom Abdukodir Khusanov

  
Published January 10, 2025 04:48 PM

Manchester City are set to add center back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens after the Ligue 1 side agreed a reported $41 million deal with the Premier League champions on Friday.

Personal terms should not be an issue for City and the Uzbek center back will become both the most expensive sale of a player from Uzbekistan and would become the first from his country to play in the Premier League.

[ TRANSFERS: Man United link with Kolo Muani move ]

Khusanov, who turns 21 on Feb. 29, has made 31 senior appearances for Lens including 24 times in Ligue 1 and six times across three European competitions.

His FBref page shows a defense-first, elite game-reader. Khusanov came through Uzbek side Bunyodkor before making his senior bow in Belarus for Energetik-BGU Minska.

Khusanov has already piled up 18 caps for Ubzekistan, who will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with City according to Sky Sports.