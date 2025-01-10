Manchester City, Lens reportedly agree $40M deal for Uzbek phenom Abdukodir Khusanov

Manchester City are set to add center back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens after the Ligue 1 side agreed a reported $41 million deal with the Premier League champions on Friday.

Personal terms should not be an issue for City and the Uzbek center back will become both the most expensive sale of a player from Uzbekistan and would become the first from his country to play in the Premier League.

Khusanov, who turns 21 on Feb. 29, has made 31 senior appearances for Lens including 24 times in Ligue 1 and six times across three European competitions.

His FBref page shows a defense-first, elite game-reader. Khusanov came through Uzbek side Bunyodkor before making his senior bow in Belarus for Energetik-BGU Minska.

Khusanov has already piled up 18 caps for Ubzekistan, who will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with City according to Sky Sports.