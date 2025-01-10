Manchester United transfer news: Randal Kolo Muani a winter priority

Could Ruben Amorim get a new, pricy forward at Manchester United this January?

Paris Saint-Germain and France national team forward Randal Kolo Muani is said to be a priority for the Red Devils, and not for the summer.

[ MORE: West Ham make managerial change | Everton fire Dyche ]

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says that United are “determined to do everything possible to secure his transfer in the winter.”

Kolo Muani, who turned 26 last month, joined PSG in a reported $77 million move in the summer of 2023, and has been primarily used as a center forward. He can also play left and right wing.

Plettenberg says fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham are among a host of teams following the forward.

Who is Randal Kolo Muani?

Kolo Muani has 27 caps for France, scoring eight times, and four of those goals have come in the last six appearances. Three have come against Belgium and one against Spain, so the competition hasn’t been poor.

He’s been limited in playing time, grabbing nine goals with six assists in under 2000 minutes last season. Kolo Muani has only played 453 minutes this season, scoring twice with one assist.

Kolo Muani stands 6-foot-2 and has exceptional metrics for passing and ball progression, comparing favorably to Dominic Solanke, Darwin Nunez, and Nicolas Jackson amongst others in those regards.

If the finishing were to return to their Eintracht Frankfurt 2022-23 numbers, when he scored 23 times with 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, it’s obviously a home run for any team.