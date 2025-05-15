2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Owners: Entries, post positions, key contenders, and more

This Saturday, May 17, marks the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes. Coverage of the race begins at 4 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, but there’s plenty of horse racing action happening throughout the day. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes and the full list of horse owners.

This year’s field is headlined by Journalism, the runner-up of this year’s Kentucky Derby and the morning line favorite in the 2025 Preakness. Other contenders include Sandman, the winner of the 2025 Arkansas Derby (G1); Clever Again, the 2025 Hot Springs Stakes (LS) champion; and River Thames, the 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) runner-up

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert looks to earn his 9th Preakness victory and 18th Triple Crown race win on Saturday. His entrant, Goal Oriented, is undefeated in two career starts.

2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Owners:

1. Goal Oriented - SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, et al.

2. Journalism - Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse T’bred Partners, Elayne Stables 5, Robert LaPenta and Coolmore

3. American Promise - BC Stables

4. Heart of Honor - Jim and Claire Limited

5. Pay Billy - RKTN Racing

6. River Thames - WinStar Farm, CHC, Pantofel Stable and Wachtel Stable

7. Sandman - DJ Stable, St Elias Stable, West Point Thoroughbreds & CJ Stables

8. Clever Again - Winchell Thoroughbreds, Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith

9. Gosger - Harvey A. Clarke Racing Stables

Date: Saturday, May 17

Saturday, May 17 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17. The excitement starts at 2 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock with the Preakness Prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty won this year’s Kentucky Derby but is skipping the 2025 Preakness to focus on the Belmont Stakes, taking place on June 7.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

