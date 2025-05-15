How to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, post time, entries, and more

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17, at 4 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Saturday’s race not only marks the 150th edition of the event, but it will be the final event at the historic Pimlico Race Course as demolition is expected to begin in June, part of the facility’s $400 million redevelopment.

Sovereignty, the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, will skip the Preakness and instead focus on the Belmont Stakes. Journalism, the runner-up of this year’s Kentucky Derby, is the morning line favorite in the 2025 Preakness. His jockey Umberto Rispoli looks to earn his first Triple Crown race victory, while trainer Michael McCarthy is seeking a second Preakness win after winning in 2021.

See below to find out additional information on how to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes, as well as all of the exciting horse racing events happening this weekend.

RELATED: 2025 Preakness Stakes odds - Post Positions, expert analysis, and predictions

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17. The excitement starts at 2 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock with the Preakness Prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

How do I watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Date: Saturday, May 17

Saturday, May 17 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty won this year’s Kentucky Derby in 2:02.31.

Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present Sovereignty’s victory in the 151st Kentucky Derby offered its trainer and jockey a cleansing victory, and the sport, welcomed enjoyment.

Why isn’t Sovereignty running in the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Sovereignty is skipping the 2025 Preakness to focus on the Belmont Stakes, taking place on June 7. Sovereignty’s trainer, Bill Mott, is prioritizing rest and the longevity of the horse’s career.

“Over the years, people have realized that spacing these horses out a little bit gives you the opportunity to make them last a little longer,” said the Hall of Fame trainer. We’re looking at [his] career, and you want the career to last more than 5 weeks.”

This marks the second time in the last four years in which the Kentucky Derby winner did not run in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Does Bob Baffert have a horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Bob Baffert has entered Goal Oriented, who is undefeated in two career starts. The Hall of Fame trainer looks to earn his 9th Preakness victory and 18th Triple Crown race win on Saturday.

Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Seize the Grey won the 149th Preakness Stakes. Watch the video below to relive the thrilling moment:

Seize the Grey wins 149th Preakness Stakes D. Wayne Lukas' Seize the Grey goes wire-to-wire to win the 149th Preakness Stakes on a muddy day at Pimlico, giving the 88-year-old trainer his seventh career Preakness win.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?