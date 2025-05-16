2025 Preakness Stakes represents potential historic moment of female jockeys

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17, at 4 PM ET on NBC and Peacock at the historic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Saturday’s race is set to be a memorable one — not only is it the 150th edition of the event, but for the first time in 11 years, the line up will include a female jockey.

RELATED: How to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes

Saffie Osborne, who will be riding Heart of Honor, is looking to become the first female jockey to win the Preakness — and just the second female jockey to win a Triple Crown race, after Julie Krone‘s historic 1993 Belmont victory. The race will also mark Osborne’s first mount on U.S. soil. Her father, Jamie Osborne, trains the colt.

“I have confidence in her, the owners have confidence in her,” Jamie said. “There’s no reason to swap her in spite of a lack of experience in American dirt racing.”

Heart of Honor earned a spot in this year’s Derby after finishing second in the G2 UAE Derby last time out, but Saffie declined the invitation due to logistical concerns. The colt was bred in England but has raced mostly in Dubai.

Other contenders in the 2025 Preakness Stakes include Journalism, the morning line favorite, and runner-up of this year’s Kentucky Derby, as well as Bob Baffert’s Goal Oriented, who is undefeated in two career starts and could bring the Hall of Fame trainer his 9th Preakness victory.

Sovereignty, the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, will skip the Preakness and instead focus on the Belmont Stakes, which takes place on June 7.

RELATED: 2025 Preakness Stakes odds - Post Positions, expert analysis, and predictions

See below to find out more about the history of female jockeys in the Preakness and additional information on how to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

RELATED: Journalism leads talented field of horses ready to step up at the Preakness Stakes

How many female jockeys have competed in the Preakness Stakes?

Before Osborne, only three female jockeys have competed in the Preakness Stakes. See the chart below for the full list of names.



Year Jockey Horse, Finish 1985 Patricia Cooksey Tajawa, 6th 1994 Andrea Seefeldt Looming, 7th 2013 Rosie Napravnik Mylute, 3rd 2014 Rosie Napravnik Bayern, 9th

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17. The excitement starts at 2 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock with the Preakness Prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Preakness Stakes traditions: Drinks, fashion, flowers, Black-eyed Susan cocktail and blanket, trophy The second jewel of the Triple Crown shines with traditions. Don’t miss the 2025 Preakness Stakes, this Saturday, May 17, at 2:30 PM ET on Peacock.

How do I watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Date: Saturday, May 17

Saturday, May 17 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?