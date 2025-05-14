Preakness Stakes traditions: Drinks, fashion, flowers, Black-eyed Susan cocktail and blanket, trophy

Horse racing’s finest are back in Baltimore, Md., for the 150th Preakness Stakes. Every third Saturday in May (with a few exceptions), people flock to Pimlico Race Course to take in the sights and sounds of the second jewel of the Triple Crown, steeped in its own flair and unique traditions.

Here’s what you need to know about the customs of the Preakness Stakes, from a signature cocktail to bold fashion. Catch these traditions and an exciting day of horse racing on Saturday, May 17, with live coverage beginning at 2:30 PM ET on CNBC and continuing on NBC, starting at 4:00 PM ET. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

What do you wear to the Preakness?

The Preakness is a time to dress up in bright colors. Men and women show off in vibrant pastels, often highlighted with black to pay homage to the Black-eyed Susan, the official state flower of Maryland. You will also see a wide array of elaborate hats that rival those at the Kentucky Derby.

May 18, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seize The Grey receives a kiss from jockey Jaime Torres in the Winners Circle after winning the 149th running of The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer/Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

What flower is associated with Preakness?

Maryland’s state flower, the Black-eyed Susan, is often worn and referenced at the Preakness Stakes. A blanket of the yellow-petaled blossoms has been awarded to the winner of the Preakness since 1940, when it was established as the official flower of the event.

However, because the Black-eyed Susan usually blooms in June, the blanket is made of Viking Poms for the race winner. Thousands of flowers make up the final product (seen above on last year’s winner, Seize the Grey).

What are the traditions of the Preakness?

Aside from the blanket of Black-eyed Susans, the Preakness has a few other traditions that set it apart from the other races of the Triple Crown.

Since 1909, the horse and rider weather vane at the top of the Old Clubhouse replica has been painted the color of the winning jockey’s silks right after the race. It stays those colors until the following year.

The Woodlawn Vase is also presented to the winning owner of the Preakness Stakes every year. In 1983, it was valued at $1 million, making it the most valuable trophy in United States sports. While the real trophy is brought to and awarded at Pimlico every year, the winning owner keeps a $30,000 replica. Until the Preakness, the Woodlawn Vase is displayed at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 20 Woodlawn Vase Trophy and Pimlico Cupola at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images) Horsephotos/Getty Images

What is the drink of the Preakness Stakes?

The cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens, who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2025 Preakness Stakes watch party an event your guests won’t want to miss.

How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!



1 ounce peach schnapps

1 ounce bourbon whiskey

1 ounce vodka

2 ounces orange juice

2 ounces sour mix

An orange slice and cherry for garnish

How do I watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Date: Saturday, May 17

Saturday, May 17 Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel : NBC, CNBC

: NBC, CNBC Streaming: Peacock

