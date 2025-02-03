Chelsea’s USMNT defender Caleb Wiley signs for Watford on loan

United States men’s national team back Caleb Wiley is heading to the Championship following a loan from Chelsea to Watford.

Wiley moved to Chelsea from Atlanta United in August and spent the first half of the season on loan to Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley said Wiley is “a really athletic left back with great technical quality as you’d expect from a Chelsea player. He’s exactly the tupe of player that’s going to give us great competition in that area of the pitch.

The left back turned 20 in December and started Strasbourg’s league opener but missed six games with a knee injury and seven more with a shoulder problem.

Watford have 24-year-old Yasser Larouci manning most of their minutes at left back on loan from Troyes. He’s chipped in three assists this season. Ex-West Ham youth Jeremy Ngakia has also played left back for the Hornets.

Wiley was a sub for the U.S. U-23s in three of their four Olympic matches this summer, and he has three caps for the senior national team — all friendlies.