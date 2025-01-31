Premier League transfer rumors — Latest news, reports as Deadline Day looms

With the January transfer window is set to close at 6 pm ET on Monday, Feb. 3, a number of Premier League clubs are going to be busy doing their final business of the 2024-25 season.

These are the top transfer rumors involving PL sides as we head into the weekend (full of fixtures on Saturday, Sunday and Monday) and the final few hours of the window…

Top Premier League transfer rumors & bids

Thursday, January 30

Aston Villa considering PSG’s Asensio, Chelsea’s Felix

Source: The Athletic

Two names to watch for Aston Villa: Marco Asensio and Joao Felix. Villa boss Unai Emery reportedly pushed for both players to be signed in recent transfer windows, but the Spaniards ended up at PSG and Chelsea instead. Felix is already desperate for a move away from Stamford Bridge after making just 3 starts and 12 appearances (364 minutes) in the PL since signing from Atletico Madrid for $52 million this summer. The same can likely be said for Asensio (8 starts, 12 appearances), who is now in his second season at PSG.

Al Nassr make $67-million bid for Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma

Source: The Athletic

With Jhon Duran reportedly close to leaving Aston Villa for Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr look like disrupting another Premier League side’s European chase just before the transfer window closes. Mitoma has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in year 3 at Brighton (5 goals, 3 assists in 23 PL appearances, after bursting onto the scene with 7 goals, 5 assists (33 appearances) in 2022-23, before an injury-hit season limited him to 19 games (3 goals, 4 assists) in 2023-24. The 27-year-old Japanese winger has just 18 months left on his contract, meaning this time next year he will be available to sign on a pre-contract agreement for free.

West Ham in hot pursuit of Brighton youngster Ferguson

Source: The Guardian

Brighton are reportedly ready to loan or sell Evan Ferguson this window, as the 20-year-old has endured 18 months of bad form and injuries after a breakout 2022-23 season which saw him 6 PL goals in under 1,000 minutes at the age of 18. West Ham have a massive need for help at the forward position and the Hammers are now managed by Graham Potter, who briefly worked with Ferguson at Brighton. Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen are all reportedly interested as well, but West Ham are said to be confident that they are the frontrunners.

Jhon Duran completes medical ahead of $80-million Al Nassr move

According to various reports out of the UK, Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran completed a medical ahead of his potential transfer to Saudi side Al Nassr. Personal terms for a five-and-a-half-year contract have already been agreed, but there is one potential bump in the road: Arsenal made an offer for Villa’s other star striker, Ollie Watkins, on Wednesday and that might just be the better piece of business for Villa to do this window — cash in on a 29-year-old and keep the 21-year-old instead. We shall see.