Mathys Tel to Tottenham for $62 million — As reports gather momentum, is this a good deal for Spurs?

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:15 PM

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have made their move to sign French forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

MORE — Confirmed January ins and outs for all Premier League clubs

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have reported that Spurs have changed their offer for Tel from a loan offer to a permanent deal, while L’Equipe in France say that Tottenham have had a bid of just over $62 million accepted by Bayern.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been reportedly interested in Tel but Tottenham have made their move just a few days before the winter transfer window shuts on Monday, February 3 at 6pm ET.

Would signing Mathys Tel be a good fit for Tottenham?

$62 million seems like a lot of money, and it is, but Mathys Tel, 19, is exactly the kind of forward Tottenham should be signing.

His path at Bayern Munich has been blocked by Harry Kane, and many of their other superstars, over the last 18 months, but Tel is a rising star. He showed that whenever he was given opportunities, starting at the end of the 2022-23 season as he helped Bayern win the title with several impressive cameos. But now he needs to play regularly.

A tall, mobile forward who can play in multiple positions, Tel is exactly the kind of player Tottenham need to sign. When you look at the summer additions of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, both teenagers, Tel again fits in with what they’re trying to build: a young, attack-minded squad.

Of course, Tottenham also want to reinforce their injury-hit squad. Tel will help in the short-term and he will get plenty of minutes. Win-win.

Long-term, this could be a great bit of business as Tel gets the chance to play regularly and Tottenham seems like a great landing spot for him after being frustrated with a lack of minutes at Bayern.