NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: Porsche Penske wins again but with the No. 6 963 this time
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup results, points report: Kyle Larson wins at Kansas, takes points lead

nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

  
Published May 11, 2025 06:23 PM

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after a 7-33 start that’s one of the worst in Major League Baseball history.

Colorado promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to be the interim manager, the team announced Sunday after a 9-3 win over San Diego. That victory wasn’t enough to save Black’s job after the Rockies lost 21-0 to the Padres on Saturday. They also fired bench coach Mike Redmond. Hitting coach Clint Hurdle takes over as interim bench coach.

The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who were 6-34.