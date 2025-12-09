 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract

  
Published December 9, 2025 12:19 PM
Helsley an 'intriguing' fantasy RP with Orioles
December 1, 2025 03:16 PM
Eric Samulski shares what he expects from Ryan Helsley in Baltimore after reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal, explaining why he could be a sneaky good fantasy draft pick in 2026.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Left-hander Anthony Kay is returning to the major leagues, finalizing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Kay will get salaries of $5 million each in 2026 and 2027, and the deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2028 with a $2 million buyout.

The 30-year-old pitched in Japan for the past two years for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, leading the Central League with a 67.8 ground-ball percentage and 7.55 strikeouts per nine innings. He last appeared in a big league game on Oct. 1, 2023, with the New York Mets.

Chicago finished last in the AL Central this year with a 60-102 record, a 19-game improvement from the previous season. The White Sox are hoping to take another step forward in 2026 behind a promising group of young players that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth.

Kay started in Japan, but he worked out of the bullpen mostly during his first stint in the majors.

Kay was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft out of the University of Connecticut. He is 4-2 with a 5.59 ERA in 44 major league games, also playing for Toronto and the Chicago Cubs.