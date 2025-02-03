Manchester City confirm capture of reported $60M Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez

Manchester City were always going to sign midfield help this January, and they left it to the very last minute to add a tremendous talent from Porto.

Nico Gonzalez, 23, is coming to the Etihad Stadium for a reported $60 million fee, a move the player said comes at the “perfect” time for him.

“I am 23 and I want to test myself in England,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no better club than Manchester City for me to do that.

“Look at the squad they have here. It’s unbelievable, full of world-class players. There isn’t a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up. I know the reputation Pep has and I cannot wait to work with him. In fact, I am honoured he wants me to play in his team.”

Gonzalez is the fourth big January buy for City, who’ve added 20-year-old Lens defender Abdukhodir Khusanov, Palmeiras teen back Vitor Reis, and Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Who is Nico Gonzalez and how will he fit in Pep Guardiola’s Man City?

Gonzalez is a big-bodied, complete midfielder who came through Barcelona and just turned 23 on January 3.

He can play in any midfield role but in a perfect world is a more a No. 8 than a No. 6, covering ground and moving the ball from the back to the front.

Gonzalez has five goals and three assists in 17 league matches for Porto this season, chipping in a goal and two assists in Europa League play.

The Spaniard is a force in the air and loves to push the ball into the opposition box. Well-decorated in the Spain youth set-up, he’s yet to make his full national team debut.

Is he a Rodri deputy who plays more advanced once his countryman returns, or is he a No. 8 who makes Mateo Kovacic even more defensive at the six? Either way, City got a lot better today.

Man City director Txiki Begiristain on Nico Gonzalez

From mancity.com

“Nico is a very talented young midfielder. He is an ideal acquisition for Manchester City. It was a difficult transfer to complete because his performances this season have been outstanding and he has been such an important part of what FC Porto are doing. We are really happy we have managed to get this done before the window closed.

“He is ready to help us in the second half of the season as we compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup.”