Dream Big, Stay Rooted: Inside Philadelphia Eagles’ Moro Ojomo’s Rise and Mission

On February 9, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. As the Eagles took the field postgame, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and making confetti angels in the green and white swirl, there stood defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, beaming with pride as he held another emblem of green and white: the Nigerian Flag.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ojomo and his family moved to the U.S. when he was 8. Their first stop was Santa Clarita, California, before eventually relocating to Katy, Texas, when he was in seventh grade.

Having started school at age 3 in Nigeria, he was always two years younger than his classmates — a challenge that pushed him to compete harder on the football field. Ojomo’s dedication paid off. He earned a scholarship to the University of Texas, enrolling at just 16, and was later selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While his first trip back to Nigeria wasn’t until 2025, Ojomo’s pride in his culture has been at the core of all of his accomplishments. In the conversation below, Ojomo reflects on winning a Super Bowl, meeting Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and how his roots continue to shape his career. Ojomo also shares what the Eagles are focused on as the defending Super Bowl champions enter the season with a target on their back.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mary Omatiga: Moro, I want to pick up where you left off at the end of last season — celebrating a Super Bowl victory. What was that moment like for you?

Moro Ojomo: That moment was amazing. When you work at a sport all your life, and then you get the opportunity to play it on the highest stage and dominate the way that we did, and ultimately come out with a victory — few moments are like that in life. It was a euphoria-filled moment. It was also cool to be around family, loved ones, and to be around the team. It was just amazing.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Moro Ojomo #97 and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images) Getty Images

And then celebrating with the Nigerian flag in that moment on the field — what did that mean to you personally?

Ojomo: It meant everything. We all have origin stories, and we all have things that are close to home that influence the way that we are as people. Nigeria has been that for me, and to be able to represent the country with pride and do well [while] being a Nigerian was amazing.

Moro’s Instagram



You got to meet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. How did that meeting come about, and how special was that for you and your family?

Ojomo: I think it was everything. The meeting came about after the Super Bowl moment with the flag. It is great for Nigerians all around the world to be doing well. I think that Nigeria took notice of that. Their camp reached out to our camp and made a meeting happen. It was amazing. It was even more amazing for my parents — having an opportunity to go back to our home country, where we were all born, and ultimately meet the president. It was rare. It was something super cool. We were welcomed, and it was a great time.

You were born in Lagos and spent the early part of your childhood in Nigeria - was that your first time going back since you moved?

Ojomo: That was the first time for me. By the time we could afford it, football just became super busy. To leave as a young boy and come back and be received by the President... I don’t think you can write a better story than that!

What did going back represent for you?

Ojomo: Going back represented, for me, wanting to be an inspiration to the youth there, to show them that you can dominate on a global stage. It also showed me Nigeria and how much progress we’re still making. It ultimately showed me that we can do anything we put our minds to.

What was it like seeing Nigeria through the eyes of an adult versus as a child when you left?

Ojomo: Opportunity. I realized that the things that happen in life happen as a result of the opportunities that you have and are bestowed upon you. Something that I’m very passionate about is opportunity — creating opportunity for the youth and making as equal a level playing field as you can for the youth. Because none of us would be here today without the opportunities that we were given.

Moro’s Instagram

How has your upbringing — your Nigerian culture, your heritage — impacted your success?

Ojomo: I’d say it’s everything. I look at a glass as always half full. I think there’s nothing you can’t overcome. I have a Christian background, and I believe that through God, I can do anything. It gives me this perspective to this day to shoot for the stars. I live life like I only get one life to live, and I’m going to work as hard as humanly possible.

A lot of that stems from my Nigerian upbringing. I look at the great things that people have done, and I don’t look at them as being above me. I look at them as if the goal is attainable. I think everything is attainable — you just have to put in the work, pray, and put your head down. I think that’s the way you should approach life. You don’t want to look back and realize that you didn’t go after things because you were afraid or you thought they were unattainable.

You’ve always had to fight for a starting spot on a roster. Even growing up, you were always one of the youngest on your teams. When you look back at all that you’ve accomplished so far, what’s the one thing you want young African boys and girls to take from your journey?

Ojomo: The box is irrelevant. Don’t think outside of the box —think like there is no box. People want to place you in boxes. People want to say that you can’t do this, you can’t do that. “You’re a jock. You can’t, can’t study finance and be a football player. You can’t do all these things.” But the reality is, you can. Everyone thought the light bulb couldn’t be achieved — until someone did it right? So have that mindset.

What advice would you give to young Africans with big dreams?

Ojomo: Keep going. Dream big. Believe in yourself. You have to see greatness before anyone else sees greatness. You can’t let the world dictate you. Something my dad always says is, “The world’s never going to put a larger price on you than you put on yourself. " In a job interview, if they ask you how much you want to be paid, and you say, $100,000, they’re not going to offer to pay you $150,000. Have that belief in yourself.

Last year, there were over 125 players of African descent in the NFL — what does the growth of the game on the continent mean to you?

Ojomo: It’s everything, because it allows us to show that we can compete on a sports playing field. Africa has always had great talent, and now we’re entering American football, and we’re showing that Africans can play American football at an extremely high level and be extremely talented. I think it’s a great gateway for amazing things.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) for a loss during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How can Africans in Africa work together with Africans in the diaspora to make the continent better?

Ojomo: I think the number one thing, when I look at society development, is education. The more education that we can have as a totality, the more it will take Africa to new heights. Africa is in a very fertile stage. There are a lot of untapped wealth opportunities. At the end of the day, it’s about education, giving back, and giving opportunities. But as educated as you can be, you can’t do what you don’t know.

I want to look ahead to this season. What are you looking forward to most about year three with the Eagles?

Ojomo: I’m looking forward to being out there with the guys. I’m looking forward to dreaming big and accomplishing great things. It’s another season with the boys, and I’m just thankful. A lot of people don’t get to do this. Ultimately, I’m taking it day by day and shooting for the stars.

How do you think this season will be different for you?

Ojomo: It’ll be a little different. We had some departures on the d-line, so I’m going to get some more opportunities. I’m planning on doing my best and capitalizing on opportunities. It’s exciting. This is what you work so hard for. It will be different because of that — and then whenever you do well, you always have a target on your back. As a team, we have done well, so there will be a little bit of a target [on us].

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 15: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) before a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 15, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What’s the mindset of this group as you head into the season, especially, like you mentioned, with that target on your back?

Ojomo: Do simple better. Excel tough together. Detailed. Keep the basics, the basics. Football is a game that we’ve been playing forever, and at the end of the day, when you execute at a high level, you win games. I think there’s a saying that “winning favors the team that makes the fewest mistakes” We don’t need to pay attention to the target. We don’t need to pay attention to anything. Just pay attention to football, and we’ll win games.

Awesome. It’s time for “Rapid Fire Quick Picks with Moro”. Choose one: Afrobeats or Amapiano?

Ojomo: Afrobeats.

Jollof Rice or Rice and Stew?

Ojomo: Rice and Stew.

Plantains or fried yam?

Ojomo: Plantains.

Team goat meat or team no thanks?

Ojomo: Team goat meat.

Puff Puff or Chin Chin?

Ojomo: Puff Puff.

Name your top three Afrobeats artists.

Ojomo: Asake, Burna Boy, and then let’s go with Davido — but Asake by far.

Moro, before we end, can you share your full Nigerian name and tell us what it means in Yoruba?

Ojomo: Morotoluwa Ojoma. It means “I’m rooted with God”. “Oluwa” means God, so Morotoluwa is “rooted with God”.