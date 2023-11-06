 Skip navigation
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, live updates

  
Published November 6, 2023 04:08 AM

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle meet on Tuesday in a huge UEFA Champions League clash in Group F at the Westfalenstadion.

[ MORE: Champions League tables ]

Dortmund beat Newcastle 1-0 at St James’ Park two weeks ago and that saw them leapfrog the Magpies into second place in the table. Edin Terzic’s side suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker at the weekend (Harry Kane scored a hat trick) and all eyes will be on what kind of reaction Dortmund will show. They currently sit in second in Group F on 4 points, above Newcastle on their head-to-head record.

Newcastle secured a huge, albeit controversial, home win against Arsenal on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s side had a fine week following their 3-0 League Cup win at Manchester United to reach the quarterfinals. Newcastle know a draw at Dortmund would be hugely beneficial as they have to travel to PSG and then host AC Milan in their final two Group F games and qualification for the last 16 from an extremely tough group is still within reach.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 12:45pm ET, Tuesday (November 7)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on Borussia Dortmund

With so many attacking talents at his disposal, Terzic has to figure out who to start together as he continues to try new combinations in attack. Dortmund need a fast start against Newcastle and they may have to play differently than they did in their win away at St James’ Park as they soaked up pressure and launched impressive counters. Expectation levels will be high, especially following the defeat to Bayern at the weekend as Dortmund’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga was ended in emphatic fashion and their fans will demand a reaction.

Focus on Newcastle United

Eddie Howe is juggling his side’s injury issues extremely well (Newcastle currently have 10 players out injured) and don’t be surprised if Tino Livramento or Lewis Hall play a large chunk of this game. Newcastle are struggling up top without the injured Alexander Isak and they’re asking Callum Wilson to dig deep as he’s rolled out time and time again in attack. Anthony Gordon scored the winner against Arsenal at the weekend and has been in fine form in recent weeks. With Sven Botman still out and Dan Burn struggling to be fit, Howe may have to start Livramento at right back and Trippier at left back with Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar at center back.