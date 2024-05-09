Bournemouth vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth host Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the Cherries push for a top 10 finish.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH v BRENTFORD LIVE

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries lost 3-0 at Arsenal last time out but gave a good account of themselves in the second half. Solanke, Kluivert and Semenyo are a real handful in attack and Bournemouth can play without pressure in their final home game of the season. The have already achieved their best-ever points tally in top-flight history which is a tremendous achievement after their slow start to the season and Iraola ushering in a brand new playing style. They now have their sights set on a top 10 finish and their next target is to qualify for Europe, according to American owner Bill Foley.

Brentford will be glad to see the back of this season as Thomas Frank’s side can only finish as high as 15th and are relieved to be safe and not involved in the relegation scrap. They drew 0-0 at home against Fulham last time out and Ivan Toney’s return from suspension has not gone as planned as he’s scored just four times in 16 games since he returned in January and it is almost certain he will leave this summer. Still, Wissa, Mbeumo and Schade have shown that Brentford have plenty to offer in attack and once their defensive injuries calm down, Brentford should be in a much stronger position by the time next season rolls around.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (May 11)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth focus, team news

Bournemouth have so many big players missing with Milos Kerkez, James Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly and Tyler Adams all starters if they are fit, but the likes of Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith have been solid in the last few months and as aforementioned, the attacking trio of Solanke, Kluivert and Semenyo give Bournemouth a perfect balance going forward and they can hurt you in so many different ways.

OUT: Milos Kerkez (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (illness), Tyler Adams (back)

Brentford focus, team news

Injuries have finally started to calm down for Brentford but they have impacted their season massively. Ivan Toney looks likely to be playing in his final few games for the Bees and will want to go out with a bang and also try to improve his chances of getting in the England squad for the European Championships this summer with a few goals in their final two games. Defensive injuries have hurt Brentford all season as Mee, Henry and Hickey are all out.

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (head), Mathias Jensen (minor injury)