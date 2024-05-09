Saves and Steals: Best in Clase

In this week’s Saves and Steals, Emmanuel Clase, Mason Miller, and Clay Holmes make a jump in the rankings with excellent weeks on the mound. Craig Kimbrel and Jason Foley went the other way with some cause for concern. And Evan Phillips hit the injured list in Los Angeles. In the speed department, Willi Castro started running and Vidal Bruján saw more playing time with Luis Arraez out in Miami.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Mason Miller - Oakland A’s

Granted, Díaz missed all of 2023, but his blown save on Sunday against the Rays was his first blown save since May 24, 2022. He had converted 26 consecutive saves, the longest active streak until Sunday. Díaz bounced back the following day with his fifth save of the season. It’s time to move Clase up into this top tier. He converted two saves to bring his total to 11 and added a win on Wednesday. His numbers are nearly identical or better than they were before last season. Clase’s swinging strike and strikeout rates are in line with his 2021-2022 marks.

Miller was rested after not seeing any save chances this week going into Wednesday. He took the mound in the eighth inning up by five runs in the first game of the doubleheader against the Rangers. Miller struck out four in two perfect frames for his eighth save.

Tier 2: The Elite

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Holmes moves up into the elite tier as he extended his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings to start his season. He picked up his 11th save on Saturday against the Tigers. Holmes has struck out 18 batters while issuing just one walk on the season.

Duran picked up his second save after he was activated from the injured list. He then pitched the eighth inning in back-to-back outings, with Cole Sands and Caleb Thielbar recording the saves before Duran got back to closing duties with a save on Wednesday. He’s looked outstanding in his five appearances, striking out eight batters with no walks and two hits allowed across five scoreless innings.

Helsley continues his strong season with his 11th save this week. He’s posted a 1.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts across 18 innings. JoJo Romero has been solid as the primary setup man, posting nearly identical numbers with 11 holds.

Doval had a few scoreless outings, including his sixth save against the Red Sox. He then pitched the ninth against the Rockies in Colorado with a four-run lead on Wednesday and surrendered a pair of runs, bringing his ERA to 3.95 with 17 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings.

Suarez has been one of the best closers through the season so far. He converted two saves this week, leading baseball with 12 on the year. The 33-year-old right-hander has a 0.55 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts across 16 1/3 innings.

Hader picked up his third save on Friday, then took the loss on Sunday with one run allowed on a solo homer against the Mariners. He’s maintained a 38.1 percent strikeout rate, a higher mark than in 2022 and 2023. As long as he continues to strike out batters at this rate, the rest of his numbers should regress through the season.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Jordan Romano - Toronto Blue Jays

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Iglesias gave up a run in extra innings against the Dodgers, blowing a save chance on Friday. He bounced back with a scoreless outing on Tuesday, striking out one batter for his ninth save. The only concern here is the diminished strikeout rate.

Yates pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals on Sunday, then earned his sixth save against the A’s on Monday. He entered a high-stress situation on Wednesday, up five runs with the bases loaded and no outs against Oakland. He allowed four runs in on a sacrifice fly and a pair of hits before holding on for his seventh save.

Romano gave up a run on Wednesday but held on for his fifth save. He seems to still be settling in after missing the start of the season with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Jansen made an appearance in a non-save situation to get some work in. He hasn’t seen a save chance since April 20.

Díaz saw his ERA balloon after a four-run outing in a non-save situation against the Orioles on Sunday. He remains at six saves with a 6.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings.

Bednar bounced back after a rough week with a pair of scoreless outings, picking up a win and a save against the Rockies. As long as he sustains his velocity, continues to limit walks, and maintains a strong strikeout rate, we should see Bednar’s ratios improving.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

Jose Alvarado/Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Andrés Muñoz/Ryne Stanek - Seattle Mariners

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

Jason Adam - Tampa Bay Rays

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Daniel Hudson/Alex Vesia - Los Angeles Dodgers

Finnegan had three scoreless outings with two saves, making it 14 consecutive games since allowing an earned run. He’s up to 12 saves with a 1.65 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 16 1/3 innings.

Sewald returned from the injured list on Tuesday and made an appearance against the Reds, giving up one run. It appears the Diamondbacks are easing him in after missing the start of the season. He wasn’t used in Wednesday’s one-run victory over the Reds. It was Joe Mantiply getting the save, recording one out after Kevin Ginkel surrendered a run.

Alvarado converted a pair of saves against the Giants. He’s up to seven on the year with a 4.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings. His fastball velocity is down a tick this season, and he isn’t getting as many whiffs. Hoffman has been outstanding, giving up just two runs with 24 strikeouts across 16 innings. In Seattle, Muñoz earned a win with four outs against the Astros but didn’t see a save chance this week.

McArthur took a step back with a pair of blown saves but bounced back on Wednesday with his seventh of the season against the Brewers. Kimbrel has also struggled. He gave up two runs against the Nationals in the ninth inning on Wednesday and has now allowed runs in four of his last five outings. Manager Brandon Hyde expressed his intent on keeping Kimbrel in the closer role on Wednesday, stating the veteran needs to get right.

Adam recorded a win and a save this week, with Phil Maton also picking up a save. Pete Fairbanks could be back soon. He’s currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham. In Milwaukee, Megill has taken control of the ninth-inning role, recording two saves this week. He’s up to three with a 1.04 ERA across 8 2/3 innings.

We could see the Tigers going with more of a matchup-based committee. Foley was used in the seventh inning on Wednesday after blowing a save on Friday. He hasn’t been as effective against left-handed hitters. And his fastball velocity has steadily declined over the last month. Andrew Chafin got the ninth inning on Wednesday and blew the save chance. The Dodgers might not settle on one reliever in the ninth while Evan Phillips is out. Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Alex Vesia and Daniel Hudson each recorded a save in his absence.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Hector Neris - Chicago Cubs

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Neris added a win and a save this week but still has only two clean outings all season and has walked more batters than he’s struck out, with a 13/12 K/BB ratio across 14 innings. Mark Leiter Jr. has been the most effective reliever in the Chicago bullpen and could eventually see save chances if Neris struggles to close out games.

Estévez recorded his sixth save of the season, striking out two in a clean inning against the Pirates on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Scott extended his scoreless streak but didn’t see a save chance.

Tier 6: If You Must

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Tyler Kinley/Justin Lawrence - Colorado Rockies

Injured

Devin Williams - Back

Evan Phillips - Hamstring

Steals Department

Leading the way in steals over the last week was José Caballero with five. The 27-year-old shortstop is up to 14 steals while hitting .254/.310/.373 with two homers, 18 runs scored, and 13 RBI across 131 plate appearances. In Minnesota, Willi Castro got going on the bases with three steals. He’s off to an excellent start at the plate, slashing .273/.336/.471 with three homers, 18 runs scored, and five steals across 134 plate appearances. Vidal Bruján could be more widely available for deeper fantasy leagues. The 26-year-old second baseman has been playing every day in Miami since the team traded Luis Arraez to the Padres. Bruján doesn’t offer up much power, but he hits for contact and can chip in some speed. He stole 22 total bases in 2023 and has two steals over 71 plate appearances with the Marlins this season.

