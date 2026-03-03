The Invisible Showdown: Inside baseball’s growing focus on the mental game

Baseball has always been framed as pitcher versus hitter beneath the bright lights of a full stadium. But often, the decisive showdown happens somewhere less visible and far more difficult to quantify.

“Everybody knows mechanics now. Everybody knows what a good swing looks like,” said Mariners mental performance coach Adam Bernero. “The edge isn’t in spin rate. The edge is mindset. It’s who can fully express themselves with freedom.”

Bernero pitched for five MLB teams across parts of seven seasons, largely without the mental performance resources now embedded across the sport. In his current role with Seattle, his work centers on helping players manage pressure and uncertainty by understanding their own identities.

“Identity is a big one,” said Bernero. “Once guys are really comfortable in who they are, things tend to free up. If they’re trying to impress everybody else, they can’t be free in their bodies.”

Bernero can often be seen playing catch with players and hanging out near the cage. These routine and simple interactions can lead to meaningful breakthroughs.

Logan Gilbert is one of many players who has worked closely with Bernero. His rise into one of the game’s top pitchers has coincided with an evolution in his mental process. He came to this realization after some initial struggles as a rookie.

“I kind of used to just bang my head against the wall — mechanics, mechanics, mechanics. And then if you’re still struggling, you start realizing maybe that isn’t the problem.”

For Bernero, each relationship is different and comes with its own dynamics. There isn’t always an immediate conversation after a bad game. Instead, Bernero spends time observing players, learning their tendencies, and recognizing when behavior or emotion falls outside of their normal patterns.

“He helps you understand yourself really well,” said Gilbert. “And then there are different things like breath work and mindfulness, walking, solitude.”

While Gilbert utilizes the tools he’s learned from Bernero over the years, he still doesn’t consider himself a finished product.

“It’s nuanced and complicated. The better you get, the more questions you have. It’s kind of peeling back layers on things that needed to be worked on.”

The approach isn’t unique to Seattle. Former major league outfielder James Jones understands the pressures and struggles that players face because he lived it. After injuries curtailed his playing career, Jones moved into mental performance work with the Rangers, helping players prepare not only for competition on the field, but for the expectations and scrutiny that come with reaching the major leagues.

“It’s really about understanding their personality, understanding how they tick,” said Jones. “It’s more of an art form than anything. Instead of just giving advice, our biggest thing is coming alongside the journey with them.”

Jones points to the Rangers’ preseason leadership camp, where prospects are introduced to on-field expectations and the realities of life in the major leagues. It’s part of an effort to ensure that when players arrive, the moment feels familiar rather than overwhelming.

Jones’ experience as a former player might build some initial credibility and trust in a clubhouse, but relationships ultimately sustain the work.

Brewers reliever Hoby Milner understands the mental side of the game through the daily uncertainty of relief pitching. For him, not knowing when he’ll pitch actually works to his advantage.

“Typically, I don’t like knowing the days I throw,” said Milner. “As a starter in the minor leagues, I would stress so much knowing, like, ‘The game rides on me today.’ When you know what’s going on, you can start spiraling some negative thoughts that way. When you don’t know, it’s easier to go with the flow. You’re always prepared, but you never know. It’s just, ‘Hey, you’re in.’ Okay, cool.”

Milner has been open about the mental challenges of the game and still navigates moments of self-doubt even as he’s found steady success over the past four seasons.

“Normally I go home after a bad outing and start talking to my wife about what I want to do after baseball. And she’s like, ‘Shut up, you’ll be fine.’ The next day I break it down — was it pitch selection, execution, stuff? — and try to get excited about making that adjustment next game.”

As Milner looks back at the winding road that brought him to the Cubs this offseason, he focuses on the value of controlling the things that he can control and not worrying about external factors.

In 2026, the pressures extend far beyond the field. Intense scrutiny comes with the territory of being an MLB player, including the perils of social media. It’s a challenge to block out the noise.

“What these guys have to go through with outside pressures is just extraordinary,” said Bernero. “I think if most fans saw what players get on their Instagram or Twitter feeds every day, they’d be shocked. And beyond that, just expectations — the season’s longer, and there’s not really much of an offseason anymore.”

Even for the best of us, social media is at times unavoidable. From Jones’ work with the Rangers, they try to find ways to help players think about coming at social media from a different perspective.

“Especially right now, social media can either be a trap or it can be an actual platform they use,” said Jones. “Once we shift the identity around social media — where they use it to actually impact the communities they’re going back to — we put a purpose to it rather than it just being a place to scroll.”

Baseball is defined by failure. Those failures are inevitable, and with it comes the pressure. The pressure to win, to earn the next contract, to keep a roster spot. The goal for Bernero is to help players understand themselves well enough to move through it.

“Success for me is joy and freedom,” Bernero said. “A lot of guys go through their careers without having any fun because they’re trying to be perfect. How can you enjoy the game you’ve played your whole life?”

With every pitch and every at-bat, the work continues. A quieter showdown unfolding beyond the traditional scouting report.

