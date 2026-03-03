Rotoworld Staff Mock Draft - Results and Analysis

Each year it seems as though the fantasy baseball season begins earlier and earlier. Most sharp players have already been drafting since the World Series wrapped up in October. We have seen the data on average draft position mold and take shape throughout the off-season as trades, free agent signings and injuries have shaped and reshaped the overall player pool.

Now that we have turned the corner into March, we are into the home stretch. Most fantasy managers have their biggest drafts on the horizon and are developing draft plans on how to build their championship winning rosters. Before those drafts kick into high gear though, we got the Rotoworld baseball crew (and several of our friends in the industry) together last to select players in standard snake-style fashion for a 12-team mock draft.

Follow along with our round-by-round analysis and develop some ideas for your own drafts.

For this draft, we utilized the basic 5x5 scoring that most fantasy managers are accustomed to: AVG, R, HR, RBI, SB on the hitting side, and W, ERA, WHIP, SV, K on the pitching side. And with the following position setup: C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS, 3 OF, CI, MI, UTIL and 9 P.

The participants, in draft order …

1. Jorge Montanez (Rotoworld)

2. Nate Marcum (Reliever Recon)

3. Dave Shovein (Rotoworld)

4. Steve Gardner (USA Today)

5. Matthew Pouliot (Rotoworld)

6. Christopher Crawford (Rotoworld)

7. Frank Ammirante (Roto Baller)

8. Eric Samulski (Rotoworld)

9. James Schiano (Rotoworld)

10. D.J. Short (Rotoworld)

11. George Bissell (Rotoworld)

12. Lucas Biery (FTN Fantasy)

I’m going to examine things round by round for the first five rounds before diving into each team individually and exploring their roster construction.

Round 1

1.01 Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

1.02 Shohei Ohtani, UTIL/SP, Dodgers

1.03 Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

1.04 Jose Ramírez, 3B, Guardians

1.05 Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves

1.06 Juan Soto, OF, Mets

1.07 Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds

1.08 Julio Rodríguez, OF, Mariners

1.09 Paul Skenes, SP, Pirates

1.10 Tarik Skubal, SP, Tigers

1.11 Garrett Crochet, SP, Red Sox

1.12 Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, Padres

Round Analysis: And they’re off! Early ADP data has shown us that there’s a very clear top three players atop every draft, and while the order was switched up a bit with Aaron Judge going ahead of Shohei Ohtani, our drafters stayed true to the market and made them the first three names off the board. The same thing happened with the next three players: Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr and Jose Ramirez, with each manager plucking a five-category stud off of the board. Frank Ammirante pulled Elly De La Cruz off the board at pick seven. He’s usually the next hitter off the board in early drafts, though he routinely goes behind Tarik Skubal. Eric Samulski followed with Julio Rodríguez before James Schiano shunned Skubal and made Paul Skenes the first pitcher selected in tis draft. Skubal and Garrett Crochet immediately followed, making the top 11 options by ADP the first 11 players selected in this draft. Lucas Biery wrapped the opening round by taking Padres’ multi-talented outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

They say that you can’t win a draft in the first round, but you can lose it. In this case though, there are no glaring picks that stand out as anything other than the industry standard. Nine teams are starting with a strong five-category base on the offensive side of the ledger while the other three have locked in one of the clear top three starting pitchers on the board. It’s where our fantasy managers decide to go from here that will start to define their overall chances.

2.13 Kyle Tucker, OF, Dodgers

2.14 Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners

2.15 Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

2.16 Gunnar Henderson, SS, Orioles

2.17 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays

2.18 Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

2.19 Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

2.20 Pete Alonso, 1B, Orioles

2.21 Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Dodgers

2.22 Cristopher Sanchez, SP, Phillies

2.23 Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays

2.24 Kyle Schwarber, UT, Phillies

Round Analysis: At a glance, the second round might look pretty straightforward, but there’s a whole lot going on here. Let’s try to unpack it. Lucas started things out with Kyle Tucker, starting his squad with two five-category studs in the outfield (Fernando Tatis Jr.). While it’s not the build that I typically choose to utilize, I can’t find any fault with it. George followed with Cal Raleigh. Some prognosticators are adamant that in a one-catcher league, that you don’t need to spend serious draft capital at the position. I’d argue conversely that Raleigh is such a huge edge at the position that he’s still likely to deliver a profit, even from that lofty draft cost. Our fearless leader D.J. Short went with Corbin Carroll at pick 15, showing no qualms about the surgery that he underwent to repair the hamate bone in his wrist. Historically, we have seen hitters’ power output be slow to come back following the procedure, and whether or not Carroll ends up delivering profit here may ultimately depend on how he responds.

Midway through the round we see three first baseman selected in the span of four picks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nick Kurtz and Pete Alsonso going at picks 17, 19 and 20 respectively. The recent ADP data actually has Kurtz as the top option at the position around pick 17, so it looks like Eric may not completely buy into the hype on the A’s young slugger – or he just trusts Guerrero a bit more. The only player that was selected in the first 24 picks that doesn’t reside in the top 24 by ADP, was Steve’s selection of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This one agitated me, as I was going to be the one to take him with the very next pick. He’s far and away the fourth ranked starting pitcher on my board and I actually have him closer to the big three than I do to the next few names on the list. I see zero issue selecting him at pick 21 and actually would have taken him higher if I had been drafting elsewhere and wanted an SP there.

3.25 Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B/3B, Yankees

3.26 Trea Turner, SS, Phillies

3.27 Zach Neto, SS, Angels

3.28 Yordan Alvarez, UT, Astros

3.29 Logan Gilbert, SP, Mariners

3.30 Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

3.31 Cole Ragans, SP, Royals

3.32 Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets

3.33 Manny Machado, 3B, Padres

3.34 CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals

3.35 James Wood, OF, Nationals

3.36 Chris Sale, SP, Braves

Things start to deviate a bit from ADP as we get into the third round. Chisholm is a very strong pick at the top by Jorge, and was the lone player from the top-24 that wasn’t taken in the first two rounds. Then we get a couple of five-category studs at the shortstop position. Turner offers a much higher average ceiling while Neto nearly went 30/30 in 2025 despite missing several weeks due to injury. I don’t love the roster construction that I was forced into starting with two shortstops in my first three picks, but I couldn’t pass on him there. Yordan Alvarez was pulled up the board a bit, as he’s 34th by ADP over the past couple of weeks. If he manages to stay healthy and avoid the injured list, he’ll crush from that spot. That’s a big if though. Logan Gilbert, Cole Ragans and Chris Sale are the three starting pitchers selected in the round. Of the three, Ragans gives me the most reason for concern as I don’t trust that he’s healthy now or that he’ll be able to make 30 starts during the season. The talent is obviously there, he’s just someone that I can’t personally trust as my ace.

Francisco Lindor is another fascinating pick as he has seen his draft stock tumble on the news that he underwent surgery to remove his hamate bone. Like Corbin Carroll, I have concerns about Lindor’s power output upon his return, he does so much else across the board though that I think fantasy managers might have pushed him too far down. I really like his overall upside from that draft cost.

4.37 Bryan Woo, SP, Mariners

4.38 Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs

4.39 Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies

4.40 Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics

4.41 Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers

4.42 Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers

4.43 Hunter Brown, SP, Astros

4.44 Mason Miller, RP, Padres

4.45 Hunter Greene, SP, Reds

4.46 Edwin Diaz, RP, Dodgers

4.47 Max Fried, SP, Yankees

4.48 Cade Smith, RP, Guardians

We’re getting into the part of the draft where it’s much more acceptable to deviate a bit more from the established ADP in order to get your players. This round frustrated me specifically though and destroyed the draft plan that I was attempting to execute here. Brice Turang is my guy, he is someone that I’m actively targeting in all of my drafts this year and I believe he’ll end up being the class of the second base position. Coming into this draft, his ADP was 50th and the highest that he had gone in any draft was pick 42. I had been hopeful that he would be there for me to take at pick 44, but Eric had the same idea and grabbed him at pick 41 instead. That one pick would have serious reverberations in my total draft plan.

I wound up pivoting there and went with Edwin Diaz, one of three closers taken in the round. I’m of the belief that I like to make it out of every draft one of the top-tier options at the position along with a second established guy – or a couple of guys I feel good about later. By locking in Diaz, it gave my flexibility on how I needed to attack the position in the rest of the draft.

I also want to go on record saying that I really like the Brent Rooker pick. I think fantasy drafters are overlooking the fact that he’s no longer only UTIL eligible and can now be played in the outfield from day one. He has slugged 30 homers in each of the past three seasons and should do so again in 2026 while hitting in the middle of an interesting young A’s lineup.

5.49 Jesus Luzardo, SP, Phillies

5.50 Andres Munoz, RP, Mariners

5.51 Matt Olson, 1B, Braves

5.52 Rafael Devers, 1B, Giants

5.53 Austin Riley, 3B, Braves

5.54 Logan Webb, SP, Giants

5.55 Maikel Garcia, 3B, Royals

5.56 Jacob deGrom, SP, Rangers

5.57 Jhoan Duran, RP, Phillies

5.58 Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox

5.59 Mookie Betts, SS, Dodgers

5.60 Freddy Peralta, SP, Mets

It’s more of the same in the fifth round with nothing to egregious jumping out from an ADP standpoint. The two closers specifically – Jhoan Duran and Andres Munoz – look like terrific values to me. We’re starting to run thin on the pure five-category hitters, which is why you’re seeing more of the power types like Matt Olson, Rafael Devers and Austin Riley start to come off the board. Both Maikel Garcia and Roman Anthony are extremely dynamic talents and if anyone is going to jump up into the first or second round from this group in terms of overall value this season, I’d wager it’s one of them.

Now that we have taken a look at the top 60 picks, let’s break it down team by team and see how each fantasy manager chose to attack this draft:

Team 1 – Jorge Montanez

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Shea Langeliers 96 55.38 40.62 1B Alec Burleson 216 176.54 39.46 2B Gleyber Torres 193 253.46 -60.46 SS Dansby Swanson 144 152.15 -8.15 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. 25 19.54 5.46 CI Caleb Durbin 240 219.69 20.31 MI Nico Hoerner 97 108.62 -11.62 OF Aaron Judge 1 1.92 -0.92 OF Jarren Duran 73 67.77 5.23 OF Jo Adell 145 121.85 23.15 UTIL Kyle Schwarber 24 23.77 0.23 P Jesus Luzardo 49 75.15 -26.15 P Joe Ryan 72 88.77 -16.77 P Nick Lodolo 120 124.85 -4.85 P Emmet Sheehan 121 118.08 2.92 P Nathan Eovaldi 169 147.38 21.62 P Jack Leiter 217 232.08 -15.08 P Cade Smith 48 40.85 7.15 P Seranthony Dominguez 168 199.15 -31.15 P Abner Uribe 192 159.08 32.92

Taking a look at Jorge’s team, it appears to me that he’s going to have a very strong offense. Putting all of the teams through my personal projections, he checks in with the second best offense in the league overall – behind only my team, and I’m at a huge advantage because they’re my projections. It’s just quality production up and down the lineup and maximizing at-bats across the board. The question with this squad will come down to whether or not he has enough pitching to back it up. Personally, I wouldn’t be thrilled heading into a season with Jesus Luzardo and Joe Ryan as my top two starters – especially in a 12-teamer. If Nick Lodolo and Emmet Sheehan take that next step forward though, perhaps there’s enough there to make it work. I like the Seranthony Dominguez pick as well and was looking there myself before Jorge Sniped him in the round that I was going to pull the trigger.

Team 2 – Nate Marcum

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Samuel Basallo 215 181.92 33.08 1B Yandy Diaz 122 137.38 -15.38 2B Ozzie Albies 167 151.23 15.77 SS Trea Turner 26 26.77 -0.77 3B Junior Caminero 23 16.15 6.85 CI Ben Rice 95 54.85 40.15 MI JJ Wetherholt 191 222.15 -31.15 OF Oneil Cruz 71 93.38 -22.38 OF Teoscar Hernandez 119 132.08 -13.08 OF Mike Trout 170 178.38 -8.38 UTIL Shohei Ohtani 2 1.23 0.77 P Max Fried 47 52.92 -5.92 P Nolan McLean 74 90.31 -16.31 P Nick Pivetta 98 96 2 P Bubba Chandler 146 161.77 -15.77 P Brayan Bello 218 319.54 -101.54 P Jeffrey Springs 239 #N/A #N/A P Andres Munoz 50 41 9 P Dennis Santana 143 147.77 -4.77 P Roki Sasaki 194 239.46 -45.46

Looking at Nate’s squad, you can see like many teams in this league he wasn’t afraid to shun ADP to go and get his guys. Whether or not that will end up working out for him remains to be seen, but I’m glad that he stuck to his convictions. Jeffrey Springs isn’t showing an ADP because he hadn’t been selected in an NFBC Online Championship draft over the past couple of weeks, but that’s not to say he won’t be a viable fantasy contributor this season. The pitching staff here is quite strong, it’s the offense that worries me. I have him with the fewest at-bats in the league, based somewhat on the uncertainty around Wetherholt, how much action Basallo will ultimately see and the healthy of Mike Trout. His counting stats get dinged because of that and I think he’s also a bit light overall on speed.

Team 3 – Dave Shovein

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Agustin Ramirez 99 81.15 17.85 1B Matt Olson 51 49.08 1.92 2B Jose Altuve 94 115.85 -21.85 SS Bobby Witt Jr. 3 2.92 0.08 3B Kazuma Okamoto 147 201.54 -54.54 CI Josh Naylor 75 66.31 8.69 MI Zach Neto 27 27.54 -0.54 OF George Springer 118 94.38 23.62 OF Lawrence Butler 142 156.23 -14.23 OF Jurickson Profar 166 198.62 -32.62 UTIL Adolis Garcia 238 220.62 17.38 P Cristopher Sanchez 22 25.23 -3.23 P Framber Valdez 70 88.15 -18.15 P Trevor Rogers 123 142.38 -19.38 P Luis Castillo 171 172.54 -1.54 P Jack Flaherty 195 222.46 -27.46 P Justin Verlander 219 357 -138 P Edwin Diaz 46 32.69 13.31 P Bryan Abreu 190 190.85 -0.85 P Robert Garcia 214 245.46 -31.46

Clearly this is the best team in the league and doesn’t warrant any further discussion. In all seriousness though, there are a lot of things that I struggled with during this draft that hurt the overall roster construction. I missed out on top targets Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Brice Turang. I wasn’t able to land a solid second closer and had to bet against Josh Hader’s health. While I like all of the arms on my pitching staff, I feel like I’m one SP2 or SP3 short of where I need to be. That’s something that can be fixed in season, but I don’t completely love it on paper. That being said, I do dig the offense. I think the power and speed are there and spades and I was able to get both without sacrificing batting average or counting stats. I think this team would be a contender.

Team 4 – Steve Gardner

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Hunter Goodman 100 63.08 36.92 1B Rafael Devers 52 59.62 -7.62 2B Bryson Stott 196 183.46 12.54 SS Geraldo Perdomo 69 79.92 -10.92 3B Jose Ramirez 4 5.77 -1.77 CI Spencer Torkelson 213 181.23 31.77 MI Jose Caballero 237 197.08 39.92 OF Cody Bellinger 93 83.85 9.15 OF Brandon Nimmo 124 145.08 -21.08 OF Ian Happ 189 187.38 1.62 UTIL Yordan Alvarez 28 32.92 -4.92 P Yoshinobu Yamamoto 21 28 -7 P Hunter Greene 45 43.62 1.38 P Tyler Glasnow 117 118.54 -1.54 P Brandon Woodruff 141 138.08 2.92 P Robbie Ray 148 164.77 -16.77 P Tanner Bibee 172 181.31 -9.31 P Merrill Kelly 220 280.46 -60.46 P David Bednar 76 63 13 P Trevor Megill 165 146.38 18.62

Running my numbers on the offense for Steve’s squad, he finishes in the middle of the pack overall, being brought down by his home runs and batting average. Individually, I like a lot of his picks though. Brandon Nimmo is someone that I routinely target in drafts and wanted to grab here, but he was pulled before I could get there. I also think he got terrific value late on both Spencer Torkelson and Jose Caballero, which was set up by knowing which positions he could push until the end of the draft. I won’t forgive him from sniping me on Yamamoto, but overall I think that Steve did a nice job constructing this team.

Team 5 – Matthew Pouliot

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Gabriel Moreno 236 179.38 56.62 1B Pete Alonso 20 23.54 -3.54 2B Jackson Holliday 221 205.46 15.54 SS Jeremy Pena 77 89.08 -12.08 3B Austin Riley 53 63.54 -10.54 CI Noelvi Marte 149 142.92 6.08 MI Ezequiel Tovar 188 211.62 -23.62 OF Ronald Acuna Jr. 5 5.62 -0.62 OF Jackson Merrill 68 69.23 -1.23 OF Michael Harris II 92 103.23 -11.23 UTIL Ivan Herrera 173 154.69 18.31 P Logan Gilbert 29 35.69 -6.69 P Blake Snell 101 150.54 -49.54 P Jacob Misiorowski 116 123 -7 P Joe Musgrove 140 213 -73 P Gerrit Cole 164 245.62 -81.62 P Bryce Miller 197 250.38 -53.38 P Mason Miller 44 28.77 15.23 P Josh Hader 125 127.69 -2.69 P Riley O’Brien 212 257 -45

The first thing that jumps off the page to me on this team is the overall talent on the pitching staff. I don’t know how healthy it’s all going to be, but if Josh Hader, Blake Snell and Bryce Miller spend more of the season off of the injured list than on – and if Gerrit Cole is his true self upon his return from elbow surgery – then this group has a chance to be special. I do have concerns on the hitting side, as I’m not sure there’s enough speed here to compete and Matthew checks in last in my projections in terms of runs scored. Part of that is getting dinged for the Jackson Holliday injury though and having to have a second catcher in the initial lineup until Ivan Herrera qualifies. The power base is strong and is certainly something that can be worked with. Given his managing capabilities, I would expect Matthew to field a competitive team throughout this season.

Team 6 – Christopher Crawford

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C William Contreras 78 52.38 25.62 1B Nick Kurtz 19 18.23 0.77 2B Ketel Marte 30 33.23 -3.23 SS Konnor Griffin 126 138.23 -12.23 3B Alex Bregman 91 115.23 -24.23 CI Isaac Paredes 235 233.54 1.46 MI Jacob Wilson 163 180.92 -17.92 OF Juan Soto 6 4.92 1.08 OF Randy Arozarena 67 88.15 -21.15 OF Steven Kwan 187 166.77 20.23 UTIL Dylan Crews 198 169.77 28.23 P Hunter Brown 43 36.31 6.69 P Logan Webb 54 58.92 -4.92 P Spencer Strider 102 105.08 -3.08 P Cam Schlittler 150 128.46 21.54 P Cade Horton 174 180.54 -6.54 P Zac Gallen 211 223.62 -12.62 P Carlos Estevez 115 104.77 10.23 P Kenley Jansen 139 136 3 P JoJo Romero 222 344.08 -122.08

When running all of the offenses from this draft through my projections, Christopher’s squad grades out as the third best offense in the league behind only myself and Jorge. That’s saying something considering how bearish I am on the playing time of both Konnor Griffin and Isaac Paredes. The overall bones of this team are very solid. If I had to nitpick anywhere it would be trusting Spencer Strider as an SP3, but then again if he’s right he’s an ace and this team could jump to the top of the league. This was a job very well done.

Team 7 – Frank Ammirante

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Adley Rutschman 199 154.62 44.38 1B Sal Stewart 138 187.62 -49.62 2B Ceddanne Rafaela 127 128.31 -1.31 SS Elly De La Cruz 7 8.46 -1.46 3B Maikel Garcia 55 67.85 -12.85 CI Munetaka Murakami 162 206.15 -44.15 MI Trevor Story 114 113.38 0.62 OF Jackson Chourio 18 19.31 -1.31 OF Wyatt Langford 42 42.69 -0.69 OF Heliot Ramos 175 226.46 -51.46 UTIL Bryan Reynolds 234 209.54 24.46 P Cole Ragans 31 45.15 -14.15 P Kyle Bradish 66 74 -8 P Eury Perez 79 84.85 -5.85 P MacKenzie Gore 151 156.38 -5.38 P Shane Baz 186 189.15 -3.15 P Connelly Early 210 256.54 -46.54 P Mitch Keller 223 338.38 -115.38 P Ryan Helsley 90 83.23 6.77 P Jeff Hoffman 103 97.77 5.23

Another manager that wasn’t afraid to go and get his guys ahead of ADP if he had to, which hurt me in my pursuits of Maikel Garcia and Sal Stewart specifically. There’s an abundance of speed on the offense, in fact there might be too much. Frank grades out as the top team in the league in stolen bases while finishing near the bottom of the pack in home runs and RBI. That’s something that could be balanced out a bit in season, but he also has concerns in batting average that he’ll have to contend with. I’d have a hard time trusting Cole Ragans to be my SP1, but I like all of the arms that he assembled here. This team feels more boom or bust than some in the league, but if he hits on a couple of key picks, he would be in the mix at season’s end.

Team 8 – Eric Samulski

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Alejandro Kirk 233 151.85 81.15 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 17 19.15 -2.15 2B Brice Turang 41 50.92 -9.92 SS Francisco Lindor 32 27.62 4.38 3B Eugenio Suarez 80 98.92 -18.92 CI Willson Contreras 137 165.92 -28.92 MI Matt McLain 200 183.62 16.38 OF Julio Rodriguez 8 9.54 -1.54 OF Seiya Suzuki 89 87.15 1.85 OF Taylor Ward 152 150.92 1.08 UTIL Max Muncy 185 256.08 -71.08 P Jacob deGrom 56 50.62 5.38 P George Kirby 65 65.54 -0.54 P Ryan Pepiot 113 127.15 -14.15 P Sandy Alcantara 128 150 -22 P Tatsuya Imai 176 167.62 8.38 P Kodai Senga 209 237.31 -28.31 P Raisel Iglesias 104 97.46 6.54 P Ryan Walker 161 154 7 P Will Vest 224 333 -109

This is another team that is particularly interesting to me. I like so much of what he did on the pitching side, as all six of his starting pitchers are in my draftable player pool and deGrom/Kirby makes for one of the best 1-2 punches in the league. I like a lot of the hitters as well, and the overall base that he compiled by starting with Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guarrero Jr. and Brice Turang is very impressive. I think he lost sight of the offense a bit after that though. I have him finishing near the top of the league in both power categories on offense, but coming in near the bottom in batting average and stolen bases. I think there are just a few too many all slug and no speed guys, where more balance would have made this team incredibly dangerous to compete against.

Team 9 – James Schiano

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Will Smith 177 101.46 75.54 1B Tyler Soderstrom 81 84.08 -3.08 2B Xavier Edwards 160 187.23 -27.23 SS Gunnar Henderson 16 12.31 3.69 3B Manny Machado 33 39.92 -6.92 CI Michael Busch 105 106 -1 MI Bo Bichette 88 96.08 -8.08 OF Brent Rooker 40 47.85 -7.85 OF Luis Robert Jr. 136 106 30 OF Andy Pages 184 132.69 51.31 UTIL Jac Caglianone 201 194.92 6.08 P Paul Skenes 9 10.69 -1.69 P Dylan Cease 64 75.46 -11.46 P Zack Wheeler 112 111.54 0.46 P Michael King 153 120.85 32.15 P Aaron Nola 208 215.23 -7.23 P Jose Soriano 225 312.85 -87.85 P Andrew Painter 232 275.69 -43.69 P Jhoan Duran 57 40.62 16.38 P Daniel Palencia 129 104.85 24.15

I really like what James did on the pitching side of the ledger here, starting with Paul Skenes, Dylan Crase, Zack Wheeler and Michael King. If Wheeler is ready at any point in April, this team should finish near the top of the heap in pitching, even if I don’t love most of the back-end starters. The offense looks more middle of the pack than a team that’s going to take the league by storm though. I really like the strong base in batting average, which gives him something to work with as he looks to attack other categories and I think he’s actually fine in terms of power. It’s stolen bases and runs scored that come up a bit light here. If he were to be able to add a viable base stealer during the season without sacrificing much in terms of power, he would be in the mix at season’s end.

Team 10 – D.J. Short

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Salvador Perez 111 93.77 17.23 1B Bryce Harper 39 46.46 -7.46 2B Luke Keaschall 82 126.15 -44.15 SS CJ Abrams 34 63.69 -29.69 3B Matt Chapman 130 167.69 -37.69 CI Addison Barger 202 200.15 1.85 MI Jorge Polanco 178 213.31 -35.31 OF Corbin Carroll 15 14.54 0.46 OF Roman Anthony 58 54.23 3.77 OF Kyle Stowers 159 129.69 29.31 UTIL Daylen Lile 231 208.46 22.54 P Tarik Skubal 10 6.54 3.46 P Sonny Gray 87 136.69 -49.69 P Drew Rasmussen 106 145.77 -39.77 P Ranger Suarez 154 171.46 -17.46 P Shane McClanahan 183 205.08 -22.08 P Matthew Boyd 207 223.92 -16.92 P Aroldis Chapman 63 65.69 -2.69 P Griffin Jax 135 151.62 -16.62 P Kirby Yates 226 302.46 -76.46

I really like what’s going on with the pitching staff here. Tarik Skubal is a cheat code. The strong ratio and strikeout base that he provides just sets you up so well regardless of what you do next. D.J. didn’t rest on his laurels though, he surrounded Skubal with a ton of quality arms and built a strong bullpen to go with it. On offense, I like the strong batting average base and there’s more than enough speed to get the job done. My concern with this squad is power. While I have everyone on the team penciled in for 10 or more long balls, I don’t have anyone eclipsing 30, and just Bryce Harper and Kyle Stowers with more than 25. Of all the things to have to find on the waiver wire during the season, power may be the most plentiful though, so if you’re going to have a weakness somewhere, that’s a good place to have it. Nicely done.

Team 11 – George Bissell

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Cal Raleigh 14 17.62 -3.62 1B Freddie Freeman 62 67.69 -5.69 2B Brandon Lowe 179 187.54 -8.54 SS Mookie Betts 59 57.23 1.77 3B Jordan Westburg 230 325.46 -95.46 CI Jonathan Aranda 206 201 5 MI Kevin McGonigle 203 283 -80 OF James Wood 35 32.92 2.08 OF Pete Crow-Armstrong 38 32.23 5.77 OF Byron Buxton 83 72.38 10.62 UTIL Riley Greene 86 74.85 11.15 P Garrett Crochet 11 11.23 -0.23 P Chase Burns 107 99.54 7.46 P Kevin Gausman 110 122.23 -12.23 P Trey Yesavage 131 155.23 -24.23 P Gavin Williams 155 136.31 18.69 P Kris Bubic 158 196.69 -38.69 P Andrew Abbott 182 219.38 -37.38 P Zebby Matthews 227 289.38 -62.38 P Emilio Pagan 134 111.54 22.46

In terms of roster construction, George did something unique here compared to the rest of the draft. He started by taking Garret Crochet in the first round, then took hitters with each of his next seven picks to build a stellar base on offense. He then went back to pitching in full force – taking pitchers with each of his next six selections. The pitching staff looks very impressive, though he’s going to have to find another closer someplace to pair with Emilio Pagan as everyone else in the league is already rolling with two or three relievers. The offense looks great in four categories but checks in dead last in the entire league in stolen bases. I don’t know if that was by design or wound up being a formality based on how the draft played out. If he can address the stolen base deficiency, there’s enough talent here to compete for league prizes at season’s end.

Team 12 – Lucas Biery

Position Player Pick ADP Difference C Drake Baldwin 109 81.69 27.31 1B Vinnie Pasquantino 85 80.15 4.85 2B Marcus Semien 204 255.08 -51.08 SS Corey Seager 84 97.54 -13.54 3B Royce Lewis 157 187.08 -30.08 CI Christian Walker 229 202 27 MI Willy Adames 108 132.62 -24.62 OF Fernando Tatis Jr. 12 14.08 -2.08 OF Kyle Tucker 13 12.85 0.15 OF Jakob Marsee 156 136.46 19.54 UTIL Christian Yelich 132 127.46 4.54 P Chris Sale 36 37.69 -1.69 P Bryan Woo 37 36.08 0.92 P Freddy Peralta 60 55.92 4.08 P Edward Cabrera 180 179.85 0.15 P Shota Imanaga 181 158 23 P Carlos Rodon 205 203.69 1.31 P Casey Mize 228 264.54 -36.54 P Devin Williams 61 60.85 0.15 P Pete Fairbanks 133 108.69 24.31

Overall, I can get behind what’s happening with the offense on this team. He looks to be strong in four categories with his only deficiency coming in batting average. My concern are the health scares that you get from rostering Royce Lewis and Corey Seager. If this offense can stay intact and avoid the injured list, he’ll have a shot. The pitching is really the prize on this squad though, as Chris Sale, Bryan Woo and Freddy Peralta make up the most fearsome trio in the entire league and he has two quality bullpen arms to go with them. If Carlos Rodon returns to any semblance of his former self, this team could be incredibly dangerous.