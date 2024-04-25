West Ham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham host Liverpool on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s side try to put their demoralizing defeat in the Merseyside derby behind them and stay in the title race. At least for another week.

David Moyes and West Ham are going through their own crisis as they lost 5-2 at Crystal Palace last weekend and Moyes questioned the commitment and focus of his players, not for the first time this season. All signs point to Moyes leaving the Hammers this summer and it is probably the right time for all parties. West Ham have an extremely talented squad but Moyes’ style of play just isn’t going to get the best out of them.

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday to all-but end their title hopes, as they will be five points behind Manchester City if the reigning champs win their two games in-hand. After the defeat at Everton Jurgen Klopp looked resigned to not winning the title in his final season at Anfield as he apologized to fans for the performance, while captain Virgil van Dijk hit out at his teammates and questioned their desire. Liverpool have one win from their last four Premier League games and they have hit a bad patch at precisely the wrong time of the season.

West Ham focus, team news

The Hammers just haven’t been able to find the right combination of players in midfield and defense all season long. The importance of Declan Rice has been underlined. However, all is not lost. If West Ham finish strongly they can still qualify for Europe and seventh place is well within reach. They just have to go for it now.

OUT: George Earthy (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (foot), Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), Jarrod Bowen (lower back)

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds looked so far off it at Everton that it was tough to understand why. Mohamed Salah is in a slump and Liverpool are struggling at the same time. That is no coincidence as everything runs through Salah.

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Conor Bradley (ankle)