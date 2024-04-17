Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two team beset by rough form and points deductions meet Sunday when Nottingham Forest visit Everton at Goodison Park for a titanic relegation six-pointer (Watch live at 8:30am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The 16th-place Toffees are a point better than the 17th-place Tricky Trees, and a loser could find themselves in the bottom three after a weekend full of six-pointers.

WATCH EVERTON vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

If 18th-place Luton win at home to 15th-place Brentford on Saturday, then Forest fall into the bottom three and can only climb out with a win over Everton. Should Luton win and Everton lose, the Toffees will be below the line.

With 19th-place Burnley also tangling with 20th-place Sheffield United, the relegation picture will either get much clearer or terribly murky after this weekend.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Seamus Coleman (groin), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Jarrad Branthwaite (undisclosed), Idrissa Gana Gueye (calf)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Willy Boly (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Elanga (undisclosed)