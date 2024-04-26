Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The road to a fourth straight Premier League title is rather simple for Manchester City heading into the weekend: win out, and it’s yours.

By the time Pep Guardiola’s side kicks off against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (11:30 am ET), they might be four points behind leaders Arsenal (77 points - pending the always unpredictable north London derby), yet it remains their title to lose. With the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup semifinals now out of the way, Manchester City (76) will play five times in the next 22 days with a full week of rest and preparation ahead of their next two games. After beating Brighton 4-0 on Thursday without Erling Haaland in the team (knock), a sense of inevitability is once again emanating from Manchester.

At the same time, Nottingham Forest (26 points) perhaps need the three points more than City do, as they currently sit precariously just one point and one place above the relegation zone. However, 18th-place Luton Town (25) have a significantly more manageable fixture this weekend — away to Wolves, who are winless in their last six games, on Saturday — meaning Nuno Espirito Santo’s side might need to beat the three-time defending champions to stay out the bottom-three at weekend’s end. Stakes of the highest order at both ends of the Premier League table.

