Why Liverpool chose Slot as Klopp's successor
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe and the 2 Robbies to explain why Liverpool chose to appoint Feyenoord's Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor.
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
Andy Robertson's quick thinking results in Liverpool's equalizer against West Ham just moments after the start of the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool
Jarrod Bowen's header finds the back of the net to give West Ham a 1-0 lead over Liverpool just minutes before halftime at London Stadium.
Can Tottenham dash Arsenal’s title hopes in derby?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview the biggest North London derby in recent memory, with Arsenal's title dream and Tottenham's top-four hopes both riding on three points on Sunday.
Is Slot Liverpool’s perfect Klopp replacement?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards analyze Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk's comments on Arne Slot, with the Feyenoord manager in talks to take the helm at Liverpool next season.
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to share his thoughts on Arsenal's growth this season and if they'll be able to hold off Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss the reports of Feyenoord's Arne Slot becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss Liverpool's slide and the level of impact Jurgen Klopp's announcement to leave the club this summer has had on the team's performance.
PL Update: Manchester City dismantle Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's four-goal win over Brighton, led by Phil Foden's first half brace at the Amex.
Guardiola: ‘Nobody is safe’ in title race
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's impressive 4-0 win against Brighton at the Amex.
Can Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Arne Slot's fit at Liverpool following reports that he's in line to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the next Reds manager.
Foden details why he enjoys playing as a No. 10
Phil Foden joins Rebecca Lowe, and the 2 Robbies to share his takeaways from Manchester City's 4-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex.