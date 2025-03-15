Big East Tournament - Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Semi-Final No. 1 Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament features Michigan State (27-5) taking the court against Wisconsin (25-8).

The Spartans jumped out to a ten-point halftime lead against Oregon in their quarterfinal game Friday and kept the Ducks basically at arm’s length in the second half eventually winning, 74-64. Freshman Jase Richardson led a balanced Michigan State attack with 17 points.

Wisconsin outscored UCLA 48-29 in the first half of their quarterfinal game Friday and cruised to an 86-70 win. The Badgers converted 19 of 32 shots (59.4%) from beyond the arc to blitz the Bruins. The Badgers only made 11 shots from inside the arc but that historic barrage from long-range was more than enough for Wisconsin to advance to the semis.

Two weeks ago, Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in East Lansing, 71-62. Once again, a balanced scoring attack was a major key for Sparty. Ten different players scored for Michigan State.

Lets dive into Saturday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS



Game odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers (+118), Michigan State Spartans (-145)

Spread: Spartans -2.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Badgers & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Michigan State -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has covered the spread in 8 straight and 9 of their last 10 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 8 of Sparty’s last 10 games

Wisconsin easily covered the spread against UCLA and now has covered the number in 6 of their last 10 games

This has been an even series the past 10 games with each side winning 5 games outright and covering the spread 5 times



