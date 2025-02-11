 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025

  
Published February 11, 2025 03:45 PM
Fantasy 2B ranks: Betts at No. 1; Bogaerts a value
January 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Eric Samulski shares why second base will present an "interesting dilemma" in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, including why managers should expect to pay up early or target value later on when eyeing the position.

Here’s the initial version of the Top 300 for 5x5 mixed fantasy baseball leagues. We’ll be keeping this updated through Opening Day and beyond, and all of this year’s draft guide materials will be presented on NBCSports.com free of charge. Expect much more in the way of fantasy baseball content in the coming days.

2025 Fantasy Baseball Preseason Top 300 overall ranks

Top 300 Player Team Pos Rk
1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1
2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1
3 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1
4 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 2
5 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 2
6 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 3
7 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 3
8 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 4
9 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1
10 Juan Soto Mets OF 5
11 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 6
12 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1
13 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 1
14 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 7
15 Kyle Tucker Cubs OF 8
16 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 2
17 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 4
18 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 9
19 Austin Riley Braves 3B 2
20 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 10
21 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 5
22 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 2
23 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 3
24 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 11
25 Oneil Cruz Pirates SS 6
26 Trea Turner Phillies SS 7
27 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 4
28 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 12
29 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 3B 3
30 Michael Harris II Braves OF 13
31 Manny Machado Padres 3B 4
32 Matt Olson Braves 1B 3
33 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 5
34 James Wood Nationals OF 14
35 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 4
36 George Kirby Mariners SP 6
37 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 8
38 Pete Alonso Mets 1B 5
39 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 15
40 Marcell Ozuna Braves DH 2
41 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1
42 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP 1
43 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 16
44 Rafael Devers Red Sox 3B 5
45 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 7
46 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 17
47 William Contreras Brewers C 1
48 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 2
49 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF 18
50 Dylan Cease Padres SP 8
51 Corey Seager Rangers SS 9
52 Brent Rooker Athletics DH 3
53 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 9
54 Bo Bichette Blue Jays SS 10
55 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 4
56 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 19
57 Framber Valdez Astros SP 10
58 Joe Ryan Twins SP 11
59 Josh Lowe Rays OF 20
60 Ian Happ Cubs OF 21
61 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 6
62 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 12
63 Corbin Burnes Diamondbacks SP 13
64 Jasson Dominguez Yankees OF 22
65 Josh Hader Astros RP 2
66 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 11
67 Christian Walker Astros 1B 6
68 Mark Vientos Mets 3B 7
69 Mike Trout Angels OF 23
70 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 14
71 Josh Naylor Diamondbacks 1B 7
72 Willson Contreras Cardinals C 2
73 Mason Miller Athletics RP 3
74 Chris Sale Braves SP 15
75 Cody Bellinger Yankees 1B 8
76 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 4
77 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 8
78 Max Fried Yankees SP 16
79 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 12
80 Edwin Diaz Mets RP 5
81 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 24
82 Cole Ragans Royals SP 17
83 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 9
84 Michael King Padres SP 18
85 Devin Williams Yankees RP 6
86 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 25
87 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 3
88 Spencer Strider Braves SP 19
89 Matt McLain Reds 2B 4
90 Jordan Westburg Orioles 2B 5
91 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 20
92 Ryan Helsley Cardinals RP 7
93 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 21
94 Triston Casas Red Sox 1B 9
95 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 10
96 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 8
97 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 22
98 Christopher Morel Rays 2B 6
99 Michael Toglia Rockies 1B 11
100 Justin Steele Cubs SP 23
101 Willy Adames Giants SS 13
102 Jhoan Duran Twins RP 9
103 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 24
104 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 14
105 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 26
106 Felix Bautista Orioles RP 10
107 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 25
108 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 3
109 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 7
110 Logan Webb Giants SP 26
111 Riley Greene Tigers OF 27
112 Zach Neto Angels SS 15
113 Bailey Ober Twins SP 27
114 Salvador Perez Royals C 4
115 Jonathan India Royals 2B 8
116 Robert Suarez Padres RP 11
117 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 16
118 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP 28
119 Ryan Walker Giants RP 12
120 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 12
121 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 29
122 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 10
123 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 30
124 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 11
125 Tanner Scott Dodgers RP 13
126 Maikel Garcia Royals 2B 9
127 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF 28
128 Yainer Diaz Astros C 5
129 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 31
130 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 10
131 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 14
132 Hunter Brown Astros SP 32
133 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 11
134 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF 29
135 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP 33
136 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 15
137 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 30
138 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 31
139 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP 34
140 Nolan Jones Rockies OF 32
141 Garrett Mitchell Brewers OF 33
142 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 12
143 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 35
144 David Bednar Pirates RP 16
145 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 13
146 Tommy Edman Dodgers SS 17
147 Jared Jones Pirates SP 36
148 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 34
149 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 18
150 Alex Bregman 3B 12
151 Kodai Senga Mets SP 37
152 Jorge Soler Angels OF 35
153 Paul Goldschmidt Yankees 1B 14
154 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP 38
155 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 36
156 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 6
157 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 39
158 Kenley Jansen Angels RP 17
159 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 1B 15
160 Aaron Nola Phillies SP 40
161 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 13
162 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 37
163 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 41
165 Parker Meadows Tigers OF 38
165 Liam Hendriks Red Sox RP 18
166 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF 39
167 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP 42
168 Luis Arraez Padres 2B 13
169 Colton Cowser Orioles OF 40
170 Hunter Greene Reds SP 43
171 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 19
172 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks RP 19
173 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 44
174 Jake Burger Rangers 3B 14
175 Roki Sasaki Dodgers SP 45
176 Ryan Pressly Cubs RP 20
177 Evan Carter Rangers OF 41
178 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 14
179 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 46
180 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 42
181 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 20
182 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 47
183 Brandon Lowe Rays 2B 15
184 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 43
185 Zach Eflin Orioles SP 48
186 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 16
187 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox SS 21
188 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 17
189 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 49
190 Byron Buxton Twins OF 44
191 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 50
192 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 16
193 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 15
194 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 17
195 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 51
196 A.J. Puk Diamondbacks RP 21
197 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 18
198 Jack Flaherty Tigers SP 52
199 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 19
200 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 7
201 Sean Manaea Mets SP 53
202 Ryan McMahon Rockies 3B 16
203 Max Scherzer Blue Jays SP 54
204 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 20
205 Joc Pederson Rangers DH 5
206 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 22
207 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 18
208 Jo Adell Angels OF 45
209 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 55
210 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 46
211 Jesus Sanchez Marlins OF 47
212 Gavin Lux Reds 2B 21
213 Beau Brieske Tigers RP 23
214 Reese Olson Tigers SP 56
215 Luis Rengifo Angels 2B 22
216 Will Smith Dodgers C 8
217 Zack Gelof Athletics 2B 23
218 Yusei Kikuchi Angels SP 57
219 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 48
220 Alexis Diaz Reds RP 24
221 Thairo Estrada Rockies 2B 24
222 Bowden Francis Blue Jays SP 58
223 Victor Robles Mariners OF 49
224 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks OF 50
225 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 59
226 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 17
227 Matt Shaw Cubs 3B 18
228 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 9
229 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks OF 51
230 Nestor Cortes Brewers SP 60
231 Cedric Mullins Orioles OF 52
232 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 1B 19
233 Edwin Uceta Rays RP 25
234 Luis Gil Yankees SP 61
235 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 53
236 Carlos Correa Twins SS 22
237 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 62
238 Griffin Jax Twins RP 26
239 Jordan Walker Cardinals OF 54
240 Taylor Ward Angels OF 55
241 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP 27
242 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees DH 6
243 Jeffrey Springs Athletics SP 63
244 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 3B 19
245 Logan O’Hoppe Angels C 10
246 Yu Darvish Padres SP 64
247 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 23
248 Cade Smith Guardians RP 28
249 George Springer Blue Jays OF 56
250 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 65
251 Jeimer Candelario Reds 3B 20
252 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 57
253 Jordan Romano Phillies RP 29
254 Nathaniel Lowe Nationals 1B 20
255 Ranger Suarez Phillies SP 66
256 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox DH 7
257 TJ Friedl Reds OF 58
258 Orion Kerkering Phillies RP 30
259 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 59
260 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 1B 21
261 Clay Holmes Mets SP 67
262 Willi Castro Twins SS 24
263 Kirby Yates Dodgers RP 31
264 Matt Wallner Twins OF 60
265 Robbie Ray Giants SP 68
266 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants SS 25
267 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 11
268 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP 69
269 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 23
270 Seth Lugo Royals SP 70
271 JJ Bleday Athletics OF 61
272 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 1B 24
273 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 71
274 Michael Massey Royals 2B 25
275 Jason Adam Padres RP 32
276 Shane Baz Rays SP 72
277 Joey Ortiz Brewers 3B 21
278 Michael Conforto Dodgers OF 62
279 Camilo Doval Giants RP 33
280 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 26
281 J.D. Martinez DH 8
282 Aaron Civale Brewers SP 73
283 Josh Bell Nationals 1B 25
284 Lane Thomas Guardians OF 63
285 Craig Kimbrel RP 34
286 Nick Pivetta SP 74
287 Hyeseong Kim Dodgers 2B 27
288 Chris Martin Rangers RP 35
289 Alec Burleson Cardinals OF 64
290 Tyler Stephenson Reds C 12
291 Taj Bradley Rays SP 75
292 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 26
293 Jacob Young Nationals OF 65
294 Brayan Bello Red Sox SP 76
295 Ivan Herrera Cardinals C 13
296 Kyle Finnegan RP 36
297 Kristian Campbell Red Sox 2B 28
298 Jake Cronenworth Padres 2B 29
299 Walker Buehler Red Sox SP 77
300 Justin Verlander Giants SP 78

