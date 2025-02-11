Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025
Published February 11, 2025 03:45 PM
Fantasy 2B ranks: Betts at No. 1; Bogaerts a value
Eric Samulski shares why second base will present an "interesting dilemma" in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, including why managers should expect to pay up early or target value later on when eyeing the position.
Here’s the initial version of the Top 300 for 5x5 mixed fantasy baseball leagues. We’ll be keeping this updated through Opening Day and beyond, and all of this year’s draft guide materials will be presented on NBCSports.com free of charge. Expect much more in the way of fantasy baseball content in the coming days.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Preseason Top 300 overall ranks
|Top 300
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Rk
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|SS
|1
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|DH
|1
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|1
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|SS
|2
|5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|OF
|2
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|SS
|3
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|OF
|3
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|4
|9
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|1
|10
|Juan Soto
|Mets
|OF
|5
|11
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|6
|12
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1
|13
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|SP
|1
|14
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|OF
|7
|15
|Kyle Tucker
|Cubs
|OF
|8
|16
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|2
|17
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|4
|18
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|OF
|9
|19
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|2
|20
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|OF
|10
|21
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|SS
|5
|22
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|2
|23
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|3
|24
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|OF
|11
|25
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|SS
|6
|26
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|7
|27
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|4
|28
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|OF
|12
|29
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|3B
|3
|30
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|OF
|13
|31
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|4
|32
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|3
|33
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|SP
|5
|34
|James Wood
|Nationals
|OF
|14
|35
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|1B
|4
|36
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|SP
|6
|37
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|SS
|8
|38
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|1B
|5
|39
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|OF
|15
|40
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|DH
|2
|41
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B
|1
|42
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|RP
|1
|43
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|OF
|16
|44
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|3B
|5
|45
|Blake Snell
|Dodgers
|SP
|7
|46
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|OF
|17
|47
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|C
|1
|48
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|2
|49
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|OF
|18
|50
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|SP
|8
|51
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|9
|52
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|DH
|3
|53
|Garrett Crochet
|Red Sox
|SP
|9
|54
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|SS
|10
|55
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|DH
|4
|56
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|OF
|19
|57
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|SP
|10
|58
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|11
|59
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|OF
|20
|60
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|21
|61
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|3B
|6
|62
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|SP
|12
|63
|Corbin Burnes
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|13
|64
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|OF
|22
|65
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|RP
|2
|66
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|SS
|11
|67
|Christian Walker
|Astros
|1B
|6
|68
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|3B
|7
|69
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|23
|70
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|14
|71
|Josh Naylor
|Diamondbacks
|1B
|7
|72
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|C
|2
|73
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|RP
|3
|74
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|SP
|15
|75
|Cody Bellinger
|Yankees
|1B
|8
|76
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|RP
|4
|77
|Isaac Paredes
|Astros
|3B
|8
|78
|Max Fried
|Yankees
|SP
|16
|79
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|SS
|12
|80
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|RP
|5
|81
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|24
|82
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|SP
|17
|83
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|3B
|9
|84
|Michael King
|Padres
|SP
|18
|85
|Devin Williams
|Yankees
|RP
|6
|86
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|25
|87
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B
|3
|88
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|SP
|19
|89
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|2B
|4
|90
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|2B
|5
|91
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|SP
|20
|92
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|RP
|7
|93
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|SP
|21
|94
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|1B
|9
|95
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|1B
|10
|96
|Jeff Hoffman
|Blue Jays
|RP
|8
|97
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|SP
|22
|98
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|2B
|6
|99
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|1B
|11
|100
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|SP
|23
|101
|Willy Adames
|Giants
|SS
|13
|102
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|RP
|9
|103
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|SP
|24
|104
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|SS
|14
|105
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|OF
|26
|106
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|RP
|10
|107
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|SP
|25
|108
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|C
|3
|109
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|7
|110
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|26
|111
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|OF
|27
|112
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|SS
|15
|113
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|SP
|27
|114
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C
|4
|115
|Jonathan India
|Royals
|2B
|8
|116
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|RP
|11
|117
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|SS
|16
|118
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|SP
|28
|119
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|RP
|12
|120
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|1B
|12
|121
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|SP
|29
|122
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|3B
|10
|123
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|SP
|30
|124
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|3B
|11
|125
|Tanner Scott
|Dodgers
|RP
|13
|126
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|2B
|9
|127
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|OF
|28
|128
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|C
|5
|129
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|SP
|31
|130
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|2B
|10
|131
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|RP
|14
|132
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|SP
|32
|133
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|2B
|11
|134
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|OF
|29
|135
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|SP
|33
|136
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|RP
|15
|137
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|OF
|30
|138
|Anthony Santander
|Blue Jays
|OF
|31
|139
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|34
|140
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|OF
|32
|141
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|OF
|33
|142
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|2B
|12
|143
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|35
|144
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|RP
|16
|145
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|1B
|13
|146
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|SS
|17
|147
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|SP
|36
|148
|Tyler O’Neill
|Orioles
|OF
|34
|149
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|SS
|18
|150
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|12
|151
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|SP
|37
|152
|Jorge Soler
|Angels
|OF
|35
|153
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Yankees
|1B
|14
|154
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|SP
|38
|155
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|OF
|36
|156
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|C
|6
|157
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|SP
|39
|158
|Kenley Jansen
|Angels
|RP
|17
|159
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|1B
|15
|160
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|SP
|40
|161
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|3B
|13
|162
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|37
|163
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|SP
|41
|165
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|OF
|38
|165
|Liam Hendriks
|Red Sox
|RP
|18
|166
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|OF
|39
|167
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|42
|168
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|2B
|13
|169
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|OF
|40
|170
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|SP
|43
|171
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|SS
|19
|172
|Justin Martinez
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|19
|173
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|SP
|44
|174
|Jake Burger
|Rangers
|3B
|14
|175
|Roki Sasaki
|Dodgers
|SP
|45
|176
|Ryan Pressly
|Cubs
|RP
|20
|177
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|OF
|41
|178
|Andres Gimenez
|Blue Jays
|2B
|14
|179
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|SP
|46
|180
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|OF
|42
|181
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|20
|182
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|SP
|47
|183
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|2B
|15
|184
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|OF
|43
|185
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|SP
|48
|186
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|1B
|16
|187
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|SS
|21
|188
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B
|17
|189
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|SP
|49
|190
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|OF
|44
|191
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|SP
|50
|192
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|2B
|16
|193
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|15
|194
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|2B
|17
|195
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|SP
|51
|196
|A.J. Puk
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|21
|197
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|2B
|18
|198
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|SP
|52
|199
|Gleyber Torres
|Tigers
|2B
|19
|200
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|C
|7
|201
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|SP
|53
|202
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|3B
|16
|203
|Max Scherzer
|Blue Jays
|SP
|54
|204
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|2B
|20
|205
|Joc Pederson
|Rangers
|DH
|5
|206
|Carlos Estevez
|Royals
|RP
|22
|207
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|1B
|18
|208
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|OF
|45
|209
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|SP
|55
|210
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|OF
|46
|211
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|OF
|47
|212
|Gavin Lux
|Reds
|2B
|21
|213
|Beau Brieske
|Tigers
|RP
|23
|214
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|SP
|56
|215
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|2B
|22
|216
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|C
|8
|217
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|2B
|23
|218
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Angels
|SP
|57
|219
|Jurickson Profar
|Braves
|OF
|48
|220
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|RP
|24
|221
|Thairo Estrada
|Rockies
|2B
|24
|222
|Bowden Francis
|Blue Jays
|SP
|58
|223
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|OF
|49
|224
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|50
|225
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|SP
|59
|226
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|3B
|17
|227
|Matt Shaw
|Cubs
|3B
|18
|228
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|C
|9
|229
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|51
|230
|Nestor Cortes
|Brewers
|SP
|60
|231
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|OF
|52
|232
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|1B
|19
|233
|Edwin Uceta
|Rays
|RP
|25
|234
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|SP
|61
|235
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|OF
|53
|236
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|SS
|22
|237
|Matthew Boyd
|Cubs
|SP
|62
|238
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|RP
|26
|239
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|OF
|54
|240
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|OF
|55
|241
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|RP
|27
|242
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|DH
|6
|243
|Jeffrey Springs
|Athletics
|SP
|63
|244
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|3B
|19
|245
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|C
|10
|246
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|SP
|64
|247
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|SS
|23
|248
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|RP
|28
|249
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|OF
|56
|250
|Jesus Luzardo
|Phillies
|SP
|65
|251
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|3B
|20
|252
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|OF
|57
|253
|Jordan Romano
|Phillies
|RP
|29
|254
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Nationals
|1B
|20
|255
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|SP
|66
|256
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|DH
|7
|257
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|OF
|58
|258
|Orion Kerkering
|Phillies
|RP
|30
|259
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|OF
|59
|260
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|1B
|21
|261
|Clay Holmes
|Mets
|SP
|67
|262
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|SS
|24
|263
|Kirby Yates
|Dodgers
|RP
|31
|264
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|OF
|60
|265
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|SP
|68
|266
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|SS
|25
|267
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|C
|11
|268
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|SP
|69
|269
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|1B
|23
|270
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|SP
|70
|271
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|OF
|61
|272
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|1B
|24
|273
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|SP
|71
|274
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|2B
|25
|275
|Jason Adam
|Padres
|RP
|32
|276
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|SP
|72
|277
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|3B
|21
|278
|Michael Conforto
|Dodgers
|OF
|62
|279
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|RP
|33
|280
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|2B
|26
|281
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|8
|282
|Aaron Civale
|Brewers
|SP
|73
|283
|Josh Bell
|Nationals
|1B
|25
|284
|Lane Thomas
|Guardians
|OF
|63
|285
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|34
|286
|Nick Pivetta
|SP
|74
|287
|Hyeseong Kim
|Dodgers
|2B
|27
|288
|Chris Martin
|Rangers
|RP
|35
|289
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|OF
|64
|290
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|C
|12
|291
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|SP
|75
|292
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|1B
|26
|293
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|OF
|65
|294
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|SP
|76
|295
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|C
|13
|296
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|36
|297
|Kristian Campbell
|Red Sox
|2B
|28
|298
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|2B
|29
|299
|Walker Buehler
|Red Sox
|SP
|77
|300
|Justin Verlander
|Giants
|SP
|78