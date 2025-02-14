2025 fantasy baseball draft prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

With spring training getting underway, fantasy baseball drafts won’t be far behind. The Rotoworld Baseball staff is happy to help set you up for success, both on draft day and for the duration of the 2025 MLB season. That’s why we’ve put together this page to have links to all of our preseason coverage in one place.

Keep in mind that this is just the tip of the iceberg of the comprehensive content you’ll see between now and Opening Day. Bookmark this page and check back often as we add our latest articles and rankings to this page.

Happy drafting season!

2025 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS

2025 FANTASY BASEBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES

Fantasy baseball bullpen report: Top closers for 2025, sleepers, outlooks for each team

Fantasy baseball post-hype pitchers: Shane Baz, Gavin Williams could be ready for breakout

Fantasy baseball post-hype hitters: Trevor Larnach, Jordan Walker among names to consider

Fantasy baseball sleeper pitchers: Joe Ryan, Drew Rasmussen in February update

Fantasy baseball sleeper hitters: Josh Lowe, Parker Meadows part of February update

Fantasy baseball ADP movers for February: Willson Contreras, new closers surging

Starting pitcher strategy: Finding this year’s Garrett Crochet

Fantasy baseball breakout candidates: Vinnie Pasquantino leads hitters entering their prime years

2025 FANTASY BASEBALL MOCK DRAFT RESULTS AND ANALYSIS