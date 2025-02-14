2025 fantasy baseball draft prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
With spring training getting underway, fantasy baseball drafts won’t be far behind. The Rotoworld Baseball staff is happy to help set you up for success, both on draft day and for the duration of the 2025 MLB season. That’s why we’ve put together this page to have links to all of our preseason coverage in one place.
Keep in mind that this is just the tip of the iceberg of the comprehensive content you’ll see between now and Opening Day. Bookmark this page and check back often as we add our latest articles and rankings to this page.
Happy drafting season!
2025 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS
- 2025 preseason Top 300 rankings for 5x5 mixed leagues
- 2025 fantasy baseball Top 500 dynasty rankings
- 2025 Top 150 starting pitchers
- 2025 Top 100 prospects
2025 FANTASY BASEBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES
Fantasy baseball bullpen report: Top closers for 2025, sleepers, outlooks for each team
Fantasy baseball post-hype pitchers: Shane Baz, Gavin Williams could be ready for breakout
Fantasy baseball post-hype hitters: Trevor Larnach, Jordan Walker among names to consider
Fantasy baseball sleeper pitchers: Joe Ryan, Drew Rasmussen in February update
Fantasy baseball sleeper hitters: Josh Lowe, Parker Meadows part of February update
Fantasy baseball ADP movers for February: Willson Contreras, new closers surging
Starting pitcher strategy: Finding this year’s Garrett Crochet
Fantasy baseball breakout candidates: Vinnie Pasquantino leads hitters entering their prime years