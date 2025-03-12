Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Jac Caglianone, Konnor Griffin headline next wave

We’ve discussed the perils of overreacting to strong spring training performances, but that doesn’t mean dynasty managers should completely ignore everything transpiring in Florida and Arizona, respectively. This week’s column examines a trio of hitting prospects — Jac Caglianone, Konnor Griffin and Ryan Waldschmidt — from the 2024 MLB Draft that are making extremely strong impressions in Grapefruit and Cactus League settings.

We’ll also take a deeper dive into five unheralded prospects — Tirso Ornelas, Alan Roden, Grant McCray, Alejandro Osuna and Harry Ford — on the rise that have a shot at reaching the majors in short order.

Jac Caglianone, 1B, Royals

Astros standout Cam Smith has been the talk of the Grapefruit League this spring as he prepares to take over as Houston’s starting right fielder. Meanwhile, Caglianone is generating some serious noise out in Arizona, hitting .500 (6-for-12) with three homers across 10 Cactus League contests. The 22-year-old slugger was selected sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft following a remarkable collegiate career at the University of Florida as a two-way sensation and checked in as the 37th-ranked prospect (194th overall) in Rotoworld’s latest dynasty rankings update. There are zero questions surrounding his immense raw power potential, but Caglianone still needs to prove he can make enough contact at the highest level to make the leap from one-dimensional slugger to upper-echelon fantasy force. We’re intrigued by his immense talent and will be monitoring his early-season performance in the upper minors extremely closely to see if the swing decisions are palatable enough to give him a shot at success in the big leagues.

Konnor Griffin, OF, Pirates

There’s a strong likelihood that Griffin checks in as a top-10 fantasy prospect at this juncture next spring based on his combination of tools and athleticism. The 18-year-old prodigy, who was selected ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, combines double-plus speed with a massive 6-foot-4 frame, which makes it easy to project him growing into above-average raw power. He crushed an impressive no-doubter to right-center field back on March 1 against the Orioles that showed exactly why his future over-the-fence power ceiling is so high. He was selected as a shortstop last summer, but has already moved to the outfield, where he’s made some flashy plays already this spring, including a diving catch in the left-center field gap during Tuesday’s showdown against the Yankees. He’ll be the most significant riser in Rotoworld’s forthcoming dynasty rankings update after checking in as the 48th-ranked prospect (235th overall) in the previous installment. He’s a borderline top-25 prospect after showing up to spring training in phenomenal shape with a re-worked swing and there’s a chance he’s in the top-10 range by the All-Star break. The hype is real.

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks

The numbers don’t leap off the electronic pages, but Waldschmidt has looked extremely impressive this spring in a handful of Cactus League contests, walking three times and only striking out twice in five games. He crushed a gargantuan home run last weekend to left-center field that carried a stratospheric 109-mph exit velocity. It’s too small of a sample size to draw any firm conclusions, but it’s hard not to be impressed by his spring performance. The 22-year-old outfielder was selected 31st overall in the 2024 MLB Draft following a strong collegiate career at the University of Kentucky and possesses a strong combination of fantasy-relevant tools with respectable plate skills, above-average raw power and plus speed. He played just 14 games last year at Low-A Visalia in his professional debut, but his age and talent mean he’s poised to move quickly through Arizona’s system. He’s going to rise a couple spots after coming in as the 96th-ranked prospect (384th overall) last month in Rotoworld’s previous dynasty rankings update.

Dark Horses

This week’s installment features a quartet of young outfielder pushing for spots on season-opening rosters or putting themselves in the conversation for early-season call-ups. We’re not anticipating significant fantasy impacts, but they’ve put themselves on fantasy manager’s radar screens, especially in deeper dynasty leagues, with strong spring training performances. The gap between the upper minors and the big leagues feels wider than it’s ever been, but these prospects could wind up making an impact at some point soon, especially in deeper leagues.

Tirso Ornelas, OF Padres

There aren’t a ton of roadblocks to a spot on San Diego’s season-opening roster for Ornelas after posting a robust .297/.367/.497 triple-slash line with 23 round-trippers and seven steals in 128 contests last year at Triple-A El Paso in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He’s competing with the likes of Jason Heyward, Yuli Gurriel, Connor Joe and Eguy Rosario in camp to open the year as the Padres’ primary DH against right-handed pitching and should have the edge right now since he’s batting .345 (10-for-29) with one homer in 14 Cactus League contests. The 25-year-old outfielder doesn’t strike out a ton, and has only whiffed twice this spring in 32 plate appearances, which makes it easy to project him as a strong batting average and power source for fantasy purposes at the highest level. He’s an interesting name to watch in deeper formats if he secures an Opening Day roster spot on a contending Padres squad.

Alan Roden, OF, Blue Jays

There’s a realistic path for Roden to break camp in the big leagues with Daulton Varsho still working his way back from last year’s shoulder surgery and only light-hitting Myles Straw standing in his way of a bench role. The unheralded 25-year-old prospect has virtually nothing left to prove in the upper minors after hitting .293 with 16 homers and 14 steals in 126 contests last year between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. He’s off to a strong start in Grapefruit League play, hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two homers in 12 games. He offers a little bit of everything from a fantasy standpoint as a surefire high-average contact hitter with double-digit power-speed combo potential in an everyday role. He’s the type of high-floor prospect that could thrive this season if he’s given a real opportunity with the Blue Jays. He’ll be included in Rotoworld’s next dynasty rankings update and is worth keeping on watch lists in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only formats.

Grant McCray, OF, Giants

There aren’t a ton of appealing bench options in San Francisco right now with Luis Matos projected to open the regular season in a fourth outfielder role behind starters Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski. McCray struggled last year in his first taste of the big leagues, hitting .202 with five homers and five steals in 37 contests, but he’s shown glimpses of potential this spring in the Cactus League, batting .333 (9-for-27) with one homer and three thefts in 15 games. The 24-year-old speedster figures to be the next in-house option for the Giants as a left-handed hitting outfielder this season if the oft-injured Yastrzemski winds up hitting the injured list. He’s never going to help in the batting average department given his strikeout issues, but there’s enough power-speed combo goodness there to envision McCray helping in deeper formats.

Alejandro Osuna, OF, Rangers

Osuna has drawn rave reviews this spring from Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who told reporters last week that he’s “a ballplayer.” The unheralded 22-year-old outfielder has been extremely impressive in Cactus League contests, batting .458 (11-for-24) with two steals in 15 contests, after slashing .292/.362/.507 with 18 round-trippers and 17 thefts in 102 contests between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. The presence of veterans Leody Taveras and Kevin Pillar as extra depth behind Evan Carter and Adolis García ensures he’ll open the year back in the upper minors, but it wouldn’t be shocking if he arrived in Texas later this summer as a potential power-speed source in deeper formats.

Harry Ford, C, Mariners

Remember him? Ford basically fell off fantasy manager’s radar screens last year when he stumbled to a lackluster .249/.377/.367 triple-slash line with seven homers and 35 steals in 116 games at Double-A Arkansas, which is a notorious pitcher’s park. The 22-year-old backstop possesses rare speed and athleticism for a catching prospect, which is why he’ll be worth monitoring in the coming months as a potential part-time caddy to complement slugger Cal Raleigh. He’s off to an encouraging start this spring in Cactus League action, hitting .571 (8-for-14) with one homer and three thefts in seven contests.