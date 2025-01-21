2025 MLB prospect rankings: Top 100 players list with Dylan Crews, Roman Anthony at the top

Here we go.

Before we get started here, please keep in mind that that the prospect list you’ll find below skews toward each player’s long-term fantasy potential. There are several prospects who would rank higher on a “real life” lists, but these are the top prospects who you’ll want to watch closely in fantasy baseball leagues.

Where’s Roki Sasaki?

Fresh off signing with the Dodgers, Sasaki qualifies as a prospect and will be ranked as one of — if not the — top names on many lists. Because of his experience in NPB, I believe it’s a mistake to treat him as a prospect. If he were to “qualify” for my list, he’d likely rank in the top three, and certainly would be the top pitcher among the group. Those who want to treat him like a prospect are welcome to because of his rookie eligibility, but it just doesn’t feel like the right decision, for me.

Rotoworld’s 2025 Top 100 MLB prospects

*Age=Reflects the age the player will turn during the 2025 season

1. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

Crews was the second pick of the 2023 draft behind fellow LSU product Paul Skenes, and while he didn’t make quite the impact that the 2024 Rookie of the Year did, he was able to reach the majors a year after being selected and showed off his enormous upside over 31 games. A right-handed hitter, Crews has plus power and speed at his disposal; the type you see in players who hit 30 homers and steal a similar -- if not more -- bases on a routine basis. On top of that, the 5-foot-11 outfielder has a competent approach at the plate and a swing path that should allow him to be a solid contributor in the average category as well. Crews is going to be an everyday player for the Nationals to begin the 2025 season barring something unforeseen, and he’s capable of contributing in every fantasy category at the highest level.

2. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

Age: 21 | ETA: 2025

The Red Sox made Anthony the 79th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, and while he was considered one of the best prep bats of his class, the 20-year-old’s stock has risen considerably, with many believing he’s the best hitting prospect in the sport. He hit .291/.396/.498 in 119 games last year while reaching Triple-A, and he forged a .982 OPS in 35 games once he reached Triple-A. Anthony has plus power in his left-handed bat, and his hit tool isn’t far behind with a smooth stroke and an ability to make hard contact to all parts of the field. He’s not someone who possesses elite speed, but he’s a smart base runner who gets good reads and has enough wheels to project 15-plus steal seasons. Anthony will likely begin the 2024 season in the minors, but he should finish the 2025 campaign in Boston. It’s the long-term chance of him being a potential .300 hitter with 30-plus homers that makes him such a special fantasy prospect.

3. Jasson Domínguez, OF, New York Yankees

Age: 22 | ETA: Debuted in 2023

It seems like Domínguez has been a prospect for over a decade, but he won’t turn 22 until the start of February. The 2024 season could have been a lost one for the outfielder as he missed the first month-plus while recovering from Tommy John surgery and also missed six weeks over the summer with an oblique injury, but he was able to reach the majors at the end of the year while impressing in the minors (.880 OPS, 11 homers, 16 steals). The switch-hitter has impressive power that could be plus-plus when his development is done, and while he has lost some speed since signing back in 2019, he is still a well above-average runner who can be a major asset in the theft category. He’s a very patient hitter who should draw a good amount of walks, but his power-driven approach and a willingness to hit late in counts makes hitting for average a bit of a challenge. Still, the power/speed potential competes with anyone, and Domínguez has a chance to be a fantasy superstar; one who likely helps the Yankees and fantasy managers in 2025.

4. Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

The Twins procured Jenkins’ service with the fifth pick of the 2023 MLB Draft; a draft that already looks like a special class. The 19-year-old -- 20 in February -- was able to reach Double-A in 2024 and hit .282 with an .833 OPS over 82 games while establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the sport regardless of level. He was able to draw 56 walks while only striking out 47 times, and his ability to recognize spin gets widespread acclaim. On top of an impressive approach he makes hard contact to all parts of the field, and his plus speed makes him a great candidate to steal a hefty amount of bases. The power is more projection than realization, but he has shown the ability to take the ball out to all parts of the field with a strong lower half and exceptional bat speed. He ranks behind Crews, Anthony and Domínguez because of their proximity, but he could easily be the best prospect in baseball at this point next year -- assuming he isn’t a member of the Twins this summer, of course.

5. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2023

Lawlar was successful when he was able to play last year as seen in a slash of .318/.417/.482, but a rash of injuries limited the top prospect to just 85 at-bats in 2024. When healthy, he’s a right-handed hitter who shows the ability to hit for average and power in his right-handed bat, and he’s an assertive hitter who doesn’t have a great deal of swing-and-miss and isn’t afraid to draw a walk or two. He stole 75 bases combined in his last two full seasons, and while he may not reach quite those highs at the highest level, he certainly has the speed to be a threat in that category as well. The concern with Lawlar for 2025 is that he’s very likely to begin the campaign in the minors with no obvious spot, but his long-term upside is the best of any infield prospect in the sport.

6. Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

Clark is the third member of the 2023 MLB Draft on the list, and certainly not the last. The third selection of that class split his time between Low-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan while hitting .272/.372/.421 with nine homers and 29 stolen bases over 107 games. His best tool -- or at least the one that gets the highest grade on the 20-80 scale -- is his speed, as he’s a double-plus runner who could steal 40-plus bases on a regular basis. He’s also able to use that speed and a weapons-grade arm to make him one of the better defenders in the minors; something that should help him advance quickly through the system. He has a classic leadoff style to his game with a patient approach to his game and a swing that can slash the baseball all over the field, but he’s developing power as well; enough to project 20 or so homers in his best seasons. Clark is a better “real life” prospect than a fantasy one, but that’s more compliment to the former than an insult to the latter.

7. Leodalis De Vries, SS, San Diego Padres

Age: 18 | ETA: 2027

De Vries put up an .802 OPS over 75 games for Lake Elsinore, and then hit a pair of homers with three stolen bases in the Arizona Fall League. Those numbers may not inspire you on the surface, but maybe you’ll be more impressed when you realize that he did this as a player who turned 18 on October 11. The Padres signed De Vries for a $4.2 million bonus in January, and in doing so they acquired one of the most talented prospects in baseball regardless of level. Every tool has a chance to be plus, and he’s a switch-hitter who can hit the ball over the fence from both sides of the plate. He already is showing impressive patience at the plate with 50 walks in 360 plate appearances, and his quality speed should make him a stolen base threat for the foreseeable future. Yes there’s risk in a prospect of this age, but De Vries has as much -- if not more -- upside as any prospect in baseball.

8. Charlie Condon, OF/3B, Colorado Rockies

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Condon was the third pick of this year’s draft, but with all due respect to the names selected ahead of him -- and yes, they obviously made this list, too -- he’s easily the best fantasy prospects from the class. He was other-worldly at Georgia and finished his junior year in Athens with a slash of .433/.566/1.0009 with 37 homers in 60 games. He struggled to a .545 OPS at High-A Spokane after being selected, but it’s hard to be too concerned about a sample of 25 games. Condon has elite power in his right-handed bat, but he’s not “just” a power hitter with a chance for a plus hit tool and enough speed to steal double-digit bases. He’s split time in the outfield and the hot corner, and while it would be nice for him to end up in the infield, the bat can obviously play in the grass. Condon’s the type of player who could someday lead the majors in homers, and his fantasy potential certainly isn’t hurt by the fact that he projects to play his home games in Colorado, either.

9. Kristian Campbell, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Unlike some of the other names from the 2023 MLB Draft class who rank high on this list, Campbell was not a high draft pick as he was selected with the 132nd pick that July. To say that he appears to be a steal is quite the understatement, as he followed up a .911 OPS over 22 games in 2023 with a .330/.439/.558 with 20 homers and 24 stolen bases and finishing the year in Triple- Worcester. Every tool here projects above-average or better, including plus speed that suggests he could steal 30 or more bases on a consistent label. He’s a very patient hitter, but he’ll jump on mistakes with the ability to spray line drives to the pull side and the opposite field. He’s added loft to his swing, and the power tool isn’t far behind the hit. The question mark is where Campbell projects defensively; the most likely landing spot is second base, but his wheels could play in the outfield as well. Campbell should see time with the Red Sox in 2025, and if he takes another step forward this spring, ranking him this low might be foolish.

10. Jackson Jobe, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

Jobe not only made his MLB debut last year, but he was also called upon in the postseason during Detroit’s surprising playoff run. He spent most of 2024 with Double-A Erie, and he was able to post a 1.95 ERA at that level with 91 strikeouts against 38 walks over 73 2/3 frames. Jobe’s best pitch is his slider, and it’s a pitch that gets top-of-the-scale grades and might be one of the best in baseball as he gains more command of the offering. He’s far from just a one-pitch hurler, however, with a fastball that can get up to the high 90 mph range, a well above-average change and a cutter that isn’t far behind. On top of that, he usually finds the strike zone with all four pitches, and he finds his spot more often than not. The risks with Jobe are the usual risks with pitchers, but the stuff/command are good enough for him to be a fantasy ace; one who likely makes an impact for rosters in 2025.

11. Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

Mayo has been one of the most impressive hitters in the minors over the last two years, and in 2024 he bashed 25 homers in just 93 games with a .964 OPS. He finally got the chance to face MLB pitching over the summer, but it didn’t go very well with just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098) while striking out 22 times. Many hitters have struggled in their first taste of action, however, and Mayo’s talent could -- and maybe should -- make him one of the next. His power competes with any prospect in baseball, and he can take pitches on any part of the plate out to any part of the park. His swing-and-miss makes hitting for a high average a bit of a challenge, but he makes enough hard contact to believe he won’t be a detriment there. He will have to reach his ceiling to justify this high of ranking, because he won’t ever be a major threat in the steals category. There’s obviously some risk in Mayo’s game, but the reward is a hitter who can hit 35-plus homers, drive in a good amount of runs and get on base at a respectable clip. That reward is worth the risk.

12. Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Williams was the 28th pick of the 2021 draft, and he’s somewhat slowly -- and definitely surely -- established himself as one of the best shortstop prospects in either league. He spent 2024 in Double-A with Montgomery, and he was able to hit 20 homers and steal 33 bases over his 115 games with the Biscuits. As you might guess from those numbers, power is his best offensive skill, and most project him as a 25-30 homer hitter at the highest level. He’s also a well above-average runner, and a similar amount of stolen bases seems reasonable. He’s willing to draw walks, but he also has a good amount of swing-and-miss in his profile, meaning the 21-year-old isn’t likely to improve -- or even get to -- his .256 career MILB average. Williams is an outstanding defender, and that’s why he ranks as a top-five “real-life” prospect compared to his place on this list. There’s still a lot to like because of the power/speed combination.

13. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF Minnesota Twins

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Rodriguez has been one of the most productive hitters in the minors over the last three years when he’s been able to play. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been a very common occurrence, as he was limited to just 47 games because of a thumb injury in 2024; one that required surgery in November. When he was healthy, however, he was able to hit .298/.479/.621 with Double-A Wichita, and the outfielder has a career OPS of .932 in his minor-league career. His patience at the plate is remarkable -- he walked in a whopping 25.1 percent of his plate appearances last year -- and while he does have some contact issues that come with approach, his ability to sting the baseball to all parts of the field, hit for power and steal bases make it (potentially) worth it. Rodriguez needs to show he can stay on the field, but he has the offensive upside to be a fantasy star if he can.

14. Noah Schultz, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Schultz stands out immediately because he has the height of a stretch power forward (6-9), but also because he has the best stuff of any left-handed pitching prospect right now. That stuff helped him whiff 115 batters in just-over 88 innings in 2024 while spending the majority of his season in Double-A. The best pitch at Schultz’s disposal is a nasty slider that gets grades at the top of the 20-80 scale, and he complements that pitch with a fastball that gets into the high 90 mph range and gets on hitters quickly because of his size. There’s also a change in development, but he relies on those two pitches and above-average command at this stage. Schultz should be able to make his MLB debut in 2025, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if his swing-and-miss stuff played right away. The long-term potential is even more exciting, obviously.

15. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

After three impressive -- impressive is an understatement, really -- seasons at Oregon State, the Guardians made Bazzana the first pick of the 2024 draft. His first professional season saw him hit just .238, but he got on at a .369 clip with a respectable .765 OPS while skipping Low-A and playing 27 games at High-A Lake County. The product of Australia has a smooth, line-drive stroke that can spray liners to any part of the field, and he doesn’t beat himself by swinging at pitches outside of the zone. He’s not going to be an elite power hitter -- barring a swing change, of course -- but there’s more than enough pop to project 20-homer seasons. He should be able to stick at second base, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bazzana was a relevant fantasy option at the position by the end of 2026. There’s an outside chance he could be helping in 2025.

16. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Mayer’s stock took a bit of a hit in 2023 after he registered a .739 OPS and scuffled to a .189/.254/.355 slash after being promoted to Double-A Portland. He handled the level much more successfully in 2024 with a line of .307/.370/.480 over 70 games, and looked to be on the precipice of a promotion to Boston before he picked up a lower-back injury and missed the final two months. The left-handed hitting shortstop has the tools to hit for both average and power at the highest level, with his hit-tool more advanced at this stage. He doesn’t have great speed, but he does get good jumps on the bases, and steals of 15 or so bases seem like a reasonable reach. Mayer also has a quick first step and reads the baseball off the bat well, so he should be able to stick at shortstop. Mayer’s upside isn’t quite at the level of the bats above him, but he may have the highest floor, and it’s hard to see him not being at least an above-average option.

17. Matt Shaw, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Shaw was drafted 13th in 2023 out of Maryland, and he’s yet another member of this class that has a chance to be an early contributor for his club. He reached Triple-A in 2024 while hitting .284/.379/.488 with 21 homers, and his OPS in 35 games with Iowa was a healthy .929. The former Maryland Terrapin doesn’t have the biggest frame, but he generates plus power in his right-handed bat because of his strong lower half and natural loft His hit tool is just as good if not better with the ability to make hard contact to all parts of the field. He’s also a strong bet to steal bases with quality speed that helped him swipe 35 bags in 2024, and while he may not quite reach that level in the majors, the fact he could steal 20-plus while playing third base is something to admire as well. Shaw will see the majors in 2025 barring something unforeseeable, and his short- and long-term upside are very intriguing

18. Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Miller slid to the 27th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft in part due to a broken foot and in part due to a perceived high-bonus demand. The Phillies took the risk, signed him for $3.1 million, and are likely very happy with the decision. He ended 2024 in Double-A, and he forged an .812 OPS with 11 homers and 23 stolen bases over 112 games. While it’s more projection at this point, Miller has a chance to be among the better power hitters at the shortstop position and should be able to take the ball out to any part of the park as he continues to mature. He’s not among the fastest players up the middle, but there’s enough speed to suggest 20-steal seasons are well within reason. The one question mark here is the hit tool because there’s some swing-and-miss in his profile, but there’s enough hard contact to suggest he’s more asset than detriment there. Miller may not be ready until 2027 despite reaching Double-A, but he has a chance to be worth the wait and then some.

19. Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

Yet another player who was taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, and another one who reached the majors. Wilson was just ok in his 28-game sample with the Athletics in 2024 with a .250/.314/.315 slash, but he hit .433 with a 1.141 OPS in his 53 games in the minors before his promotion. Nearly as impressive as that batting average is how often Wilson was able to put the ball into play, as he struck out a total of 25 times in exactly 300 at-bats with just 15 of those coming in the minors over 208 trips. As you can probably guess, Wilson possesses elite bat-to-ball skills, and on top of being able to make contact with anything, enough of it is hard to project a double-plus hit tool; potentially even an 80-grade on the 20-80 scale. Power is never going to be a huge part of his game, but the former Grand Canyon star can slash the ball into the gaps and turn on fastball in the middle-half of the plate to project double-digit homers. The key for Wilson in terms of fantasy will be running more often, as there’s enough speed here for 20-plus steal seasons to come to fruition. There’s a chance he’s only a one-category player, but I believe enough in Wilson to believe he’ll fill out enough of them to be worthy of a Top 20 prospect ranking.

20. Samuel Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 21| ETA: 2025

The Orioles have graduated a ton of talented hitters over the past few years, and they have another one -- along with Coby Mayo, of course -- who appears to be on the way in Basallo. Despite not turning 20 until August, he was able to reach Triple-A while slashing .278/.341/.449 with 19 homers over his 479 at-bats at the upper levels. A left-handed hitter, Basallo has the strength and swing path to hit for both power and average while providing a solid approach at the late. He puts up below-average run times, but he has stolen double-digit bases the last two seasons, so he might be able to provide a handful or two in his best seasons. There’s some defensive questions about Basallo that might require him to play first base on top of the fact that the Orioles already have Adley Rutschman behind the plate, and while it would be ideal for him to stay behind the plate from a fantasy perspective, there’s more than enough offensive upside for him to succeed -- and then some -- if he ends up at first.

21. Colt Emerson, SS, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

Yet another member of the 2023 draft class, Emerson scorched Low-A pitching in 2024 with a .293/.440/.427 slash, and while those numbers dropped in High-A to .225/.331/.317, there were more than enough flashes to suggest he’s one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball. He has a chance to hit for a very high average because of his ability to recognize pitches and a smooth left-handed stroke, and while he won’t compete in Home Run Derbies, he does have solid raw power as well. He posts above-average run times, and his acumen on the bases should make him a consistent threat to steal bags once he’s ready to begin his big-league career. He’s a little more high-floor than some of the other prospects that rank this highly, but that’s not an insult, and there’s a .300 average, 15-20 homer, 25-plus steal ceiling. You can do a heck of a lot worse.

22. JJ Wetherholt, SS/2B, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

Wetherholt was considered a candidate to be the first pick of the 2024 draft coming into his junior season, but an injury -- and strong play from some of the other names who went ahead of him -- saw him ‘slide’ to the seventh pick. That drop appears to be the Cardinals’ gain, and he posted an .805 OPS in his 29 games with Low-A Palm Beach. Wetherholt has a hit tool that could make him among the league leaders in average, and he’s just as likely to lash a ball into the left-center gap as he is to place it up the middle or pull it between first and second. He’s far from just a one-tool player, however, as Wetherholt projects to have above-average power, and his plus speed gives him a good chance to steal 25 or more bases in his best years. There are defensive questions with Wetherholt, but even if he ends up at second base or possibly the outfield, there’s a good chance he fills out enough fantasy categories to justify him being in a lineup.

23. Chase Burns, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Burns transferred to Wake Forest for his junior year from Tennessee, and all he did as a member of the Demon Deacons was register a 2.70 ERA with an incredible 191 strikeouts in exactly 100 innings against 30 walks. Those numbers saw him go second overall to the Reds, and the chances for fantasy success are strong. His best pitch is a plus-plus slider that hitters swung-and-missed at over 60 percent of the time, but he also has a well above-average curve and a strong change at his disposal. On top of that, he just so happens to have a fastball that gets into triple digits, but the one concern is it doesn’t generate a ton of movement and he did give up 14 homers in his 16 starts last year. Still, his command should be good enough to start on top of that top-of-the-rotation stuff, and even if he’s making his home starts in a tough pitching park like Cincinnati, the ability to miss bats competes -- or beats -- any pitching prospect.

24. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Age: 20 | ETA: 2025

Eldridge was considered a two-way prospect coming out of Madison High School in Virginia, but the Giants procured his services with the expectation that he’d be better with the bat. It sure seems like the right choice, as the 16th pick of that class was able to reach Triple-A as a teenager and hit .291/.374/.516 with 23 homers in 446 at-bats last year. Eldridge is listed at 6-foot-7, 223-pounds, and he uses that massive frame to generate some of the best power you’ll see from a prospect who hits from the left side -- or any side, really. His lengthy swing makes him unlikely to hit for a high average, but he shows patience at the plate, and pitchers will need to be careful with a hitter who has his kind of pop. Stolen bases also seem unlikely to happen, but it’s very easy to see Eldridge become an elite power option in the coming years with a decent chance of helping the Giants this summer.

25. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Texas Rangers

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

Walcott was given a $3.2 million bonus by the Rangers in January of 2023, and it’s not hard to understand why he was considered one of the best prospects of that class. He’s already reached Double-A despite being just 18-years-old until March, and he hit .265/.344/.452 with 27 steals and 11 homers despite barely being old enough to vote. His best offensive tool will likely be power, as his 6-foot-4 frame along with impressive bat speed makes plus pop a very likely outcome. He’s also a 60-grade runner, making him that rare shortstop prospect who could be a 30/30 player on a consistent basis. There’s a considerable amount of swing-and-miss in his profile, so while the ball jumps off the bat, the strikeouts make him more likely to be a .270 hitter than one who is challenging for a .300 level. Walcott hasn’t come close to reaching his potential yet, and when all is said and done he has the upside to be among the better options up the middle.

26. Jace Jung, 3B, Detroit Tigers

Age: 24| ETA: Debuted in 2024

Jung is the younger brother of Rangers’ slugger Josh Jung, and there’s a chance he could be even better than big bro. He hit 15 homers with an .841 OPS over 95 games in the minors -- mostly with Triple-A Toledo -- and he was able to get on at a .362 clip in 79 at-bats once he was able to reach the majors. Unlike Josh, Jace hits from the left side, and there’s plus power in his left-handed bat thanks to bat speed and a strong lower half. He’s unlikely to ever hit for a high average because of a lengthy swing and the willingness to hit late in counts, but the latter along with a reason to pitch around Jung makes him a good bet to draw a healthy amount of walks. The power is going to have to come close to maxing out not just because of the strikeouts, ,but because he’s not a great bet to steal bases either. Still, Jung has a chance to be a middle-of-the-order hitter, and 30-plus homer seasons with a solid OBP seem very probable.

27. Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

De Paula was not considered one of the top international bats in his class and signed for “only” $397,500 in January of 2022. His stock has soared since entering the Los Angeles system, and he spent the 2024 season as a teenager while fashioning an .809 OPS, 10 homers and 27 stolen bases in a split at the Low-A and High-A levels. Despite that theft total, the one tool that doesn’t project above-average or better, but his instincts on the bases gives him enough to be a moderate -- or perhaps better -- stolen-base option. His instincts extend to the plate where his advanced approach, willingness to hit the other way and upper-echelon raw power all have been present at times during his short career. The one concern here is that De Paula is not a great defensive player and a move to first base could be in the cards, but if he can stick in the outfield, De Paula has a chance to be a fantasy star.

28. Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 24 | ETA: 2025

Rushing was the 40th pick as a backstop out of Louisville in 2022, and all he’s done in his time as a professional is post a slash of .273/.410/.520 while reaching Triple-A. As you might guess from those numbers, there’s well above-average power in his left-handed bat, and he’s able to generate it despite having a swing that’s direct to the baseball. That “compact” swing also means he’s got a decent chance to hit for average, and he’s more than willing to reach via free pass. He’s a slightly below-average runner, and like most catchers, there’s very little chance of adding anything more than a handful of stolen bases. Rushing is best described as a work in progress with his defense, and while he certainly has the arm strength to handle catching duties, many believe his best position would be the corner outfield despite not posting elite run times because of his inconsistency behind the dish. The bat can play if he’s in the grass, but obviously the preferred landing spot would be catcher.

29. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Kurtz was sensational in the ACC as a member of Wake Forest, and his junior campaign saw him hit .306/.531/.763 with 22 homers in 54 games for the Demon Deacons. It was a smaller sample in the pros, but he forged a 1.283 OPS after being selected fourth overall by the A’s and then slashed .353/.450/.608 in the Arizona Fall League despite being one of the least experienced prospects in the AFL. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, Kurtz has the type of power you see from players who lead the league. He’s far from a one-tool player, however, as he can drive the ball into the gaps and to the opposite field. His eye might be the best of any prospect in the minors, and no one should be shocked if he walked 80-plus times -- if not more -- once he reaches the majors. The only reason Kurtz ranks this “low” is because he’s limited to first base, and it’s borderline impossible to imagine him being in the stolen base conversation. That being said, Kurtz has the ability to be an offensive force at the highest level, and he could be helping the Athletics by the end of the year.

30. Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

DeLauter was the 16th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft by way of James Madison, and injuries have limited him to just 96 career games. When he has been healthy, he’s shown why so many thought he was one of the best bats in his class with a career slash of .317/.387/.517 over 356 at-bats. The left-handed hitter’s power is more projection than reality, but he shows plus raw pop that suggests 20-plus homer seasons are in the cards. His smooth, line-drive stroke gives him the ability to spray the baseball all over, and strikeouts shouldn’t be an issue for the outfielder. He’s a mobile player who only stole one base in 2024, but it’s not hard to see him being a 15-plus steal player at the highest level. The risk with DeLauter is his inability to stay on the field, but that risk comes with a reward of a hitter who can help in every category.

31. Lazaro Montes, OF/1B, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

Montes was signed for $2.5 million in 2022 out of Cuba, and his first season of full season baseball couldn’t have gone much better. He reached High-A as a 19-year-old, and he was able to procure 21 homers with a .288/.397/.484 slash over 116 games with Modesta and Everett. The left-handed hitter gets compared to Yordan Alvarez because of his massive size, and while it’s a lofty stature to live up to, his ability to blister the baseball with easy plus-plus power makes it difficult not to dream on. He’s going to have swing-and-miss issues because of the length of his swing and willingness to hit late in counts, but he may be the rare player to hit for a decent average -- and complement it with a quality on-base percentage -- because of the hard contact. First base is the most likely landing spot, but he’s held his own in the outfield so far, and the Mariners will give him every chance to play in the grass. Even at first base, Montes has the offensive upside to be a middle-of-the-order hitter who can help in every fantasy category but steals.

32. Kyle Teel, C, Chicago White Sox

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Teel was drafted with the 14th pick of the 2023 draft, and after hitting .288/.386/.433 while reaching Triple-A by the Red Sox, he was acquired by the White Sox in the blockbuster deal for Garrett Grochet. A product of Virginia, Teel has an outstanding approach at the plate, and his ability to recognize spin makes him a good bet to draw walks as well as hit for a quality average. The power is still a work in progress, but he shows plus pop potential from the left side of the plate, and 20-plus homer seasons are very much in play as he gets stronger. He’s also a solid athlete who was able to swipe 12 bases, and he’s the rare backstop who has a chance to provide more than a couple thefts in his best seasons. Teel should end the season with the White Sox, and he’s a high-floor player with the ability to someday be one of the best fantasy catchers in the sport.

33. Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Kansas City Royals

Age: 22| ETA: 2026

The Royals made Caglianone the sixth pick of last year’s draft after he was one of the most productive players in college baseball for the University of Florida; smacking 34 homers with a 1.405 OPS in his junior year and also pitching in the Gators’ rotation with 83 strikeouts and a 4.76 ERA over 73 2/3 innings. The left-hander will not pitch in 2025, and while he does have the stuff to someday pitch at the back of a rotation or in the bullpen if everything goes right, the reason he’s so exciting is his bat. There’s easy plus-plus power in his left-handed swing, but he also has a chance to hit for average as he rips the baseball when he makes contact. There is some swing-and-miss in his profile, and there’s a chance he may struggle against left-handed pitching because he does swing at pitches outside of the zone. Still, Caglianone has the type of power that can be matched by few, and he could be someone who helps the Royals/fantasy players as soon as this summer.

34. Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Age: 24| ETA: 2025

The seventh pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma, Horton likely would have made his debut in 2024 if not for the fact that he didn’t pitch after the end of May because of a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. That’s obviously concerning, but there’s no denying that the 23-year-old has enormous upside in his arm. His slider has a chance to be an elite offering that offers tremendous depth and late bite. He gets his heater up to 98 mph with late life, and he mixes in a solid curve and usable change for good measure. On top of having excellent stuff, Horton has quality command, and should throw more than enough strikes to be a member of a rotation. Assuming good health, Horton should be an option for the Cubs in 2025, and there’s a good chance he’s a top-of-the-rotation arm if he makes the necessary adjustments.

35. Cole Young, 2B/SS, Seattle Mariners

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Young had an up-and-down season with Double-A Arkansas, but that’s not a huge surprise considering he didn’t turn 21 until the end of July. The 21st pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, Young has a chance for a plus-plus -- or 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale -- hit tool because he uses the entire field and his strong wrists and line-drive swing makes plenty of hard contact. There’s some question mark about his power, but he’s getting stronger and should be able to provide 15-20 homer seasons as he matures. He also posts quality speed times, and 25-to-30 stolen base years are also well within reason. Young’s defensive position is a question mark, but the bat can play at any spot in the infield. There’s a very strong possibility he’s an everyday player for the Mariners by the end of the 2025 campaign.

36. Kevin McGonigle, SS/2B, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

McGonigle saw his stock soar in 2024 after he hit .326/.407/.470 with Low-A Lakeland, and while he scuffled upon his promotion to High-A with a .214 average and .725 OPS for West Michigan, it’s hard to be too concerned about a 14-game sample. McGonigle may have the best hit tool in the lower minors, as he lashes the baseball to all parts of the field and offers minimal swing-and-miss as seen in 28 strikeouts over 272 at-bats. The power isn’t going to be anywhere close to that level, but he should be able to provide some power as he gets stronger, and he should compensate with plenty of steals thanks to solid speed and quality instincts. McGonigle could see a massive jump in rankings if he handles higher-level pitching at the same level, so fantasy managers should look to invest “early” while they can.

37. Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

The expectations for Montgomery were significant coming into 2024 with many ranking the 2021 first-round pick as a top 10 prospect, but to say that the season didn’t go as planned is an understatement. He hit .214 with a .710 OPS with Triple-A Charlotte; a disappointing figure even before you consider he had a .939 OPS in 2023. The biggest issue was contact for the shortstop, as he struck out a whopping 164 times in 485 at-bats. That’s not likely to change because of his approach and ‘comfort’ hitting late in counts, but that also gives him a chance to get on at a high clip as seen in 69 walks. There’s at least plus power potential in his left-handed bat, and he’s a solid runner who could bash 30 homers and steal 15 bases in his best seasons. Yes, 2024 was a failure, but it’d be a mistake to just completely ignore the version of Montgomery that was seen in 2023. Prospect development is not linear.

38. Jaison Chourio, OF, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 20 | ETA: 2027

Chourio is the younger brother of Milwaukee star Jackson Chourio, and while he doesn’t have the same kind of upside as his big brother, he’s one of the best -- and most underrated -- fantasy prospects at the outfield position. He was able to get on-base at a .414 clip in 2024 in large part thanks to his ability to walk 86 times against just 69 strikeouts, and once on base, the teenager -- Chourio turns 20 in May -- has outstanding speed as seen in 44 thefts in 98 games for Low-A Lynchburg. The one thing Chourio doesn’t have is great power, but he can put the ball into the gaps and should be strong enough for 15 or so homer seasons at the highest level. Chourio is a long-term play, but his prototypical leadoff skill set could provide plenty of fantasy relevance in the latter part of the decade.

39. Justin Crawford, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Crawford was the 17th pick of the 2022 draft, and the son of former All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford impressed in 2024 with a .313 average, .804 OPS and 42 stolen bases over 110 games while reaching Double-A. It’s worth noting that he was even better once he joined Reading with an .835 OPS compared to the .787 mark he registered with High-A Jersey Shore. The top tool for Crawford is of course his speed, and he posts 80-grade run times that suggest he can be among the league leaders in steals if he gets on at a high enough clip. He should be able to do that, as he can shoot the ball to the opposite field as well as pull it through the hole between first and second, and his approach -- while aggressive -- should allow a decent number of walks. The power isn’t going to wow, and expecting more than 10-12 homers is expecting too much barring a significant swing change. Crawford’s also a strong defensive player, and that should help him reach the majors by the end of 2026.

40. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 23| Debuted in 2024

When the Reds selected Lowder with the seventh pick of the 2023 draft, the belief was that he was likely to be one of the first few players from the class to make his MLB debut. A few players beat him to the punch, but the former Wake Forest star was able to reach the majors, and showed off his impressive combination of floor and ceiling. The right-hander did have some control issues in the majors -- something common for first-year players -- but Lowder has been known for his ability to locate all of his pitches for strikes; getting plus-plus command grades from the scouting community. His best pitch is his change, but he also can miss bats or induce weak contact with an above-average slider and a low-to-mid 90 mph fastball. That lack of velocity is a bit of concern when you remember that Lowder will be pitching in a hitter-friendly ballpark -- hitter friendly is an understatement -- but he has done a great job of keeping the ball in the park. Lowder doesn’t have elite upside, but he has the stuff to be a fantasy-relevant pitcher right now, and should be a big part of the Reds’ rotation in 2025.

41. Zyhir Hope, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2027

It could be argued that no prospect saw his stock rise more than Hope did during the 2024 campaign. After being acquired in the Michael Busch trade from the Cubs over the winter, Hope hit .287/.415/.490 with nine homers and nine stolen bases in 61 games. He also impressed in the Arizona Fall League, finishing with five homers and a couple of steals while being one of the youngest players in the AFL. The left-handed hitting outfielder has the potential for an elite power/speed combination, as he generates considerable bat speed with a natural loft in his swing to go with easy double-plus speed. He’s also got a strong throwing arm and should be a lock to stick in center, which doesn’t hurt; even if it doesn’t show up in fantasy box scores. He showed quality patience at the plate, but Hope did strike out 60 times in 54 games, so the average tool is still a question mark. As long as it gets to average, Hope has a chance to be a fantasy star, and a strong 2025 will see him shoot up these rankings at this point next year.

42. Ethan Salas, C, San Diego Padres

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

It was difficult to rank Salas, and ultimately you can argue he’s 20 spots too high or low for this type of list. You won’t see too many players who forged an OPS of .599 in High-A considered among the top prospects in baseball, but when you consider he spent the first two months of the season as a 17-year-old, it’s a little easier to justify. Salas has plus power in his left-handed bat, but it hasn’t begun to show up in games just yet. What has shown up is a good approach at the plate, and he doesn’t have much swing-and-miss in his profile thanks to a direct stroke and ability to recognize pitches. There’s been plenty of weak contact, but again, so much of that can be blamed on age and lack of experience. Salas is a lock to stick behind the plate and a good bet to be a perennial Gold Glover at the position, and the chance to hit 30 homers with a strong on-base percentage makes him worthy of being a Top 50 fantasy prospect. His real-life value is considerably higher.

43. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Chandler was a highly-recruited quarterback who turned down the chance to play football at Clemson, and so far it appears he made the right decision to give up the gridiron for the diamond. The 72nd pick of the 2021 draft had easily his best professional season in 2024 with a 3.08 ERA, 148/41 K/BB ratio and reached Triple-A for his final seven starts. It’s worth noting he was outstanding in those efforts with a 1.83 ERA and 54/15 K/BB in his 39 innings, and he appears ready to contribute in 2025. His fastball is a plus pitch not only because it can touch the high 90s, but because it has quality shape and late life for good measure. Like so many young hurlers his slider is his best pitch and can generate weak contact -- or no contact, often -- and he’ll mix in a solid curve and usable change to keep hitters honest. His command still needs work, but he should throw enough strikes to be a starter at the highest level. Chandler doesn’t have the same upside as some of the upper-echelon pitching prospects, but there’s plenty of helium with one of the better perceived floors, as well.

44. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

If not for injury concerns, Painter would rank as the top pitching prospect on this list and it wouldn’t be particularly close. He’s been dominant when on the mound, but he missed the last two seasons because of injury including Tommy John surgery in July of 2023. He did make six appearances in the Arizona Fall League, however, and he posted a 2.30 ERA over 15 2/3 innings with an 18/4 K/BB ratio. Painter can get his heater into triple digits without a ton of effort, and he pounds the strike zone with that pitch along with a plus change and slider. He’s kept the ball in the park at a strong rate. The only reason Painter isn’t above some of the other hurlers on this list is the lengthy absence, and it’d be foolish to not acknowledge there’s considerable risk that comes with his palpable reward. There’s a very good chance Painter will make starts for the Phillies by the end of 2025, however, and a chance to be a legitimate fantasy ace can’t be ignored, either.

45. Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

Age: 21 | ETA: 2025

Ballesteros has done nothing but hit since signing over over $1 million in 2021, and 2024 wasn’t an exception. He played his final 68 games with Triple-A Iowa and finished his season with 19 homers and an .825 OPS over 124 games. Despite being only 5-foot-8, Ballesteros generates solid power with his left-handed swing thanks to one of the stronger lower halves you’ll see from a prospect. The power is solid, but the hit tool has a chance to be even better because he puts the ball into play with a line-drive stroke that can spray the ball to the opposite and pull sides. He’s going to have to hit for a decent average and pop, because he’s easily the slowest prospect on this list, and it’s highly unlikely he contributes in the steals category. Ballesteros should finish the 2025 campaign in Chicago barring something that can’t be foreseen, and there’s reason for optimism both in the long-term and short.

46. Kumar Rocker, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 25 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

Rocker’s story is well known, as he was dominant in college as a member of Vanderbilt but didn’t sign with the Mets due to a failed physical despite being the 10th pick. He was drafted with the third pick a year later by the Rangers, and while he did undergo Tommy John surgery shortly after, the right-hander was excellent in 2023 and reached the majors in 2024. He relies heavily on his fastball and slider, and the former gets up to the high 90 mph range while the latter is a plus-plus pitch that is going to give hitters from both sides of the plate fits. He generates outstanding extension thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, so those offerings along with a solid curve and formidable change play up as well. He’ll never have elite command, but there’s enough strikes -- and quality ones -- to make him a starter. There’s risk because of Rocker’s health history, but that risk comes with a starter who has the stuff to be among the best in fantasy if everything goes right.

47. Bryce Rainer, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2027

Rainer was widely regarded as the top prep bat in the 2024 MLB Draft class, and while he ended up being the second high school player taken in the draft behind Konnor Griffin, he did end up going 11th to the Tigers and given a $5.8 million signing bonus. Every tool for Rainer has a chance to be plus, as he is already able to drive the baseball at an impressive rate to all parts of the field. On top of having a chance to hit for a quality average with strong power, Rainer has very strong speed and should be a major stolen base threat as long as he gets on base at a solid rate. There’s very little doubt that he should be able to stick at shortstop right now, and even if he does have to switch positions, the offensive upside is good enough to justify rostering Rainer now. Just keep in mind that you’re going to have to wait a few years before he’s ready to contribute.

48. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

Griffin was the first prep bat off the board in 2024, and the Pirates gave the 18-year-old a bonus just-over $6.5 million after selecting him with the ninth pick. The calling-card for the shortstop is his power/speed potential, as he has a 6-foot-4 frame that helps him generate impressive loft and bat speed; the type you see in hitters who regularly pile up 30-homer seasons. He’s an outstanding athlete, and assuming he doesn’t slow down at a considerable rate as he fills out, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be a player who steals plenty of bags. While there’s not much doubt Griffin can hit for power and swipe bases, there is some question about his ability to hit for average thanks to a very long swing that creates timing issues. He has shown a quality approach as a prep, however, and even if he doesn’t have an elite hit tool, there’s enormous offensive upside in Griffin’s bat.

49. Tink Hence, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Hence was limited to just 79 innings in 2024 with Double-A Springfield, but he made the most of them with a 109/26 K/BB ratio, 2.79 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his 20 starts. The 63rd pick of the 2020 MLB Draft has developed one of the most impressive changeups in the minor leagues, and its late tumble and deception from excellent arm speed is going to make it a swing-and-miss pitch for the foreseeable future. Those who try to sit on the pitch can look foolish since he gets his fastball into the high 90s, and he also shows a solid slider to complete the arsenal. Hence will lose his delivery at times and doesn’t always pound the strike zone, but he’s an excellent athlete and should have competent command when all is said and done. There’s some volatility until he shows he can work deeper into games, but Hence has the stuff to be a top-of-the-rotation arm when all is said and done.

50. Chase Dollander, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

The Rockies have been waiting for a long time for an ace, and they may just have found it in Dollander. Drafted with the ninth pick out of Tennessee in the 2013 MLB Draft, the right-hander was excellent while reaching Double-A Hartford with 169 strikeouts against 47 walks over 118 innings with a 2.83 ERA over his 23 starts. Dollander gets his heater routinely up to 98 mph with the occasional tick higher, and there’s enough life on the pitch to call it a plus-plus offering. He has two more swing-and-miss pitches in his slider and change, and he’ll mix in a competent curve on occasion as well. The command isn’t quite where it needs to be yet, but it’d be an upset if he’s anything but a starting pitcher at the highest level. The biggest concern from a fantasy perspective is where he’d make his home starts, but Dollander just might be good enough to overcome those surroundings.

51. Jesus Made, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 18 | ETA: 2028

Made was not a complete unknown as he was given a bonus of $950,000 last January, but to say his stock has risen since entering the Milwaukee system is quite the understatement. He dominated the Dominican Southern League as seen in a slash of .331/.458/.554 with 21 extra-base hits over 175 at-bats and 28 steals across 51 games. A switch-hitter, Made has a chance for plus-plus power in his left-handed bat as he fills out, and the hit tool isn’t far behind as he blisters the baseball on a consistent basis. He’s a well above-average runner with good instincts on the bases, and that speed should help him procure steals and also stay up the middle. Made should be stateside to begin the 2025 season, and if he handles full-season baseball at a semblance of the level he did the DSL, he’s got a chance to rank among the very elite prospects in baseball. Just remember how much volatility comes with this lack of experience.

52. Cam Smith, 3B, Houston Astros

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Smith was selected with the 14th pick of last year’s draft by the Cubs, and was dealt to the Astros in the deal that shipped Kyle Tucker to Chicago. The former Florida State star has quality bat speed and a smooth, compact stroke that suggests he should be able to hit for a high average, and he’s a patient hitter who should draw his fair share of free passes, as well. There isn’t elite power in his right-handed bat, but enough to suggest that 20-plus homers -- perhaps more based on how well he barrelled the baseball in his short professional sample -- are within reason. Smith is a solid defender at third, and it’s very reasonable to think he can be up with the Astros by the end of 2026 while being a solid fantasy contributor in the coming seasons.

53. Felnin Celestin, SS, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20 | ETA: 2027

The Mariners gave Celestin a $4.7 million signing bonus in 2023, and while he’s dealt with injuries since joining the Seattle system, he was outstanding when on the field with a .352/.431/.568 slash over his 32 games before suffering a wrist injury. He doesn’t turn 20 until September, but he already shows a chance for a 70-grade hit tool with the ability to spray the baseball both to the opposite field and up the middle. The power is not close to fully formed, but it’s easy to imagine 25-plus homers as he gets stronger and more comfortable driving the baseball. He isn’t a lock to stick at short, but competent speed that also should help him steal a decent number of bases and clean actions suggest he can stay up the middle. If healthy, Celestin should play full-season baseball in 2025, and his upside competes with any infielder --or any other position -- on this list.

54. Brandon Sproat, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 25 | ETA: 2025

Sproat struggled after being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse with a 7.53 ERA over seven starts, but his 3.40 ERA on the season along with a 131/42 K/BB ratio in 116 1/3 innings tell you how good he was prior to joining the International League. A second-round pick out of Florida in 2023, Sproat can throw the whole kitchen sink at hurlers; starting with a fastball that gets up to 99 mph with quality late life. He also has a plus slider, a well above-average cutter and a 60-grade change with some curveballs dropped in to keep hitters honest. He generally throws those pitches for strikes, but the command will have to improve for him to reach his ceiling. Sproat has a good chance to make starts in 2025, and in the long-term he could be pitching at or near the top of a rotation.

55. Christian Moore, 2B, Los Angeles Angels

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

The Angels are well-known for taking fast-track players with high picks over the last few drafts, and Moore appears to be the latest. The ninth pick of last year’s draft registered a .984 OPS as a member of Double-A Rocket City after helping Tennessee win a College World Series, and he shows plus power in his right-handed bat with a hit tool not far behind. He’s likely not going to be among the league leaders in stolen bases, but 10-15 theft campaigns can’t be ruled out. Moore is a solid defender at second base, and that won’t hurt his chances of making a quick advance through the Los Angeles system. It wouldn’t be an upset if he was a usable fantasy option for the 2025 campaign, with 2026 also a possibility. Either way, there’s a lot to like.

56. Hagen Smith, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

Smith was dominant in his junior season with Arkansas, and was given an $8 million bonus after being selected with the fifth pick by the White Sox. The 22-year-old southpaw already shows two plus-plus pitches in a fastball that routinely gets into the high 90s with an exceptional amount of life, and a sweeper that breaks into the feet of right-handed hitters that he can bury out of the zone when ahead or locate for strikes when behind. His split-change isn’t near the level of those two pitches, but should be a good-enough third pitch to keep him a starter. Smith’s control needs to improve to reach the level of fantasy ace, but even if it only gets to average, his ability to miss bats with his fastball/slider is going to make him a relevant arm that could -- and should -- fast-track through the Chicago system. If it doesn’t, he could be a dominant relief option, which isn’t a bad floor.

57. Quinn Matthews, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 24 | ETA: 2025

Matthews joined the Cardinals after being selected out of Stanford in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, and his stock has exploded after forging a 2.76 ERA, posting a whopping 202 strikeouts over 143 1/3 innings against 49 walks, and finishing the season in Triple-A with Memphis. The 6-foot-5 southpaw will get his heater up to 98 mph with good late life, and he shows the same arm speed on a plus change with a considerable amount of movement as well. Add in a hard slider that gets plus grades and an average curveball, and Matthews certainly has the stuff to be a starter. The fact that he throws those pitches for strikes -- with some occasional blips -- adds to the fantasy intrigue. Don’t be surprised if Matthews is a helper for both the Cardinals and fantasy players by the end of 2025.

58. Angel Genao, INF, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

After three solid -- but far from spectacular -- professional seasons after signing with the Guardians in 2021, Genao took things up a notch and then some while hitting .330 with an .878 OPS over 110 games with HIgh-A Lake County. A switch-hitter, Genao shows a chance for a double-plus hit tool with the ability to make hard contact to pitches on any part of the plate to any part of the field. He’s a solid-average runner but makes the most of that speed thanks to quick jumps; enough so that 20-plus stolen bases seem likely if he’s a regular. His power took a big step forward in 2024, and while he won’t ever hit 30 homers barring a major swing change, a similar number of blasts to the projected steal total is well within reason. Genao is far from a finished product, but the progress he made in 2024 suggests he’ll be worth the wait.

59. Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

White was the second pitcher taken by the Marlins in the 2023 MLB Draft behind Noble Meyer, and with all due respect to Meyer, he’s now the best pitching prospect -- and best prospect overall -- in the Miami system. A 6-foot-5 southpaw, White still offers projection but can get his fastball up to 97 mph, and that heater is complemented with a swing-and-miss curveball that gets plus grades and a change that is just a tick below those offerings. Like many players of his age and experience, White’s control and command are not where they would need to be to be a starter at the highest level, but he’s athletic and repeats his delivery enough to suggest it’ll get there in time. White has solid upside, and could be an excellent fantasy option as long as command issues don’t stagnate his development.

60. Brayden Taylor, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

After being drafted with the 19th pick of the 2023 draft, Taylor reached Double-A in 2024 while bashing 20 homers and stealing 29 bases over his 114 games with Montgomery as well as High-A Bowling Green. A left-handed hitter, Taylor has a strong approach at the plate as seen in 76 free passes last season, but he also has contact issues as evident with his 141 strikeouts in 424 at-bats. The former TCU star has natural power to the pull side in his left-handed bat, and while not a burner, he’s got enough speed to project 20 or so stolen-base seasons once he reaches the majors. Taylor has some defensive questions, but he should be able to stay up the middle with a chance to move to third base. The bat can play there, but obviously the upside of being a 30-homer shortstop would be the ideal landing spot.

61. Owen Caissie, OF, Chicago Cubs

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Caissie was a part of the trade from the Padres to the Cubs that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, and he’s considered one of the best power-hitting outfield prospects in the sport. Drafted out of Canada in 2020 by San Diego with the 45th pick of that draft, Caissie has a chance to routinely put up 30-plus homer seasons because of the bat speed and launch angle he creates with his left-handed stroke. The length of that swing on top of a willingness to work counts leads to plenty of strikeouts and it’s hard to imagine an average above .250 at the highest level, but there should be some walks to help compensate. Stealing bases is not a big part of his game, so Caissie is going to have max out in power to justify ranking this high. Everything he’s shown thus far suggests he can do just that.

62. James Triantos, 2B/OF, Chicago Cubs

Age: 22| ETA: 2025

Triantos has been a solid performer in the minors since being selected by the Cubs with the 56th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft, and he was able to reach Triple-A in 2024 while stealing 47 bases and hitting .300 over 115 games. While he doesn’t post elite run times, Triantos has outstanding instincts on the bases, and 30-plus stolen bases should be expected as long as he has the playing time to accrue enough chances. He has a great chance to hit for average because he rarely strikes out and makes hard contact to the pull- and opposite-side of the field, but asking for more than a dozen or so homers in his best campaigns is asking too much. Triantos can play several positions, and the fact he could have eligibility at a few different spots adds to the fantasy intrigue. He may not ever be a star, but it’s not hard to see a long, successful career that should begin at some point in 2025.

63. Harry Ford, C/OF, Seattle Mariners

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

Ford’s slash of .249/.377/.367 with seven homers for Double-A Arkansas isn’t overly impressive on the surface, but it’s worth noting that he got off to a terrible start, and he spent the entire season in Double-A as a 21-year-old. The 12th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft, Ford is an outstanding athlete, and it makes him the rare catcher that has a chance to steal 20-plus bases. He’s a very patient hitter at the plate, but that patience leads to hitting late in counts, and it’s likely that strikeouts will keep him from picking up a hit tool even though the ball jumps off his bat. The power is still a work-in-progress, but the raw pop suggests he can hit 20 homers in his best years. Ford has already made appearances in the outfield and it’s worth noting Seattle has Cal Raleigh on the roster, so a move to the grass can’t be ruled out. There’s some fantasy intrigue there, but a potential 20/20 player who has catcher eligibility is what makes Ford someone fantasy managers have to roster.

64. Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Pratt was a sixth-round pick in 2023, but there’s a reason the Brewers gave him a $1.35 million bonus despite that relatively late selection. He finished in High-A in his first full professional season, and he finished the 2024 campaign with a .277/.362/.408 slash while stealing 27 bases and hitting 10 homers over 347 at-bats. Pratt’s best tools lie on the defensive side, as he gets glowing reviews for his range and strong arm. There’s obviously some offensive upside here as well, as he has the skill set to be a significant factor in the stolen-base category, and his strong approach should allow him to get on base at a strong clip. The power is more potential than reality, but his 6-foot-4 frame and bat speed suggest 20 homer seasons are possible at his peak. Pratt should move quickly through the Milwaukee system because of his glove, and he’s talented enough with the bat to be a fantasy contributor once he reaches the show.

65. Jackson Ferris, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Ferris and Zyhir Hope both were acquired by the Dodgers from the Cubs in the Michael Busch trade, and while Busch looks like a solid player, it’s not a trade the Dodgers look like they’re going to regret. Ferris has four pitches that will show plus, and they helped him post a 3.20 ERA with a 145/57 K/BB while finishing the 2024 campaign in Double-A with Tulsa. He’ll throw both a curve and a slider to keep hitters honest, and he also gets his heater up to 97 mph with an above-average change that comes from the same arm speed. The stuff suggests starter, but the control/command does need to see improvement for him to reach that ceiling. There’s time for him to do that, and his ability to miss bats -- potentially, anyway -- makes him one of the better left-handed fantasy pitching prospects.

66. Alejandro Rosario, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

Rosario was unknown by most coming into 2024, but a 129/13 K/BB ratio and 2.24 ERA over 88 1/3 frames will change that, even at the lower levels. A fifth-round pick out of Miami, Rosario pounds the strike zone with three pitches, and two of those pitches are plus in his fastball (94-97 mph) and splitter. His slider is less consistent than those two pitches, but gets above-average grades when he stays on top of the offering. His command isn’t as good as his control, but the lack of self-inflicted damage can’t be ignored. Rosario could be a fast-track arm, and while he doesn’t have ace upside, he does have plenty of fantasy upside in his right arm.

67. Jett Williams, SS, New York Mets

Age: 21 | ETA: 2025

Williams was limited to just 33 games in 2024 because of a wrist injury, and he wasn’t particularly effective in them with a .656 OPS over 121 at-bats. He was able to reach Triple-A at the end of the year, however, and it’s more than worth pointing out that he hit .263/.425/.451 in 2023. Despite being just 5-foot-6, Williams has some decent power in his right-handed bat, but the calling card for him is a smooth right-handed stroke that can make plenty of hard contact and an excellent approach at the plate. Once on base, Williams has plus speed, and 30-plus stolen base seasons seem more likely than not. The lost season could affect Williams in the short-term, but it’s very easy to project him being a fantasy contributor in multiple fantasy categories.

68. Thomas Harrington, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 24 | ETA: 2025

Harrington may not have the same upside as some of their other hurlers, both graduated and still considered prospects, but ignoring him would be a mistake. The 36th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft posted an outstanding 115/19 K/BB ratio over 117 1/3 innings, and he forged a 2.61 ERA over 22 appearances; the last six of those in Triple-A Indianapolis. Harrington isn’t as overpowering as some of the other top pitching prospects, but he does hit the mid-90 mph range while offering quality movement. He also shows a quality slider and change with both pitches getting plus grades, and there’s also an average curve and change at his disposal. He locates all of his pitches for strikes, and the command isn’t far behind the control. Harrington isn’t a future fantasy ace, but there aren’t many pitching prospects with a higher floor than his.

69. Sal Stewart, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Since being selected with the 32nd pick of the 2022 draft, Stewart has made steady progress and he registered an .845 OPS with eight homers and 10 stolen bases for High-A Dayton in 2024. His best skill set is his approach at the plate, and he’s been able to get on at a clip above .390 in back-to-back seasons with 134 walks in those two campaigns. He registers high exit velocities, and while the power isn’t quite showing up in games just yet, it’s easy to believe he can both hit for a high average and also produce 20-plus homer seasons; especially when you consider where his projected home games are. Stewart is a well below-average runner, but he’s been able to steal 25 bags of those last two years, so double-digit swipes are possible -- albeit not guaranteed -- in his best years. The bat plays better at second than third, but either spot for Stewart has a chance for fantasy relevancy. He’s one of the more underrated fantasy prospects in baseball right now.

70. Luke Keaschall, 2B/OF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 23 | ETA: 2025

Keaschall is yet another member of the 2023 MLB Draft class who has a chance to make an impact in 2025, and he’s one of the most improved prospects after slashing .303/.420/.483 with 15 homers and 23 stolen bases for High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. He did undergo Tommy John surgery in August, but the expectation is that his potential double-plus hit tool and above-average speed will be on display relatively early in 2025. There are some question marks about where he’ll land defensively, and he’s not likely to be a 30-homer player at the highest level with power that’s closer to average than plus. Still, Keaschall can flat-out hit, and assuming good health he has the ability to be a contributor in several categories as soon as this summer.

71. Michael Arroyo, SS/2B, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

The Mariners are loaded with infield prospects, so Arroyo sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. That shouldn’t be the case, as he’s a middle-infielder who took a big step forward in 2024 while forging a .909 OPS, 23 homers and 18 stolen bases at the Low- and High-A levels. The right-handed hitter has tapped into his power quicker -- and better -- than anticipated, and there’s a chance for a plus hit tool because of a quality approach and quick wrists that help him use the whole field. He will strike out, but he’s the rare hitter who has a chance to hit for average even with a large number of punchouts. Arroyo needs to show he can do it at the higher levels, but the tools are there to be a .280 hitter who hits 20 homers and steals 15 or more bases. You can do a lot worse.

72. Brady House, 3B, Washington Nationals

Age: 22 | ETA: Debuted in 2025

House disappointed after his strong 2023 campaign with a .699 OPS at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, but there were just enough flashes to suggest a bright future. Strikeouts were prevalent as seen in 143 over 129 games, and 31 walks shows that the aggressiveness needs to be toned down for him to reach his ceiling. That being said, House has exceptional raw power in his right-handed bat, and the ball jumps off his bat when he does make contact. He’s not much of a stolen-base threat, but he won’t need to be if he sticks at the hot corner, and he should. House needs to make strides in 2025 to justify this high of ranking, but it’s never been a question of talent, and he doesn’t turn 22 until June.

73. Jarlin Susana, RHP, Washington Nationals

Age: 21 | ETA: 2027

The Nationals acquired plenty of talent in the deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego, and Susana has a chance to help Washington ease the pain of losing a player like Soto. He’s a mountain of a right-hander at 6-foot-6, 238-pounds, and he uses that size and elite arm strength to touch triple digits with his fastball on a consistent basis. That’s his best pitch, but the 20-year-old (until March) also has an excellent slider, and he has the makings of an average change and curve as well. The secondary pitches need to show more consistency, and he also has work to do to take the command to an acceptable level. Susana did reach High-A last year, but it’s unlikely he will make a fantasy impact for a couple of years. The swing-and-miss potential in his right arm has the potential to be worth the wait and then some.

74. Agustin Ramirez, C/1B, Miami Marlins

Age: 24 | ETA: 2025

Ramirez was acquired by the Marlins from the Yankees in the deal that sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to New York near the trade deadline. He homered 25 times in 2024, and his strength and bat speed give him a chance for the type of power production -- if not more -- at the highest level. He’s not likely to hit for a high average and isn’t immune to strikeouts, but he’s a patient hitter whose approach along with fear from opposing hurlers should make him a good bet to draw walks at the highest level. There are questions as to whether Ramirez has the ability to catch despite a strong throwing arm, and there’s at least a chance he’s going to need to play first base. The ideal landing spot is obviously behind the plate, but there’s more than enough upside in his bat to suggest he can be a fantasy option at first.

75. Druw Jones, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

Jones was the second pick of the 2022 draft, and after a disappointing -- and injury-riddled -- first professional season in 2023, the son of Andruw Jones was able to hit .275/.409/.405 over 109 games for Low-A Visalia. Like his father, Jones is an outstanding defensive player, and it’s not hyperbolic to say he could not only play defense at the major league level right now, he’d be among the best defenders at the centerfield position. The bat is nowhere close to ready, as while he does draw plenty of walks, he has contact issues in terms of being able to put the ball in play, much of it is of the weak variety when he does. He does show solid raw power, and there is time for him to tap into it in the coming years. Jones is more high-floor than high-ceiling at this point, but the tools are still there for him to be a strong fantasy option when all is said and done.

76. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 20 | ETA: 2024

77. Jeferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 22 | ETA: 2025

78. Cam Caminiti LHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 19| ETA: 2027

79. Xavier Isaac, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 21| ETA: 2026

80. Jack Leiter, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 25 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

81. Joendry Vargas, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 19| ETA: 2028

82. Travis Sykora, RHP, Washington Nationals

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

83. Kevin Alcantara, OF, Chicago Cubs

Age: 23| ETA: Debuted in 2024

84. Emil Morales, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 19| ETA: 2029

85. Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

86. Noble Meyer, RHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 20 | ETA: 2026

87. Edwin Arroyo, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 22 | ETA: 2026

88. Seaver King, INF/OF, Washington Nationals

Age: 22 | ETA: 2027

89. Alex Freeland, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 24 | ETA: 2025

90. Braden Montgomery, OF, Chicago White Sox

Age: 22 | ETA: 2027

91. Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

92. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 23 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

93. Paulino Santana, OF, Texas Rangers

Age: 18 | ETA: 2028

94. Robert Calaz, OF, Colorado Rockies

Age: 19 | ETA: 2027

95. Robert Gasser, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 26 | ETA: Debuted in 2024

96. Drew Gilbert, OF, New York Mets

Age: 25 | ETA: 2025

97. Emiliano Teodo, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 24| ETA: 2026

98. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 21 | ETA: 2026

99. Brice Matthews, SS, Houston Astros

Age: 23 | ETA: 2026

100. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 19 | ETA: 2028