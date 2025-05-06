Phillies at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

It’s Tuesday, May 6, and the Phillies (19-15) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (16-18). Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay both had off days on Monday and are coming off winning series as they prepared for this three-game series. The Phillies have won six of the past eight games, while the Rays have won the last two.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rays

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:05 PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Phillies at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-124), Rays (+104)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. Drew Rasmussen

Phillies: Zack Wheeler, (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (1-2, 2.64 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rays

The Phillies are on a 3-game win streak at the Rays

The Under is 7-3 in the Rays’ last 10 games

The Phillies have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Rays

