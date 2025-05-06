Mets at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 6

It’s Tuesday, May 6, and the Mets (23-13) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (18-17). David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

New York took Game 1 in the series, 5-4, surviving three eighth-run innings from Arizona to hold on. Both teams recorded eight hits yesterday with three different Diamonbacks having multi-hit games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SNY, ARID, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Mets (-104), Diamondbacks (-115)

Spread: Diamondbacks 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: David Peterson vs. Zac Gallen

Mets: David Peterson, (2-1, 3.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (2-4, 4.93 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mets and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Diamondbacks

Betting the Mets on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 106% return on investment

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has an ERA of 5.36

The Mets are 6-5 on the ML in Game 2’s this season

