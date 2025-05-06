Rangers at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 6

It’s Tuesday, May 6, and the Rangers (17-18) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (18-18). Nathan Eovaldi is slated to take the mound for Texas against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

Boston has lost two straight and four of the past five as they enter this series, while Texas is coming off an 8-1 win that snapped a four-game losing streak. Both teams are coming off a rest day as they prep for this three-game series.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: RSN, NESN

Odds for the Rangers at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-120), Red Sox (+100)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lucas Giolito

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (2-2, 2.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Red Sox: Lucas Giolito, (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Red Sox

The Rangers have lost 4 of their last 5 games

6 of the Rangers’ last 7 road games stayed under the Total

The Rangers have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games

