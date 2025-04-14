2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season

Welcome to Rotoworld’s 2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker, where the staff will be keeping you up to date with all the latest injury news and status on fantasy-relevant players around the league. Check back daily for updates.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte - 2B (strained hamstring)

Marte sustained a hamstring injury while running out a double on April 4. The injury required a stint on the 10-day injured list. The team is expected to be without the 31-year-old star second baseman for at least a few weeks with a Grade 1 designation. Tim Tawa was recalled to take his place on the active roster.

Jordan Montgomery - SP (Tommy John surgery)

Montgomery is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, the second of his career after having the procedure in 2018. The 32-year-old left-hander will miss the entire 2025 season and likely the start of 2026. Montgomery is entering the final year of his two-year, $47.5 million deal with Arizona and will be a free agent following the season.

Athletics

Zack Gelof - 2B (hammate surgery)

Gelof begins the year on the 10-day injured list after suffering a hamate bone fracture in his right hand during a spring exhibition game. The 25-year-old second baseman underwent successful surgery and is expected to be sidelined for an estimated six to eight weeks.

Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider - SP (elbow)

Strider required an internal brace procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow last April, but he’s checking all the boxes as he works his way back. The 26-year-old struck out 13 batters over 5 1/3 innings in his final rehab start, reaching 90 pitches. He’s in line to make his anticipated season debut with the Braves on Wednesday, April 16 against the Blue Jays.

Reynaldo López - SP (shoulder surgery)

López was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation after struggling in his first start of the season. It was determined he would need arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder, sidelining him until at least August if all goes well. A cleanup procedure showed no further structural damage, and López will be re-evaluated in July.

Ronald Acuña Jr. - OF (knee)

Acuña Jr., recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, is set to meet with doctors in Los Angeles over the next week in hopes of gaining clearance for lateral movement and outfield work. The 27-year-old star outfielder could have a clearer timeline in the coming weeks but isn’t expected back until mid-May.

Marcel Ozuna - UT (hip)

According to manager Brian Snitker, Ozuna will miss the series against the Blue Jays starting April 14 with a hip issue. He’ll head to Atlanta for an exploratory MRI. The 34-year-old slugger is considered day-to-day for now, but it’ll be something to monitor this week.

Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez - SP (elbow discomfort)

Rodriguez was officially placed on the 15-day injured list to open the year. He was shut down in early March with right elbow inflammation. The team is confident it isn’t a ligament issue. The 25-year-old right-hander is set to begin a throwing program and will essentially start from scratch in his buildup for the season. An optimistic timeline puts him back in the Orioles rotation by the end of April.

Colton Cowser - OF (fractured thumb)

Cowser fractured his left thumb while sliding into first base late in a game against the Blue Jays on March 30. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expects to be without the 25-year-old outfielder for six to eight weeks at the minimum. So, we’re looking at a realistic two-month timeframe for his return. Heston Kjerstad should get a chance to start against right-handed pitching in Cowser’s absence.

Trevor Rogers - SP (knee)

Rogers starts the season on the 15-day injured list with a knee injury. He suffered a right knee subluxation during the offseason and has been limited to throwing off flat ground. There’s currently no timeline for his return, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be with the major league team once he’s ready to return.

Zach Eflin - SP (strained lat)

Eflin was removed from a start against the Diamondbacks on April 8 at 73 pitches with shoulder fatigue. An MRI revealed a right lat strain that required a stint on the 15-day injured list. The 31-year-old right-hander will likely need a few weeks before he’s ready to return in early May if all goes well.

Boston Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida - OF (off-season shoulder surgery)

Yoshida was already set to continue his rehab from offseason right shoulder surgery in Triple-A, but the Red Sox placed him on the 10-day injured list with a back issue to open the season. There’s no indication of how much the back injury will prolong his return. The 31-year-old outfielder slashed .286/.286/.400 with one homer over 35 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League.

Brayan Bello - SP (shoulder soreness)

Bello opens the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain he suffered early on in spring training. He’s already pitching in minor league games as he builds up in preparation to join the Red Sox rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander could make his debut sometime in mid-April.

Kutter Crawford - SP (knee)

Crawford reportedly pitched through his knee issue last season and aggravated the injury in December. The 28-year-old right-hander starts the season on the injured list but has begun a throwing progression in hopes of joining the Red Sox pitching staff sometime in May.

Lucas Giolito - SP (hamstring strain)

Giolito suffered a low-grade strain of his left hamstring during his spring debut on March 11. The 30-year-old right-hander was already slower to build up in camp after missing last season with Tommy John surgery. He appears set to begin a rehab assignment, where he’ll make a few starts with Triple-A Worcester before he’s potentially available to rejoin the Boston rotation.

Liam Hendriks - RP (elbow inflammation)

Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list on Opening Day with right elbow inflammation. An evaluation revealed a compressed nerve as the cause of the issue and he’s expected to resume throwing within days. It’s relatively good news for the 36-year-old right-hander after he missed the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Hendriks was already behind Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten for closing duties, but he could eventually work his way back into the mix when healthy.

Richard Fitts - SP (pectoral strain)

Fitts had been off to a good start, posting a 3.18 ERA through three starts with the Red Sox. He was removed from his previous start after five scoreless innings with right shoulder pain and was diagnosed with a right pectoral strain. There’s currently no clear timetable for his return.

Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad - SP (Strained Oblique)

Assad suffered a mild oblique strain in mid-February and starts the season on the 15-day injured list, opening a rotation spot for Ben Brown. The 27-year-old right-hander is progressing through his rehab process and could be ready to join the club before the end of April.

Justin Steele - SP (elbow)

Steele landed on the 15-day injured list following his last start with left elbow tendinitis. After undergoing an MRI exam, it was determined the 29-year-old left-hander would need season-ending surgery on his left elbow. The type of procedure could determine how long we can expect him out, but his 2025 season is over. Colin Rea enters the rotation for the time being.

Chicago White Sox

Josh Rojas - INF (fractured toe)

Rojas was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right big toe in mid-March. The 30-year-old infielder starts the season on the 10-day injured list but could be ready once eligible to return, barring any setbacks. Jacob Amaya has taken over at shortstop in Rojas’ absence.

Mike Tauchman - OF (strained hamstring)

Tauchman had returned from the injured list and started three games before re-aggravating his right hamstring strain. The 34-year-old outfielder is back on the injured list with Joshua Palacios taking his place on the active roster.

Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson - C (strained oblique)

Out with a low-grade oblique strain since mid-March, Stephenson is set to undergo a follow-up MRI on April 7 to possibly get a clearer estimate for his return. The team is hoping to get the 28-year-old catcher back by the end of April. Jose Trevino has assumed backstop duties in his absence.

Austin Hays - OF (strained calf )

Hays suffered an unfortunate calf injury just before the start of the season. The 29-year-old outfielder had hit well in Cactus League play, batting .310 with three home runs and a steal across 46 plate appearances. He’s at the tail end of his minor league rehab assignment and is set to be activated on April 15 at home against the Mariners.

Alexis Díaz - RP (hamstring strain)

Díaz was shelved on the 15-day injured list to start the season as he’s dealing with a hamstring strain. The 28-year-old right-hander reportedly tweaked his hamstring early on in spring training and was slower to ramp up. He struggled in Cactus League action, giving up five runs with five walks to one strikeout over 3 1/3 innings of action. The Reds have deployed a closer-by-committee approach to start the season, but Díaz should be back in the mix for regular saves once activated.

Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber - SP (Tommy John surgery)

Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery early in the 2024 season. The 29-year-old right-hander is targeting the All-Star break for his return. But a 15-day injured list designation leaves the door open for an earlier debut. His recovery and rehab will be one to monitor.

Chase DeLauter - OF (sports hernia)

DeLauter appeared to be on the precipice of making his major league debut with the Guardians before suffering a core muscle injury in late February. The 23-year-old prospect required sports hernia surgery that will keep him out for roughly 8-12 weeks. Perhaps a late-season call-up is still in the cards if he can recover and perform in the minors.

David Fry - C/OF (shoulder surgery)

Fry underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following Cleveland’s postseason run. He was placed on the 60-day injured list to begin the season. The 29-year-old slugger could be ready to DH as soon as he’s eligible to return in late May if all goes well in his rehab process, with catching duties coming much later.

Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada - 2B (broken wrist)

Estrada fractured his right wrist towards the end of Spring Training and is slated to miss the first month of the season. He’s likely to be the Rockies’ everyday second baseman when he returns, but could be pushed by prospect Adael Amador in the second half of the season.

Detroit Tigers

Alex Cobb - SP (hip inflammation)

The oft-injured Cobb has made at least 20 starts just twice in the last six seasons. The 37-year-old right-hander is working his way back after suffering a right hip impingement at the outset of Spring Training. He could join the Tigers’ rotation at the end of April, but with Cobb the next injury is seemingly always around the corner.

Parker Meadows - OF (upper arm nerve issue)

Meadows was a popular breakout pick this season after a strong second half in 2024. That potential breakout season has already been upended as Meadows is currently on the 60-day injured list with a mysterious nerve issue in his arm. He’s been shutdown from throwing until late April and the earliest he can be activated is in late May. If Meadows is able to play at all this season, it should be considered a nice bonus.

Matt Vierling - 3B/OF (strained rotator cuff)

Vierling has progressed to the point where he’s hitting soft toss flips in the batting cage, doing defensive drills and conditioning daily. A return to the Tigers lineup before the end of April appears likely barring a setback. Detroit could install him as an everyday player in the outfield or at third base.

Wenceel Perez - OF (lower lumbar inflammation)

With the Tigers outfield depth already decimated, Perez appeared to have the inside track on the Opening Day centerfield job before a back injury put him on the shelf as well. He’s set to receive multiple cortisone injections and remains without a timetable to return.

Sawyer Gipson-Long - SP (elbow surgery, internal brace)

Gipson-Long required a left hip labrum repair in addition to Tommy John surgery. He’s at the point where he’s throwing bullpen sessions, but will be out until at least late May given his placement on the 60-day injured list.

Houston Astros

Lance McCullers Jr. - SP (flexor tendon surgery)

McCullers hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since the 2022 World Series, but appeared in Spring Training and is currently on a minor league rehab assignment. He could be a rotation option for the Astros in late April or early May.

Luis Garcia - SP (Tommy John surgery)

There was hope Garcia could return to the Astros at some point this summer, but he’s been shutdown with elbow soreness as he attempts to return from Tommy John surgery. It could be some time before we see Garcia on a major league mound again.

Cristian Javier - SP (Tommy John surgery)

Javier had Tommy John surgery last year and appears on track to return in the second half of this season. With the Astros still on the hook for upwards of $50 million remaining on his contract, Javier will have a rotation spot whenever he’s ready to pitch again.

J.P. France - SP (shoulder capsule surgery)

France is one of many injured pitchers working their way back for the Astros. His injury was a torn shoulder rather than an elbow injury. France could be an option for Houston in the second half barring any setbacks.

Kansas City Royals

Mark Canha - OF (left abductor strain)

Canha was involved in a collision with the outfield wall during a game against the Twins on April 8 and was removed with left hip soreness. He was then placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to miss a couple of weeks. Drew Waters was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take his place as outfield depth for the Royals.

Hunter Harvey - RP (shoulder)

Harvey was placed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 right teres major sprain. The injury is considered to be mild and the hope is that he can return in a couple of weeks. Harvey had been pitching well out of the Royals bullpen with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto - SS (shoulder surgery)

Neto’s recovery from offseason shoulder surgery appeared to be going well in Spring Training. He’s been DH’ing in minor league games and has already hit a few home runs. Neto could be back as the Angels’ starting shortstop by the end of April.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin - SP (back discomfort)

Gonsolin might’ve had the inside track on the fifth starter job out of Spring Training, but he landed on the injured list with back tightness. There’s still no clear timetable for his return.

Evan Phillips - RP (Torn rotator cuff, PRP injection)

After missing the NLCS with what was deemed “arm fatigue”, Phillips was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff tear. He started the season on the 15-day injured list as he continues to recover, but appears set to start a minor league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old right-hander could be ready to join the Dodgers bullpen by mid-April.

Michael Kopech - RP (forearm inflammation)

Kopech’s buildup to the season was slowed by shoulder and forearm issues. He officially landed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The 28-year-old right-hander has begun his ramping-up process. The next steps could be facing live hitters before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

Freddy Freeman - 1B (ankle)

Freeman underwent surgery on his right ankle following the Dodgers World Series run. It’s something the 35-year-old star first-baseman will have to manage most of the season. He reportedly aggravated the injury during a shower mishap and spent a minimal stay on the injured list before returning to the Dodgers lineup on April 11.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby - 3B (strained oblique)

Norby suffered a left oblique strain just before the start of the season and was expected to be sidelined for at least a month. He seems to be ahead of that timeline as he’s already begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. The 25-year-old should be in line to return as the team’s regular third baseman. Graham Pauley has filled in at the hot corner in his absence.

Ryan Weathers - SP (forearm strain)

Weathers starts the season on the 15-day injured list after he was diagnosed with a left forearm strain on March 20. It’s a brutal blow as the 25-year-old left-hander was impressing this spring, flashing improved stuff and giving up one run over 11 1/3 innings. The initial timetable put Weathers out for at least four-to-six weeks. We should get a better idea once he begins a throwing program but a mid-May return seems like a realistic expectation.

Jesus Sanchez - OF (strained oblique)

Sánchez was yet another hitter to fall victim to the daunted spring training oblique injury. The 27-year-old slugger suffered the injury on March 15 and was set to miss at least four weeks at the time. He’s already begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville and could return during Miami’s home series against the Diamondbacks starting April 15.

Eury Perez - SP (Tommy John surgery)

On the 60-day injured list, Pérez underwent Tommy John surgery at the start of the 2024 season. The team expects to get the talented 21-year-old right-hander back sometime around the All-Star break. Pérez has progressed to facing hitters in live batting practice and could begin a minor league rehab assignment before the end of April.

Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff - SP (shoulder surgery)

Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the 2023 season that sidelined him for all of last year. He made one appearance in spring training, tossing one scoreless inning. The 32-year-old right-hander began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville and allowed three runs with five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings while ramping up to 66 pitches in his first outing. Woodruff could be on track to join the Brewers rotation by late April or early May.

DL Hall - SP (lat discomfort)

Hall suffered a lat strain in mid-February and was placed on the 60-day injured list to open the season. The 26-year-old left-hander has yet to begin a throwing progression and isn’t eligible to return until the end of May.

Tobias Myers - SP (strained oblique)

Myers suffered a left oblique strain on March 15 and started the season on the 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old right-hander is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment and could join the Milwaukee rotation by mid-to-late April. Myers was a surprise success for the Brewers last season, posting a 3.00 ERA across 138 innings.

Nestor Cortes - SP (elbow)

Cortes had bounced back with a strong start following his blowup outing against the Yankees on March 29. However, he landed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain. The 30-year-old left-hander has been shut down for a few weeks and received a PRP injection in hopes to expedite his recovery.

Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez - SP (strained hamstring)

López was pulled from his start at 78 pitches in the middle of the fifth inning against the Royals on April 8 with right hamstring tightness. An MRI revealed a mild strain, which requires a stint on the 15-day injured list. The team is hopeful it’s just a minimum stay. David Festa got the call to fill his rotation spot and could remain with the team if he performs well even after Lopez returns.

Royce Lewis - 3B (strained hamstring)

Lewis suffered a “moderate” left hamstring strain running to first base in a spring training game on March 16, landing him on the 10-day injured list to start the season. The 25-year-old third baseman expressed that it isn’t as severe as the quad injury that knocked him out for over two months in 2024. An optimistic timeline could put him back in the Twins lineup by the end of April. But there’s no telling how the rehab process will go for the oft-injured slugger.

New York Mets

Sean Manaea - SP (strained oblique)

Manaea felt some discomfort in his right oblique when spring training began and was shut down for a few weeks. He began a throwing program in mid-March, but again felt discomfort in that same oblique on April 1. He will be shut down for about two weeks and then needs to go through the equivalent of a full spring training. The best case scenario for return is late May.

Francisco Alvarez - C (hamate surgery)

Alvarez opened the season on the injured list after breaking his left hamate bone in early March. He was given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline and began swinging a bat again in early April. The 23-year-old backstop started a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on April 9 and will likely need at least a week of at-bats before he’s ready to return.

Jeff McNeil - 2B/OF (strained oblique)

McNeil suffered a mild oblique strain in mid-March. He started the season on the 10-day injured list, but was spotted taking batting practice and ground balls with the team already. He started a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on April 11 and could be activated following a week of at-bats.

Frankie Montas - SP (strained lat)

Montas was shut down in the middle of February with a high-grade lat strain and was shutdown for eight weeks. He finally began a light throwing program early in April and will need a lengthy ramp up period before he can return. The hope is he’s back around Memorial Day barring any setbacks.

Ronny Mauricio - 2B/3B (torn ACL)

Mauricio tore his ACL during the Dominican Winter League all the way back in December 2023. Then, he needed a second ‘clean-up’ surgery last August, pushing his timeline back even further. He was expected to appear in spring training games towards the tail-end of March, but still wasn’t ready to do so. The hope is he’s back playing with triple-A Syracuse at some point in April and from there, be ready to fill in at the major league level should the Mets need infield depth.

New York Yankees

Luis Gil - SP (strained lat)

The oft-injured Gil opened the season on the 60-day injured list after suffering a high-grade lat strain during spring training. Manager Aaron Boone proclaimed he’d be out “at least three months” just after the injury was announced. He is expected to play catch for the first time in mid-April, meaning a return in June seems possible if there are no setbacks.

Giancarlo Stanton - OF (double elbow epicondylitis)

Winner of the strangest offseason injury, Stanton is out indefinitely with tendonitis in both of his elbows, somehow. There has been no mention of a timeline for him to return to baseball activities and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he missed most or all of the season.

DJ LeMahieu - INF (strained calf)

LeMahieu injured his left calf on March 1 and didn’t participate in baseball activities for a few weeks. He resumed hitting in the middle of March and is expected to face live pitching and then begin a rehab assignment in early April. It will be a long ramp up though, since he didn’t have a spring training.

Clarke Schmidt - SP (shoulder fatigue)

Schmidt began the season in the injured list with right rotator cuff tendonitis, but made his first rehab start on April 5 and struck out seven in 3 1/3 scoreless innings with double-A Somerset. He’s expected to return to the Yankees’ rotation on April 16 against the Royals, per manager Aaron Boone.

Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suarez - SP (back tightness)

Suárez experienced some lower back stiffness at the conclusion of spring training and started the season on the injured list. The 29-year-old left-hander is set to make a few minor-league rehab starts before hopefully joining the Phillies’ rotation by late April. Taijuan Walker has filled in for Suárez in his absence.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz - 1B/2B (Thumb surgery)

Horwitz underwent right wrist surgery in early February and was originally given a 6-8 week timeline. The 27-year-old infielder was acquired by the Pirates from the Guardians after the Blue Jays sent him to Cleveland in the Andrés Gímenez deal. He projects to take over at first base upon his return and could be set for a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

Jared Jones - SP (elbow discomfort)

The Pirates were dealt a blow when Jones was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his elbow before the start of the season. The 23-year-old right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list and shut down from throwing for at least six weeks. Barring any setbacks, Jones could possibly return to the rotation sometime in mid-June.

San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill - OF (strained hamstring)

Merrill had been held out for a game with a hamstring issue but was ultimately placed on the 10-day injured list out of an abundance of caution. The talented 21-year-old outfielder could just see the minimum stay on the injured list. He’ll be eligible to return on April 18. Merrill was off to a hot start, hitting .378 with three homers, 10 RBI, and a steal over 10 games.

Yu Darvish - SP (elbow soreness)

Darvish experienced arm fatigue in mid-March and was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. The 38-year-old right-hander opened the season on the 15-day injured list and has begun playing catch. The next step could be facing live hitters in bullpen sessions before a potential rehab assignment. His current progression should have him back sometime in May.

Matt Waldron - SP (strained oblique)

Waldron suffered a left oblique strain while warming up in the bullpen on March 15. The 28-year-old right-hander was vying for a spot in the Padres’ rotation. Instead, he opened the season on the 15-day injured list, with Randy Vásquez taking his place. There’s been no word on his progression, but it’s probably a safe bet to expect him out until at least the end of April.

San Francisco Giants

Jerar Encarnacion - OF (broken finger)

Encarnacion suffered a fracture to his right middle finger on a diving catch attempt during Cactus League action on March 21. He underwent hand surgery on March 29, which comes with an eight-week timeline to return. The 27-year-old slugger was in line for regular DH at-bats. He could be back in the mix for playing time with the Giants by late May.

Seattle Mariners

George Kirby - SP (shoulder inflammation)

The Mariners rotation took a hit early in spring training as Kirby was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation. He opened the season on the 15-day injured list and has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions as of April 7. Kirby will likely need at least a few starts in a minor league rehab assignment before returning but should join Seattle sometime in May barring any setbacks.

Matt Brash - RP (Tommy John surgery)

Brash is making his way back from Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched one inning in spring training and has been throwing live batting practice as he nears a minor league rehab assignment. Brash could factor into the high-leverage mix in the late innings once he returns.

Victor Robles - OF (dislocated shoulder)

Robles injured himself on an incredible play against the Giants on April 6, colliding with the wall and netting down the right-field line. The 27-year-old outfielder came away with a dislocated right shoulder. While he looks to have avoided surgery at the moment, he’s expected to be out for roughly 12 weeks.

St. Louis Cardinals

Masyn Winn - SS (back)

Winn was pulled from a game on April 11 with back spasms and originally hoped to miss just a couple of days. The Cardinals seemed to take the cautionary approach and placed him on the 10-day injured list. It seems like a minimum stay for the 23-year-old shortstop.

Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan - SP (triceps nerve inflammation)

McClanahan, making his way back from Tommy John surgery, suffered a left arm injury during a spring training start on March 22. He was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left triceps. The 27-year-old right-hander currently has no timetable for a return, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term injury.

Ha-Seong Kim - SS (shoulder surgery)

Kim underwent offseason shoulder surgery before signing on with the Rays on a two-year, $29 million contract. The 29-year-old infielder is expected to make his debut with Tampa Bay sometime in mid-May. He’ll step in as the team’s primary shortstop upon his return.

Josh Lowe - OF (strained oblique)

Lowe was removed following a swing in the fifth inning on March 28 with oblique soreness. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, which was more severe than the injury that sidelined him for two months in 2024. However, it was reported 11 days after the injury that the 27-year-old outfielder was moving around pain-free. It’s encouraging news despite the lack of a clear timetable. Still, Lowe shouldn’t be expected back anytime in April.

Jonny DeLuca - OF (strained shoulder)

DeLuca had been hitting well to start the season before landing on the 10-day injured list on April 8, slashing .435/.480/.522 with four steals over nine games. The 26-year-old outfielder is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a right shoulder strain. His absence should keep Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum in the everyday lineup.

Texas Rangers

Cody Bradford - SP (elbow soreness)

Bradford was shut down in mid-March with left elbow soreness. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he’ll require a full buildup and won’t resume throwing until at least mid-April. The 27-year-old left-hander starts the season on the 60-day injured list and isn’t eligible to return until the end of May. Bradford will be a rotation option once he’s ready.

Jon Gray - SP (fractured wrist)

Gray suffered a fractured right wrist after he was struck by a line drive during a spring training start on March 14. He was shut down from throwing for six weeks and placed on the 60-day injured list. The 33-year-old right-hander will require a full buildup once he’s cleared and shouldn’t be expected back until at least late May or early June.

Wyatt Langford - OF (strained oblique)

Langford was off to a hot start, mashing his fourth homer of the season on April 8 before he was removed with side tightness. An MRI revealed an oblique strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Barring any setbacks, he could be activated before the end of April. Veteran Kevin Pillar figures to fill in at left field on most days until Langford returns.

Jack Leiter - SP (blister)

Leiter exited his start on April 2 after five scoreless innings with a blister issue on his right middle finger. The 24-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list. He’s already begun throwing bullpen sessions and is on track to return in mid-April after a minimum stay. Leiter will look to pick up where he left off after allowing one run over 10 innings with 10 strikeouts across two starts. Patrick Corbin has filled the rotation spot in Leiter’s absence.

Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer - SP (thumb)

Scherzer was removed in his season debut with the Blue Jays with what was deemed right lat soreness at the time. The injury apparently stems from thumb soreness he experienced during spring training. The team placed him on the 15-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and experienced renewed soreness following a recent throwing session, further clouding his timeline to return.

Washinton Nationals

CJ Abrams - SS (hip flexor strain)

Abrams had been playing through some tightness in his thigh earlier in the week before he was pulled from a game on April 11 after a steal attempt. He’ll miss a minimum of 10 days after landing on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain. There’s no clear timeline available but hope remains it won’t be an extended absence.