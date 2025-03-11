2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Results, Analysis, Sleepers, and Top Picks from Rotoworld Staff

Spring training is in full swing and with that, draft season is here. That means it was timed to get the talented Rotoworld staff together for another 12-team mixed league mock draft and see how the last few weeks of news and performance has affected the draft pool.

It is a busy time of year for us content creators though and it can be difficult to fill another draft when many of us are constantly drafting. So, I opened up a few spots in this mock to the Rates and Barrels’ Discord channel. Derek Van Riper and Eno Sarris do a tremendous job with their podcast and that Discord has been a great place to find leagues, talk baseball, and establish a wonderful community.

Here are the drafters and order:

Matt Eddy (Baseball America) Jorge Montanez (Rotoworld) Christopher Crawford (Rotoworld) Dave Shovein (Rotoworld) Discord Member #1 Nick Shlain (Rotoworld) George Bissell (Rotoworld) D.J. Short (Rotoworld) Eric Samulski (Rotoworld) James Schiano (Rotoworld) Discord Member #2 Discord Member #3

It’s a 20-round draft. We’ll start one catcher, one at each infield position plus a corner infielder and a middle infielder, three outfielders, one utility spot on offense and nine pitchers. Scoring is standard 5x5 roto. Let’s go!

Round 1

1.01 (1): Bobby Witt Jr., Royals - SS

1.02 (2): Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers - UTIL/P

1.03 (3): Aaron Judge, Yankees - OF

1.04 (4): Elly De La Cruz, Reds - SS

1.05 (5): Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres - OF

1.06 (6): Gunnar Henderson, Orioles - SS**

1.07 (7): Juan Soto, Mets - OF

1.08 (8): Jose Ramirez, Guardians - 3B

1.09 (9): Kyle Tucker, Cubs - OF

1.10 (10): Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks - OF

1.11 (11): Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays - 1B

1.12 (12): Tarik Skubal, Tigers - SP

**Draft had begun after it was reported that Henderson’s intercostal strain could keep him out past opening day and now we know that’s truly in jeopardy .

Very few surprises here besides the aggressiveness on that Tatis pick. Generally, teams are more risk-averse in 15-team drafts because of the scarcity in most positions as one moves through the rounds. That’s not the case in 12-team leagues, like this mock, where there’s far more wiggly room to take your shots.

Tatis is that. Projections love him and he still has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the league. This may be the last year he gets that benefit of the doubt though, since he hasn’t yet reached the same heights he did before his suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

Round 2

2.01 (13): Julio Rodriguez, Mariners - OF

2.02 (14): Yordan Alvarez, Astros - OF

2.03 (15): Mookie Betts, Dodgers - SS/OF

2.04 (16): Francisco Lindor, Mets - SS

2.05 (17): Paul Skenes, Pirates - SP

2.06 (18): Bryce Harper, Phillies - 1B

2.07 (19): Jackson Chourio, Brewers - OF

2.08 (20): Austin Riley, Braves - 3B

2.09 (21): Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 1B

2.10 (22): Zack Wheeler, Phillies - SP

2.11 (23): Logan Gilbert, Mariners - SP

2.12 (24): Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks - 2B

I had to stop Betts’ fall at pick 15. That was a great value on him with dual infield, outfield eligibility and stable stat-set in one of baseball’s best lineups.

Him moving back to shortstop full-time (allegedly) this season makes me think he’e going to be the one superstar in the Dodgers lineup that they intend to play 145+ games and keep their line moving amidst some load management for Freeman and Ohtani.

Otherwise, that glut after Skenes of Harper, Chourio, and Riley is interesting. They were paired with first round picks Soto, Henderson and Tatis, respectively, and represent the tier of hitters changing.

Harper’s high projected batting average is a good foil for Soto’s, whose average has oscillated a bit over the last few seasons and could wind up on the low side in his first season calling Citi Field home. It will also be vital for George to find speed as the draft moves on since he’s leaving the first two rounds with next to no stolen bases. The same goes for that Guerrero Jr., Alvarez build.

Chourio and Henderson have serious boom potential, but may wind up being a little bit light in home runs and RBI as each are expected to lead-off.

The Riley-Tatis duo might be my favorite here despite the fact that you could argue both were ‘overdrafted’ based on ADP. I already talked about Tatis’ explosive potential and think Riley is currently the most underrated player in the draft room.

He put a slow start behind him last season to hit 16 HR with a .942 OPS over 56 games before his season ended abruptly after breaking his hand on a hit by pitch. The projections are buying the measured bounce back and the Braves lineup should be back to mashing at full strength.

Round 3

3.01 (25): Jackson Merrill, Padres - OF

3.02 (26): Jarren Duran, Red Sox - OF

3.03 (27): Trea Turner, Phillies - SS

3.04 (28): William Contreras, Brewers - C

3.05 (29): Oneil Cruz, Pirates - SS/OF

3.06 (30): Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees - 3B/OF

3.07 (31): Garrett Crochet, Red Sox - SP

3.08 (32): Matt Olson, Braves - 1B

3.09 (33): Manny Machado, Padres - 3B

3.10 (34): Rafael Devers, Red Sox - 3B

3.11 (35): Corbin Burnes, Diamondbacks - SP

3.12 (36): Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves - OF

The Merrill, Duran debate has been wracking drafters’ brains all spring. They have razor thin ADPs and just one complete season of being a high-end player each.

There’s probably a slight lean for Duran? I pose that as a question because I’m truly unsure. Merrill’s big advantage over him could be a higher batting average, but we know how unstable batting average is year over year. Especially when Duran’s home park is kind to base hits while Merrill’s suppresses them.

Still, Merrill’s raw power is likely more trustworthy and he’ll drive in more runs hitting in the heart of the Padres’ order behind Tatis and Luis Arraez. It’s truly splitting hairs with them however you slice it.

Moving on, Cruz is probably the most exciting player in this range of the draft. Like, if he hit 40 HR with 20 SB would you be surprised? Also, if he stayed in the same 20-20 range and his strikeout rate regresses back towards 2022 rather than continuing to improve, would you be surprised either? Pairing him with Tatis is pure chaos too, I love it.

The juxtaposition between him, Chisholm and Acuña, who simply no one knows when and where to draft, with that glut of stable veterans Olson, Machado, and Devers is funny. It’s very clear to see the diverging strategies and willingness to accept risk in this draft room.

Round 4

4.01 (37): Kyle Schwarber, Phillies - UT

4.02 (38): James Wood, Nationals - OF

4.03 (39): George Kirby, Mariners - SP***

4.04 (40): Jacob deGrom, Rangers - SP

4.05 (41): Corey Seager, Rangers - SS

4.06 (42): Cole Ragans, Royals - SP

4.07 (43): Wyatt Langford, Rangers - OF

4.08 (44): Pete Alonso, Mets - 1B

4.09 (45): Emmanuel Clase, Guardians - RP

4.10 (46): Jose Altuve, Astros - 2B

4.11 (47): Chris Sale, Braves - SP

4.12 (48): Framber Valdez, Astros - SP

***This round had begun before the ominous news surrounding Kirby’s shoulder injury and trip to the IL to start the season. He is only shut down for two weeks without structural damage, so it may not be a big deal at all. I’d begin to feel comfortable drafting him around pick 120 with that knowledge.

There’s no more divisive player in drafts right now than deGrom. Some analysts have him ranked as highly as SP3 or SP4. Others have him off their draft board entirely. And both viewpoints are completely justified for the most talented pitcher of this generation that’s thrown fewer than 200 innings over the past four seasons.

Yet, this was the perfect spot for him to go. Like I said just above, the clear strategies of risk mitigation had begun to take shape early on. Eric Samulski had been the most risk averse manager to this point with a foundation of Tucker, Lindor, and Machado.

Then boom, he goes over the top and grabs deGrom. That’s a gorgeous start and gives him the ability to take risks on hitters and scoop up all the safe, ‘unexciting’ pitchers that fall. Beautiful, just beautiful.

Also, the first relief pitcher went off the board this round with Clase. While not a surprise at this spot, you probably have a little more leeway to wait on relievers in 12-team leagues compared to 15-teams. Especially given the caliber of players going in this range.

Round 5

5.01 (49): Michael Harris II, Braves - OF

5.02 (50): Marcus Semien, Rangers - 2B

5.03 (51): Gerrit Cole, Yankees - SP****

5.04 (52): Dylan Cease, Padres - SP

5.05 (53): Blake Snell, Dodgers - SP

5.06 (54): Devin Williams, Yankees - RP

5.07 (55): CJ Abrams, Nationals - SS

5.08 (56): Michael King, Padres - SP

5.09 (57): Lawrence Butler, Athletics, OF

5.10 (58): Ozzie Albies, Braves - 2B

5.11 (59): Brent Rooker, Athletics - UT

5.12 (60): Marcus Semien, Rangers - 2B

****This round had begun before the awful news that Cole would be undergoing Tommy John surgery. My thoughts are with any early drafters who’d already spent a high pick on him.

Remember a few rounds before when I said that Soto-Harper build really needed to find some complimentary speed? Well, that’s exactly what George Bissell did in drafting Abrams. He’d fallen a bit past ADP and has a genuine floor around 35 SB. That’s a smash pick with the offensive foundation George already set up for himself. Fantastic pick.

Eric made an outstanding pick here with Butler, too. While there’s some risk in his profile, he has a legitimate shot to go 30-30 and the potential for a superstar type of leap. Eric’s roster can afford any downside flanked by the stable trio of Tucker, Lindor, and Machado. He’s crushing this draft.

Lastly, I want to give myself some flowers here as well with that Albies pick. Second base is by far the weakest positional group heading into this season and I nabbed him 13 picks after Altuve went off the board. For me, those two are practically a toss-up and I’d even lean Albies with Atlanta’s lineup getting back to full health and Altuve apparently moving to left field this season.

Then, as the position thinned, Semien was seemingly panic-picked just two picks later. He’s a fine bounce back candidate, but that’s a bit of a scary proposition entering his age-34 season. Albies is by far my favorite second base target before that position gets messy.

Round 6

6.01 (61): Triston Casas, Red Sox, 1B

6.02 (62): Logan Webb, Giants - SP

6.03 (63): Bryce Miller, Mariners - SP

6.04 (64): Josh Hader, Astros - RP

6.05 (65): Brenton Doyle, Rockies - OF

6.06 (66): Marcell Ozuna, Braves - UT

6.07 (67): Pablo Lopez, Twins - SP

6.08 (68): Luis Robert Jr., White Sox - OF

6.09 (69): Willy Adames, Giants - SS

6.10 (70): Adley Rutchsman, Orioles - C

6.11 (71): Mason Miller, Athletics - RP

6.12 (72): Anthony Santander, Blue Jays OF

Straight up, that Casas pick was wild. Maybe this is more of a me thing because I don’t see it with Casas in 5x5 leagues. His batting average is a huge risk and he’s yet to cash in on what was supposed to be potentially 40 HR power.

Yet, to play devil’s advocate, first base becomes something of a mish-mosh after Alonso and Olson go off the board. Casas probably does have the highest upside from the rest of the lot, just more of a risk than Walker, Naylor. or Bellinger.

Doyle is another player I can’t figure out. The 26-year-old with a career .289 on-base percentage who broke out in Coors Field is a profile I will never target in drafts. Maybe that means I’ll miss out on guaranteed playing time for a potential Platinum Glove capable center fielder and the 30 or more stolen bases that will come with it. So be it. DJ was able to take that risk though with his stable veteran foundation of Ramirez, Olson, and Seager.

Lastly, this is the point in the draft where team needs begin to come more into focus. Matt Eddy had set up a very toolsy, athletic squad that lacked thump.

As a prospect devotee, I’m sure he was staring at Junior Caminero on the board and wanted to shoot for the moon. Yet, it may take Caminero a year or two to reach his power potential. So, he opted for the more secure yet less exciting Santander. That’s a very disciplined decision.

Round 7

7.01 (73): Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves - SP

7.02 (74): Junior Caminero, Rays - 3B

7.03 (75): Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers - SP

7.04 (76): Aaron Nola, Phillies - SP

7.05 (77): Joe Ryan, Twins - SP

7.06 (78): Bailey Ober, Twins - SP

7.07 (79): Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers - SP

7.08 (80): Shota Imanaga, Cubs - SP

7.09 (81): Josh Naylor, Guardians - 1B

7.10 (82): Seiya Suzuki, Cubs - OF

7.11 (83): Cal Raleigh, Mariners - C

7.12 (84): Christian Walker, Astros - 1B

Sticking with Matt’s team, he shocked the draft room by nabbing Schwellenbach as the 19th starting pitcher off the board (including the injured Kirby and Cole). Selective aggressiveness could be key when drafting near the turn. With so much time between picks, tiers can dry up quickly and it’s always good to get ‘your guys’.

I did that with Bryce Miller 10 picks before. He and Schwellenbach are considered to be in the same tier as Pablo Lopez and Imanaga who went in the same range. Neither me nor Matt would have had the opportunity to get these guys at our next picks and each of us needed an arm. No shame in flouting ADP in a situation like that.

On the other hand, Christopher Crawford had Yamamoto fall directly into his lap because the rest of us decided it was time to be aggressive. Yamamoto is probably a tier above the rest of these pitchers I’ve been talking about, there are just some more questions with his workload, as there are with every Dodgers pitcher. Still, the talent and strikeout upside is undeniable.

Values and risk abound when there’s a run like this on pitchers as six went off the board in a row and seven of the first eight picks in the round. All so different too! Glasnow and Ober could not have more different profiles yet have literally identical ADPs.

It’s very important to know your own team and what you need when choosing between very different types of players in the same range.

Round 8

8.01 (85): Freddy Peralta, Brewers - SP

8.02 (86): Matt McLain, Reds - 2B/SS

8.03 (87): Mike Trout, Angels - OF

8.04 (88): Max Fried, Yankees - SP

8.05 (89): Bryan Reynolds, Pirates - OF

8.06 (90): Spencer Strider, Braves - SP

8.07 (91): Riley Greene, Tigers - OF

8.08 (92): Tanner Bibee, Guardians - SP

8.09 (93): Matt Chapman, Giants - 3B

8.10 (94): Ryan Helsley, Cardinals - RP

8.11 (95): Yainer Diaz, Astros - C

8.12 (96): Luis Castillo, Mariners - SP

In my mind, I telegraphed that Trout pick for about three rounds. It was right near his ADP and my team needed a power infusion after taking Carroll and Betts off the jump. He was one of the last players in the pool that could truly touch 40 HR and I’m fine with his huge injury risk at this spot.

George doubled down on pitching chaos this round by taking Strider one round after Glasnow. They form the all-strikeout rotation joining Ragans and Crochet. Heck yeah. That is awesome. Most 12-team leagues will have IL spots to stash injured players and ample waiver wire options week to week. Shoot for the moon and make some magic happen. They can’t all get hurt, right?

Possibly my favorite pick of the whole round, Jorge Montanez did well grab Yainer Diaz there where he did. In general, I like him more than Rutchsman and Raleigh who went off the board a good bit before Diaz.

That’s compounded by the fact that Diaz is the only catcher in the pool who’s projected to be a huge plus in batting average. Those positional unicorns are key in all rotisserie leagues to build a roster that can compete in every category and give Diaz a legitimate leg up on the other catchers in this range.

Round 9

9.01 (97): Mark Vientos, Mets - 3B

9.02 (98): Jordan Westburg, Orioles - 2B/3B

9.03 (99): Royce Lewis, Twins - 3B

9.04 (100): Cody Bellinger, Yankees - 1B/OF

9.05 (101): Willson Contreras, Cardinals - C/1B

9.06 (102): Hunter Greene, Reds - SP

9.07 (103): Roki Sasaki, Dodgers - SP

9.08 (104): Edwin Diaz, Mets - RP

9.09 (105): Justin Steele, Cubs - SP

9.10 (106): Hunter Brown, Astros - SP

9.11 (107): Jared Jones, Pirates - SP

9.12 (108): Dylan Crews, Nationals - OF

It’s perfect that Lewis, Westburg, and Vientos were drafted so close to one another. Westburg probably should get a bump over the other two with his second base eligibility, but these are three difficult players to both rank and evaluate.

Lewis was about to take the world by storm last year before two right leg injuries took over two months from his season and severely hurt his production after he came back ‘healthy’. Vientos might’ve been the best third baseman in the National League after getting the starting nod last May, albeit with some concerning plate discipline and contact metrics. Westburg looked very at home in the heart of the Orioles’ talented lineup, he just doesn’t have any standout skills. This is a fun trio to sort through.

Remember when I said Eric’s team would need ‘unexciting’ pitchers to support deGrom’s volatility? Well, he just double-tapped Fried and Steele to give him a heap of boring yet effective innings to alleviate deGrom’s slow ramp-up and likely missed time. Well done by him again, tremendous execution.

Crews might be my favorite breakout player hiding in plain sight. His surface stats were miserable as a rookie while everything under the hood power and plate discipline wise tells me this is someone that could have 15-20 HR, an acceptable batting average, and 30+ SB. This is a fine place to take a player like that.

Round 10

10.01 (109): Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks - SP

10.02 (110): Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies - SP

10.03 (111): Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles - SP*****

10.04 (112): Bryson Stott, Phillies - 2B

10.05 (113): Christian Yelich, Brewers - OF

10.06 (114): Alex Bregman, Red Sox - 3B/2B?

10.07 (115): Spencer Steer, Reds - 1B/OF

10.08 (116): Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - SS

10.09 (117): Jurickson Profar, Braves - OF

10.10 (118): Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals - 1B

10.11 (119): Jasson Dominguez, Yankees - OF

10.12 (120): Felix Bautista, Orioles - RP

*****I took Rodriguez here during that intermediary time between his velocity was down in that spring start and the team announcing he’d open the season on the IL . I tried to thread the needle and missed, such is life.

There’s definitely some spring optimism in the air with the double-tap of Jared Jones and Cristopher Sanchez over these last two rounds. This is similar to when I was talking about selective aggressiveness earlier when I jumped ADP on Bryce Miller and Matt Eddy did that same on Schwellenbach.

The starting pitcher tiers flatten later in the draft and none were taken the rest of the round after Sanchez and my dart throw on Rodriguez. Following ADP is great, just don’t let it make you too rigid in your approach.

There were some nice shots on Bregman and Bichette bounce backs here, as well as a bet on Yelich’s health. All three of those players feel like good picks in this spot.

However, the surprise pick of this round was Profar. It was reported that he will open the season in the lead-off spot for the Braves, which would give him a big boost until Acuña’s eventual return. Dave Shovein’s team also desperately needed an outfielder. I don’t love the value, but do see the vision.

