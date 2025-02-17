Fantasy Baseball Strategy 2025: One spring training X-factor to watch from all 30 MLB teams

With spring training officially underway, Rotoworld has fantasy managers covered as the one-stop source for updated rankings, prospect breakdowns, sleepers, busts, injury intel and latest scuttlebutt from Florida and Arizona, respectively.

We’re still a couple days from Grapefruit and Cactus League action kicking off, which makes it the perfect time to identify one hitter or pitcher from all 30 teams (and one dark horse candidate per division) that fantasy managers should be paying close attention to in the coming weeks.

Without further delay, here is Rotoworld’s official spring training manifesto.

AL EAST PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heston Kjerstad, 1B/OF, Orioles

The forgotten member of Baltimore’s young offensive nucleus, Kjerstad looked more like Taboo or Apl.de.ap than Fergie or will.i.am next to Gunnar Henderson or Adley Rutschman when he scuffled to a pedestrian .746 OPS over the last two years in sporadic playing time at the highest level. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 MLB Draft boasts an extensive track record of elite production at the Triple-A level, which makes it easy to envision him finally putting together a breakout campaign, especially since Orioles general manager Mike Elias told reporters at the outset of camp that Kjerstad has “earned the right” to considerable at-bats this season. His time to grab the microphone and launch 20-plus homers is coming.

Kristian Campbell, 2B, Red Sox

The arrival of veteran Alex Bregman, who appears poised to take over as Boston’s starting second baseman, complicates Campbell’s short-term path to the big leagues. The versatile 22-year-old experienced a meteoric rise last year, batting .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs and 24 stolen bases across 517 plate appearances across three minor-league levels, to make the leap from unheralded prospect to potential franchise cornerstone. Given the durability questions swirling around shortstop Trevor Story, who has played just 163 of a possible 486 contests over the last three years, it wouldn’t be shocking if Campbell’s season-opening stay Triple-A Worcester is rather brief. We can’t rule out the possibility that Campbell and fellow top prospect Roman Anthony force their way onto Boston’s season-opening roster with sizzling-hot spring training performances.

Jasson Domínguez, OF, Yankees

It’s time. The Martian boasts gargantuan fantasy upside if everything comes together, especially in Yankee Stadium. The over-the-top optimism may seem hyperbolic, but Domínguez – the third-ranked prospect in my colleague Chris Crawford’s Top 100 prospect rankings – boasts stratospheric raw power and still offers enough stolen base potential to envision a five-category monster at his apex. It might not happen right away, but the Yankees are poised to give him a real everyday opportunity this season. A strong performance in Grapefruit League action will cause his average draft position (currently 149th overall in NFBC drafts, on average) to skyrocket.

Shane Baz, SP, Rays

Junior Caminero is the most obvious candidate to generate serious noise in the Grapefruit League thanks to his truly bonkers light-tower power. We’ll also be monitoring the intriguing DH battle between Jonathan Aranda and Eloy Jiménez, but Tampa Bay’s starting rotation is one of the most intriguing groups in baseball for fantasy purposes. One of my colleague Eric Samulski’s favorite post-hype pitchers, Baz was one of the top pitching prospects in baseball just a few years ago before undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old righty still possesses top-of-the-rotation stuff, but he wasn’t missing bats last year with either his curveball or slider. If Baz gets back to consistently generating whiffs with his secondary offerings in Grapefruit League starts, it’s an indicator that he could be on the verge of evolving into a certifiable fantasy ace.

Bowden Francis, SP, Blue Jays

Francis ditched his curveball, added a sinker, and began leaning heavily on his splitter, which led to a microscopic 1.53 ERA and 56/7 K/BB ratio across 59 innings over his final nine starts after August 7. He doesn’t project to miss enough bats to reach true upper-echelon fantasy contributor status, but last year’s breakthrough wasn’t a total fluke. The central question for fantasy managers is whether the 28-year-old converted reliever will carry that success over into 2025. We’ll get some additional intel during Grapefruit League starts, which figures to drive his ADP in one direction or the other.

Dark Horse: Chandler Simpson, OF, Rays

The most electrifying stolen base threat since Billy Hamilton or Delino DeShields Jr. nearly a decade ago, Simpson recoded 104 thefts in 110 minor league contests last year between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery. The 24-year-old speedster might not be ready to face big-league pitching at the outset of the year, but he could force his way into Tampa Bay’s outfield plans sooner than anticipated, especially if centerfielder Jonny DeLuca gets off to a frosty start in Grapefruit League contests. He’s going to make a significant fantasy impact once he reaches the big leagues.

AL CENTRAL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sean Burke, SP, White Sox

We’ll get to Noah Schultz in a moment. The competition for the final handful of spots in Chicago’s season-opening rotation will likely come down to Burke, Jairo Iriarte, Bryse Wilson, Drew Thorpe and whatever additional flotsam and jetsam is hanging around in camp. Burke piled up 22 punchouts over 19 innings during last year’s brief late-season cameo for the White Sox and is arguably the most interesting name to monitor of that mix considering he posted a robust 31 percent strikeout rate across 64 1/3 innings last year at the Triple-A level.

Gavin Williams, SP, Guardians

Another of my colleague Eric Samulski’s post-hype pitcher selections, Williams boasts the triple-digit fastball and plus slider and curveball combination to dominate at the highest level, but it simply hasn’t happened yet. Cleveland’s pitching development apparatus has had a ton of success in recent years getting the most out of their arms, so it would be rather stunning if Williams didn’t make somewhat of a leap soon. He possesses the front-of-the-rotation starter kit, and we’re excited to see what tweaks the Guardians make with his pitch mix and mechanics this spring. He’s a name to circle when he takes the ball in Cactus League action out in Arizona.

Jackson Jobe, SP, Tigers

Arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, Jobe added a curveball and sinker to his arsenal during the offseason and appears to have the inside track to the final spot in Detroit’s season-opening rotation with oft-injured veteran Alex Cobb sidelined due to a hip inflammation. The 22-year-old burgeoning ace, who made a pair of late-season relief appearances last year for the Tigers, will have to hold off Casey Mize, Kenta Maeda, Brant Hurter, Keider Montero, Matt Manning to begin 2025 in the big leagues, but we’re giving him the edge. Jobe’s astronomical strikeout potential should make him an instant near-elite fantasy contributor and we’ll be monitoring his Grapefruit League starts closely to see his overhauled arsenal is playing, especially against left-handed batters. Get your popcorn ready, folks.

Kris Bubic, SP, Royals

Bubic will battle Alec Marsh, Kyle Wright, Daniel Lynch and Noah Cameron in spring training for the final spot in Kansas City’s starting rotation after pitching exclusively in relief last season following his return from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old lefty excelled in shorter bursts out of the bullpen, transitioning to a fastball/slider combo, while also mixing in the occasional changeup, which led to a sparkling 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39/5 K/BB ratio across 30 1/3 innings (27 appearances). Bubic fits the bill as a deep sleeper for fantasy purposes based on the recent history of effective relievers transitioning to rotation roles and could easily emerge as a viable early season streaming option in deeper formats.

David Festa, SP, Twins

We’ll throw burgeoning slugger Matt Wallner into the mix here as Minnesota’s hitter to watch this spring after batting .282 with 12 homers over his final 62 contests. The Twins didn’t exactly overhaul their pitching staff during the offseason, so it’ll be Festa and Zebby Matthews trying to force their way into the starting rotation mix. It’ll probably take an injury (or two) for Festa to open the year in the big leagues, but he offers enough strikeout upside (27.8 percent strikeout rate in 64 1/3 innings last year in the big leagues) to make an impact in deeper fantasy formats.

Dark Horse: Noah Schultz, SP, White Sox

Is he ready? The towering 6-foot-9 southpaw possesses arguably the highest ceiling of any starting pitching prospect in the game and we’re unwilling to dismiss the possibility that the rebuilding White Sox simply decide that his time is right now. There are plenty of financial reasons for Chicago to go in a different direction, but if Schultz is dominating in Cactus League outings, there might be enough pressure from the fan base to force their hand. It’s a situation worth monitoring closely in the coming weeks.

AL WEST PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

Seriously, the Athletics have some intriguing young talent on the way. While shortstop Jacob Wilson is the most likely to break camp in the majors and Colby Thomas is a true dark horse to monitor in camp, Kurtz figures to make a much more significant fantasy impact once he arrives. The big question is whether he can make enough noise in Cactus League action to force the Athletics to re-consider rolling with incumbent Tyler Soderstrom at the cold corner. The fourth-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Kurtz hit the ground running in his professional debut before tearing the cover off the ball in the Arizona Fall League. He projects to hit for both average and power at the highest level and appears to be on the fast track to the majors as a future middle-of-the-order, four-category fantasy force. If you’re searching for a true sleeper candidate this spring, Kurtz is one of the best options out there.

Isaac Paredes, 3B, Astros

The decision with the most significant fantasy ramifications at Astros camp involves whether Paredes or Jeremy Peña will occupy the second spot on manager Joe Espada’s lineup card. Paredes, acquired from the Cubs in December in the Kyle Tucker deal, is currently the favorite and his pull-heavy offensive approach is tailor-made for recently re-named Daikin Park’s iconic Crawford Boxes. His counting stats will be greatly impacted by his spot in Houston’s lineup since he’d likely drop to sixth in the order if the Astros decide to roll with Peña instead. We’ll be tracking this developing situation throughout Grapefruit League action. Get the lineup trackers ready!

Reid Detmers, SP, Angels

If you’ve been playing fantasy baseball for more than a decade, you remember guys like Ricky Nolasco, Brandon Morrow or countless others, right? They possessed every quality you’d envision for a potential breakout ace, but they somehow never quite put everything together for a myriad reasons. My fear is that we’re reaching that territory with Detmers, who boasts some of the most impressive stuff in the game but simply hasn’t been able to avoid hard contact at the highest level. He made some tweaks to his fastball late last season, and still boasts a near-elite slider, which led to a strong five-start stretch in September where he posted a pair of double-digit strikeout performances. Detmers has a relatively unobstructed path to a rotation spot this spring and offers immense strikeout upside for fantasy purposes, which makes him a name to watch in Cactus League outings.

Victor Robles, OF, Mariners

Just ask any Mariners fan. Seattle’s front office didn’t exactly provide a ton of reasons for enthusiasm by ostensibly sitting out the entire offseason. If there’s a compelling storyline to monitor during spring training it’s deciphering whether Robles’ unexpected Seattle metamorphosis where he batted .328 with four homers and a staggering 30 stolen bases over his final 77 contests, wasn’t the byproduct of being bitten by a radioactive spider during a cross-country flight. The 27-year-old former top prospect cut back significantly on the strikeouts and experienced a spike in hard-hit rate, which fueled his breakthrough. Countless fantasy managers have been burned by Robles in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see if the same version of him that we saw last year shows up at spring training.

Kumar Rocker, SP, Rangers

Rocker’s fantasy stock skyrocketed last summer when he reeled off a handful of truly dominant outings in the upper minors before making his major-league debut with three highly impressive late season starts for the Rangers. The 25-year-old former top prospect’s stuff appears back to pre-Tommy John surgery levels, which gives him some of the most intriguing fantasy upside of any starter currently being selected outside the top 300 picks, on average, in early NFBC drafts. Given the durability concerns associated with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Tyler Mahle, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Rocker in the big leagues on Opening Day. He could force his way onto the season-opening roster with a handful of spectacular Cactus League starts.

Dark Horse: Alejandro Rosario, SP, Rangers

The proliferation of prospect information in the current fantasy baseball information age makes it nearly impossible anymore for someone to fly completely under the radar. However, Rosario might be one of those names. The unheralded 23-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of the University of Miami back in 2023, but experienced instant success last year when the Rangers’ pitching development engine encouraged him to elevate his upper-90’s fastball and utilize his hard-biting low-90’s splitter again. He posted a stellar 36.9 percent strikeout rate (13.14 per-nine) across 88 1/3 innings between Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory. He’ll most likely open the season in the upper minors but could turn heads this spring in Cactus League action. Keep him on your radar screen.

2025 MLB prospect rankings: Top 100 players list with Dylan Crews, Roman Anthony at the top A look at the top MLB prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy impact in the coming seasons.

NL EAST PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ian Anderson, SP, Braves

Fantasy managers’ eyes will justifiably remain glued to the progress of Ronald Acuña Jr. (knee) and Spencer Strider (elbow) as they complete their lengthy rehabilitation processes. Yet, the most compelling storyline for fantasy purposes at Braves camp involves the final two spots in the club’s starting rotation, which is likely to come down to Anderson, Grant Holmes, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder. Both Anderson and Holmes are out of minor-league options, so we’re inclined to give them the edge here. Anderson hasn’t pitched in the big league since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2023 but was a fantasy-relevant option just a few years ago. He’s worth monitoring for fantasy purposes, especially in deeper mixed league and NL-only formats.

Eury Pérez, SP, Marlins

Arguably the most dynamic young pitcher in baseball, Pérez’s workload will be handled with an overabundance of caution this spring as he returns to game action for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. The kid gloves treatment puts a ceiling on his realistic fantasy upside and makes it challenging to forecast anything above 100 innings this season, even in a best-case scenario. However, the soon-to-be 22-year-old boasts superstar-caliber potential based on his sublime 2023 debut when he posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 108/31 K/BB ratio across 91 1/3 innings (19 starts) for the Marlins at just 20 years old. The important thing to watch in spring training is whether his top-of-the-rotation stuff is back to pre-surgery levels. Pérez boasts the raw talent required to make an impact for fantasy purposes, even with some workload limitations. Frankly, we can’t wait to see him back out there facing hitters in Grapefruit League action again.

Kodai Senga, SP, Mets

Is he healthy? Senga endured an injury-marred campaign last year as he battled persistent shoulder issues early on before suffering calf and triceps injuries upon returning. The 32-year-old was one of the most impactful starters in the fantasy landscape during his Mets debut back in 2023, but he was limited to just one regular-season outing last year due to an avalanche of physical issues. We’re willing to write it off as a complete fluke, especially since Senga told reporters that he’s fully healthy entering this spring. His average draft position (153rd overall in NFBC drafts) will climb considerably once he strings together a handful of strong performances without incident, but we need to see it first.

Jesús Luzardo, SP, Phillies

Typically, we’d go with top prospect Andrew Painter in this space, but Philadelphia’s front office has made it abundantly clear that he won’t factor into their pitching plans until midseason. Luzardo’s performance in Grapefruit League starts will reveal whether he’s fully healthy and his stuff is back to previously elite form after missing most of last year with the rebuilding Marlins due to a back issue. The 27-year-old southpaw is just one season removed from a 32-start campaign where he posted a near-elite 28.1 percent strikeout rate.

Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals

The top-ranked prospect on my colleague Chris Crawford’s Top 100 list for 2025, Crews projects as an immediate contributor. The soon-to-be 23-year-old prodigy didn’t look overmatched at the highest-level last year, blasting three homers and swiping 12 bases in 31 late-season contests. He lacks the upper-echelon average exit velocity data to envision elite over-the-fence pop, but he simply doesn’t have any weaknesses to his game from a scouting standpoint, which makes it easy to project him as an extremely high-floor perennial 20-homer, 30-steal threat. It’s a bit confounding that he’s currently being selected, on average, outside the top 100 picks (136th overall) in early NFBC drafts. We’re expecting his fantasy stock to soar once he starts making noise in Grapefruit League contests.

Dark Horse: Max Meyer, SP, Marlins

The textbook definition of a post-hype sleeper, Meyer has already begun tinkering with his arsenal under the direction of Miami’s completely overhauled pitching apparatus, reportedly adding a brand-new sweeper to the mix. The 25-year-old former top prospect struggled mightily last year in his return from Tommy John surgery, but his slider remains one of the most potent in the game, which gives him a shot at fantasy relevance if he makes some further changes to his pitch mix. The addition of a sweeper gives him another strong secondary offering and he’s expected to lean a bit more on his sinker this upcoming season, especially against left-handed batters. He’s one of the more intriguing starters to watch at the outset of Grapefruit League action and could easily make the leap to fantasy relevance with the rebuilding Marlins.

NL CENTRAL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Matt Shaw, 3B, Cubs

The biggest storyline this spring for fantasy purposes in the entire baseball universe is whether Shaw will break camp as Chicago’s starting third baseman. His path got a whole lot easier after the Cubs lost out on the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, but he’s still going to have to perform in Cactus League action to lock down the hot corner role. The 23-year-old top prospect is dealing with a relatively minor oblique issue at the outset of camp, but it doesn’t figure to impact his Opening Day availability. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely, but it doesn’t seem like a serious concern. Shaw projects as an immediate multi-category impact fantasy contributor this season after batting .284/.379/.488 with 21 homers and 31 steals in 523 plate appearances last year between Triple-A Iowa and Double-A Tennessee.

Matt McLain, 2B/SS, Reds

The general assumption entering spring training had McLain (who posted a 16-homer, 14-steal rookie campaign back in 2023) ticketed for center field following the offseason addition of Gavin Lux, but new Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters last weekend that he’ll focus primarily on second base for now. The 25-year-old former top prospect missed last season due to shoulder surgery and a rib cage stress fracture but performed well in the Arizona Fall League (where he played some centerfield) and starts camp without lingering issues. There’s realistic 20-homer, 25-steal potential here for a healthy McLain, especially since Francona has an established track record of letting his speedsters loose on the bases.

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers

Typically, we’d highlight one of Milwaukee’s younger, more exciting arms in this space like Aaron Ashby or DL Hall (who has already been shut down this spring due to a lat injury), but Woodruff feels like the most important starter to monitor in Cactus League outings as he completes his lengthy rehabilitation from shoulder surgery. It’s not a death knell for pitchers, but the historical outcomes from shoulder procedures are far more checkered than Tommy John surgery in terms of long-term recovery and performance, so it’s unclear whether Woodruff will revert to form as an upper-echelon fantasy contributor.

Bubba Chandler, SP, Pirates

Chandler’s evolution from intriguing talent to full-fledged elite pitching prospect centered around solving his control issues while maintaining near-elite strikeout rates last year, which enabled him to finish with a sparkling 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 148/48 K/BB ratio across 119 2/3 innings between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old has blossomed into one of the top pitching prospects in the game, thanks to his top-of-the-rotation stuff, which is headlined by triple-digit fastball velocity and a trio of strong secondary offerings. He could easily force his way onto Pittsburgh’s season-opening roster with a handful of standout Grapefruit League starts. It’s worth noting that Jared Jones did this last spring and generational talent Paul Skenes probably didn’t need to spend a few months in the minors. It’s probably time for Chandler to start facing big leaguers for the Pirates and the hype is just starting to pick up.

Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals

This spring is crucial for Walker, who has a clear chance for regular at-bats in right field after spending most of last year at Triple-A Memphis. He’s reportedly overhauled his swing mechanics for the second straight offseason and still boasts tremendous four-category fantasy upside, if everything comes together. We’re not forecasting a full-fledged breakthrough until we see him making consistent hard contact in Grapefruit League contests, but Walker feels like an obvious post-hype breakthrough candidate. He’s still only 22 years old, and his former top prospect status will lead to plenty of future opportunities, but this spring feels like a defining moment in his career.

Dark Horse: Quinn Mathews, SP, Cardinals

Mathews experienced a significant velocity bump last year, which put his fastball in the mid-90’s range, and increased the effectiveness of his already above-average changeup and slider. The 24-year-old southpaw, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, blossomed into one of the top pitching prospects in baseball last year, finishing with a staggering 202 punchouts over 143 1/3 innings across four minor-league levels. He’ll enter spring training with an outside shot at making St. Louis’ season-opening starting rotation, but he’s going to miss a ton of bats once he arrives in the big leagues, and should arrive by midseason, if not earlier. He’s one of the big-name prospects for fantasy managers to watch in Grapefruit League action.

NL WEST PLAYERS TO WATCH

Corbin Burnes, SP, Diamondbacks

We’ll be monitoring Burnes’ cutter from the moment he steps onto a Cactus League mound for the first time in a Diamondbacks uniform. The 30-year-old fantasy ace believes that he fixed it last September by adding a couple inches of horizontal break to the offering, which gives him a shot at re-establishing his status as one of the true aces in the fantasy landscape. There are a ton of moving parts this spring for Arizona from a pitching standpoint and the two names fantasy managers should monitor in the coming weeks are Ryne Nelson and Justin Martinez. Nelson is facing an uphill battle to break camp in the Diamondbacks’ rotation, while Martinez is likely to square off against A.J. Puk for the ninth-inning role.

Chase Dollander, SP, Rockies

One of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Dollander enters camp with a legitimate chance to make Colorado’s season-opening rotation after posting a sparkling 2.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 169/47 K/BB ratio across 118 innings (23 starts) between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. The 23-year-old, who was selected ninth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, is the first pitching prospect the Rockies have had in at least a decade (really since Ubaldo Jiménez) with a real shot at conquering the nearly undefeated Coors Field challenge.

Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers

Los Angeles’ imposing Death Star isn’t quite fully operational, but adding a potential generational pitching talent in Sasaki puts them squarely on the precipice. Injury concerns are the proverbial thermal exhaust port entering spring training, but they’ve acquired enough pitching depth to prevent the reactor core from exploding. Setting aside the hyperbole, the widely held assumption here is that the Dodgers are going to be extremely cautious with Sasaki in the coming weeks as he acclimates to pitching stateside and they continue to develop the rest of his arsenal around his signature splitter. The electrifying 23-year-old’s Cactus League outings will be must-watch experiences just to get a glimpse of what he’s working to refine.

Kyle Hart, SP, Padres

Hart signed a one-year pact with San Diego last week, shortly after the club also brought in veteran Nick Pivetta, and he instantly becomes an interesting name to watch in Cactus League action. The 32-year-old southpaw told MassLive.com earlier this offseason that re-working his slider shape, in addition to a velocity bump into 91-mph range with the offering, were variables that fueled his success overseas in Korea where he posted a remarkable 2.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 182/38 K/BB ratio across 157 innings (26 starts). It’s a great landing spot for Hart to quietly return to relevance and he appears to be the front-runner for the final spot in the Padres’ season-opening rotation. He’s a name to watch in extremely deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats.

Justin Verlander, SP, Giants

Has Verlander finally decided to make some changes to his arsenal? The soon-to-be 42-year-old’s durability concerns aren’t fading away, especially after a lingering neck issue limited him to just 17 starts last year with the Astros, but a return to fantasy relevance seems possible in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. His average fastball velocity and strikeout rate continue to trend in the wrong direction, but we’re never willing to completely write off a Hall of Fame talent, even in the twilight of their career.

Dark Horses: Seth Halvorsen, RP, Rockies & Tirso Ornelas, OF, Padres

We couldn’t pick just one. Halvorsen boasts off-the-charts fastball velocity and has a chance to be one of the most dominant relief pitchers the Rockies have had in years. There are some lingering control issues that he likely needs to solve, but if he can avoid going full Carlos Marmol then he should be closing for Colorado in short order. Ornelas has put up huge numbers in the upper minors (23 homers, seven steals in 128 games last season at Triple-A El Paso) over the last few years and appears to be finally getting a shot in San Diego. He’ll battle this spring with veterans Jason Heyward and Connor Joe for corner outfield and DH at-bats.