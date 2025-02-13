MLB offseason moves 2024-25: Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, Garrett Crochet headline Top 25 Hot Stove transactions

Welcome to my evaluation of the top moves from an eventful 2024-25 MLB offseason.

There was no shortage of big moves this winter. We saw the biggest signing in the history of the sport, for goodness sakes. But that might not even be the headline, as the defending World Series champion Dodgers have stacked their roster to the point where some fans (and even MLB commissioner Rob Manfred) have raised the possibility of a salary cap or at least limits on deferred payments. A salary cap wouldn’t achieve what many would want it to achieve, namely competitive balance, but the calls will only grow louder if the Dodgers win the World Series again. Attention is the most valuable commodity that someone can wield these days, and MLB certainly has it with the Dodgers, for better or worse.

And away we go....

Top 25 2024-2025 MLB Offseason Moves

1) Mets beat out Yankees, sign Juan Soto to record-breaking contract

Not only did Soto land a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets — the largest contract ever in North American professional sports history — but he left the crosstown Yankees in order to do it. It’s the biggest signal yet that it’s a new world under Mets owner Steve Cohen, who simply wouldn’t be denied in this process. Yes, money did most of the talking here, but Soto also prioritized the family atmosphere that the Mets have tried to instill with the franchise. The 26-year-old Soto is on a Hall of Fame track through his first seven seasons in the majors, amassing 201 home runs and a .285/.421/.532 batting line over 936 games. Who knows what sort of player he will be at the end of this contract — or what the world will be like, for that matter — but the Mets will worry about that later. Soto should form a dynamic duo with fellow superstar Francisco Lindor as the Mets attempt to build off their surprising 2024 campaign.

2) Roki Sasaki chooses the Dodgers

What do you get for the team that has everything? The best international pitcher available, of course. While the Blue Jays, Giants, and Padres were involved in negotiations, Sasaki ultimately chose the defending World Series champions in mid-January. Because he’s under 25 years old, he was considered an international free agent, so the Dodgers paid him a $6.25 million signing bonus and will get six years of team control. In other words, not quite in line with the massive spending the Dodgers are known for right now. Armed with a 100-mph fastball and an exceptional splitter, Sasaki posted a 2.10 ERA in 64 starts in four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Pacific League in NPB. He’s had some injury issues in his short career, but the Dodgers were willing to take a calculated risk given his massive upside.

Los Angeles Dodger, Roki Sasaki. pic.twitter.com/5f9VxjiJsM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 23, 2025

3) Red Sox acquire new ace Garrett Crochet

The Red Sox were also involved in discussions with Juan Soto and Max Fried before they signed elsewhere, so they turned their attention to the trade front to secure Crochet for the top of their rotation. Crochet enjoyed a breakout season in an otherwise dreadful year for the 121-loss White Sox, posting a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts and just 33 walks across 32 starts. The 25-year-old southpaw struck out 35.1 percent of the batters he faced, the highest among all pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched. NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale was second (32.1 percent) and AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was tied with Sonny Gray for third at 30.3 percent. Crochet reached uncharted territory with his workload last season, so the White Sox played it safe with him in the second half, limiting his starts to four innings or fewer after the start of July. Will the Red Sox take the reins off in 2025? Will they want to see him complete a full season before discussing a contract extension? As it stands, Crochet is due to be a free agent after the 2026 campaign.

4) Cubs acquire Kyle Tucker, send Isaac Paredes to Houston

With Tucker staring a big payday in the face next offseason, the Astros decided to cash in their chips now and swap him to the Cubs for three players, including third baseman Isaac Paredes, prospect third baseman Cam Smith, and right-hander Hayden Wesneski. The 27-year-old Tucker was well on his way to blowing away his previous career-highs last season before a right shin fracture sidelined him for three months. Perhaps a byproduct of the star power around him during his time in Houston, Tucker has quietly been one of the game’s best players over the past four seasons, ranking 13th in fWAR during that time. Craig Counsell’s first season in Chicago didn’t exactly go as planned, but Tucker can help the Cubs make some noise in the NL Central this year. As for Paredes, he’s a ready-made replacement for Alex Bregman at third base in Houston and his right-handed pull power should play perfectly with the Crawford Boxes.

5) Diamondbacks surprise with Corbin Burnes signing

With the usual suspects all in the market for high-end starting pitching this offseason, the Diamondbacks were a surprising landing spot for Burnes, but maybe they shouldn’t have been. Burnes has called Arizona home since 2018 and the prospect of being closer to his wife and three young children proved to be a motivator. Of course, it also helped that the Diamondbacks gave him a six-year, $210 million contract. Burnes was excellent during his lone season with the Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts. The Diamondbacks narrowly missed the playoffs last season, but the two-headed monster of Burnes and Zac Gallen at the top of their rotation could have them October-bound once again.

6) Yankees pivot from Juan Soto, sign left-hander Max Fried

There’s no doubt the Yankees wanted to keep Juan Soto, but their Plan B wasn’t so bad, as they spread out their resources to address multiple areas of need. Fried helps strengthen a rotation which still employs Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman. The 30-year-old has been the picture of consistent excellence, as his 2.81 ERA is the best among all pitchers who have made at least 100 starts dating back to 2020. He’s one of the game’s top groundball pitchers, which is no small thing at Yankee Stadium, and he managed to make 29 starts in 2024 after missing extensive time in 2023 with a forearm issue. Fried’s eight-year, $218 million contract is the richest-ever for a left-handed pitcher. Hopefully he finally has enough money to feed his dog, which is amusingly named Apollo Fried.

Max Fried just signed a $218 million contract. What might he buy with it?



“The first thing that popped into my mind was getting my dog a lot of dog food.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) December 18, 2024

7) Posey makes his mark with Willy Adames

After the Giants turned the page on Farhan Zaidi, new president of baseball operations Buster Posey kicked off a new era for the franchise by signing Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. Fun fact: The deal surpassed Posey’s nine-year, $167 million extension as the largest contract in franchise history. Adames is coming off the walk year most players can only dream about, as he set new career-high with 32 homers, 112 RBI, and 21 stolen bases for the NL Central champion Brewers. He’s now posted an fWAR of at least 3.1 in five out of the last six seasons, so the Giants are getting a proven and steady all-around performer. The Giants were able to sign third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million extension last September, so the left side of their infield should be a lot of fun to watch.

8) Blake Snell stays in NL West, signs with Dodgers

The latest step on his journey around the National League West, Snell opted out of his deal with the Giants in November before securing a five-year, $182 million pact with the rival Dodgers. The deal includes $66 million in deferred money, adding to the club’s sizable tab. The Dodgers won the World Series last year despite a patchwork rotation, but now they could run out a group which includes Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (not to mention Sasaki, who was No. 2 on this list). Not too shabby. Say what you will about Snell’s control or inability to pitch deep into games, but the two-time Cy Young Award winner is incredibly difficult to hit. Among pitchers with at least 1,000 innings pitched in the modern era, Snell’s .208 batting average against ranks fifth-lowest. Only Clayton Kershaw, Sid Fernandez (yes, El Sid!), Sandy Koufax, and Nolan Ryan are lower. The rich get richer.

9) Red Sox finally flex financial muscle with Alex Bregman

The Dodgers won the winter in the National League (and MLB for that matter), but the Red Sox arguably had the best offseason in the American League. They jumped to the top of the list with their reported three-year, $120 million agreement with Bregman. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs after 2025 and 2026. It was a long wait for Gold Glover and multi-time All-Star, but he ended up doing pretty well for himself, even if a good chunk of the money will reportedly be deferred. Bregman is expected to play second base in Boston, with Rafael Devers remaining at the hot corner. The Red Sox also have top position player prospects like Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell in waiting, so if you factor that into the additions they made on the pitching front this winter, the Red Sox look like a legitimate (and fun!) contender for the AL pennant. Welcome back.

10) Yankees look to lock down games with Devin Williams

The Brewers parting ways with Williams always looked inevitable, especially after seeing Corbin Burnes traded last offseason with one year of team control remaining. Williams found himself in the same situation this offseason and the American League champions took advantage, trading left-hander Nestor Cortes and speedy infielder Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee. Thanks to the emergence of his unhittable “Airbender” changeup, Williams has been one of the game’s most dominant relievers over the last five seasons, compiling a microscopic 1.70 ERA over 228 appearances. He missed most of last season due to multiple stress fractures in his back, but proved his effectiveness down the stretch with a 1.25 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. Get ready for lots of comparisons to Mariano Rivera, but Williams has yet to enjoy much in the way of postseason success. If things go the Yankees’ way, he’ll get his chance in 2025.

11) Blue Jays finally find their man in Anthony Santander

The Blue Jays have swung and missed on a number of high-profile free agents in recent years, but they finally landed an impact bat this winter by signing Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Amazingly, his new deal reportedly includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments, so the present-day value actually works out to $68.6 million. It’s a potential value for a player who launched a career-high 44 home runs for the Orioles last season, and has hit at least 28 homers in each of his first full three seasons in the major leagues. He figures to hit behind George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto’s lineup in 2025.

12) Reds hire Terry Francona as manager

How do you quantify the hiring of a manager as an impact move? And just outside the top 10, to boot? Francona simply carries with him the résumé of a winner, with two World Series titles to his name during his time in Boston and an AL pennant during his 11-year tenure with the Guardians. Cleveland only posted one sub.500 season (his last in 2023) during his time in Cleveland. He’s struggled with some health issues in recent years, but hopefully the year away has him in a good place. The Reds appear to be a team on the verge of putting things together, so Francona is someone you want leading the clubhouse.

"I honestly didn't see myself managing again, I had a really good year away from the game... [the @Reds] came out to visit and it just felt right." - Terry Francona on his decision to return to the dugout pic.twitter.com/Jri0PhoYZX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 7, 2024

13) Astros add veteran slugger Christian Walker

The Astros are retooling in real time, saying goodbye to Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker while bringing in Walker and Isaac Paredes. Similar to Paredes, Walker brings considerable thump from the right side of the plate. He’s slugged 95 homers over the last three seasons and almost certainly would have had his third straight 30-homer season in 2024 if it wasn’t for an oblique strain which cost him extensive time in the second half. His three-year, $60 million contract looks like a relative bargain, even if he’s turning 34 years old in March.

14) Mets bring back Pete Alonso after long negotiation

Alonso’s free agent odyssey didn’t go as he might have hoped. Certainly not when you consider that he reportedly turned down a seven-year extension with the Mets during the 2023 season before hiring Scott Boras as his new agent. Mets owner Steve Cohen was refreshingly honest about the negotiations at the team’s Amazin’ Day fanfest event in January, saying that it was more of a painful process than it was signing Juan Soto. Ultimately, the two sides agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract which includes an opt-out after the first year. While the process was undoubtedly a disappointment for Alonso, he’s back where he belongs as part of a lineup where he’ll serve as crucial protection for Soto. With a bounce-back season, he’ll be in much better position to capitalize next offseason. The Mets wouldn’t complain about that outcome.

15) Yankees acquire Cody Bellinger from Cubs

There’s no replacing Juan Soto, full stop. However, the Yankees did well to acquire Bellinger for some middle-of-the-lineup protection and versatility between outfield and first base. Bellinger predictably experienced some regression last season, slashing .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers across 130 games, but his left-handed swing should play well in Yankee Stadium. According to Baseball Savant, Bellinger would have had 24 home runs last season had he played all of his games in Yankee Stadium. It’s not scientific, but it is intuitive enough. Bellinger gives the Yankees some options, as he could play center field, enabling Aaron Judge to move back to his more natural position in right field. Depending on how Jasson Dominguez looks in the spring, the Yankees could also use Bellinger in left field or at first base.

16) Athletics keep Brent Rooker with extension

This is a weird time for the Athletics, who don’t have an official city attached to their name but will play in Sacramento for now before moving (maybe? someday?) to Las Vegas. Known for their cheap tactics, the Athletics at least spent some money this offseason by signing Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract before reaching a five-year, $60 million extension with Rooker. The A’s likely could have fetched a nice return for trading Rooker, especially coming off a year where he hit .293 with 39 homers and a .927 OPS, but the extension should help keep the MLBPA off their backs for now.

17) Dodgers re-sign Teoscar Hernandez after big 2024 season

Hernandez took a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers last offseason in hopes of bouncing back and trying again on the open market. Things couldn’t have worked out any better for him. The 32-year-old slugged 33 home runs and improved his OPS by nearly 100 points from his lone disappointing season in Seattle. Hernandez also chipped in with some big hits during the Dodgers’ World Series run. The club now appears likely to roll with Hernandez, Tommy Edman, and Michael Conforto across their outfield on most days, with Mookie Betts serving as the primary shortstop and newcomer Hyeseong Kim seeing the bulk of the chances at second base.

18) Dodgers bolster backend of bullpen with Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates

Okay, so maybe this is getting a bit ridiculous. Because a stacked rotation and lineup isn’t enough, the Dodgers secured the backend of their bullpen with the additions of Scott and Yates. Scott received a four-year, $72 million contract, and you’ll be shocked to read that the deal includes $21 million in deferred money. Yates, meanwhile, received a one-year, $13 million deal. Yates has the most experience in the ninth inning, including 33 saves with the Rangers last season, but Scott is expected to function as the primary closer going into the year. One thing we know for certain is that Shohei Ohtani will be quite alright with not having to face Scott anymore.

19) Mets bring back Sean Manaea

Nobody saw this coming a year ago. Manaea actually found himself in the Giants’ bullpen for most of the 2023 season, but new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns gave him another shot as a full-time starter last year and he broke out with the best season of his career. Adopting a crossfire motion approximating NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale, Manaea posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 32 starts. The southpaw got better as the season moved along, completing seven innings in nine out of his final 17 starts. The Mets retained Manaea with a three-year, $75 million contract, which sounds about right for a pitcher going into his age-33 season. There’s a wide range of outcomes in the Mets’ rotation, but they badly need something close to the 2024 version of Manaea to repeat their success from last year.

20) Padres land Nick Pivetta with interesting contract

Well, this was unexpected. After sitting out most of the winter due to some spending limitations, the Padres finally made a big move with a reported four-year, $55 million agreement with Pivetta. The structure of the deal is fascinating. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Pivetta will receive a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary in 2025, to go along with $19 million, $14 million, and $18 million in the subsequent three seasons. The deal also includes opt-outs after 2026 and 2027. Does adding Pivetta make a trade involving Dylan Cease and/or Michael King (both impending free agents) more likely? Stay tuned. We might have to make some edits to this list.

21) Red Sox add Walker Buehler with one-year deal

In addition to securing one of the best arms available in Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox were able to add Buehler to their rotation with a one-year, $21 million contract. It’s a potential win-win situation for both parties. Buehler didn’t look like his old self for the bulk of last season, but he stepped up when it mattered most in the playoffs, firing 10 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts across three appearances between the NLCS and the World Series. He saw an uptick in stuff along the way, which provides some room for optimism going into 2025.

22) Phillies bolster rotation with Jesus Luzardo trade

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Marlins are starting over, again. It wasn’t too long ago that Luzardo looked like a pitcher to build around in Miami, but things have changed coming off a year where he made just 12 starts. The southpaw originally went down in late April due to left elbow tightness, but it was a lumbar stress reaction in late June which ultimately ended his season. The Phillies are hoping he can get back to being the same pitcher who posted a strong 3.48 ERA (129 ERA+) over 50 starts from 2022-2023. If so, the Phillies’ rotation will be pretty dangerous with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and 2024 breakout Cristopher Sánchez also in tow.

23) Braves add Jurickson Profar after long-awaited breakout season

The Braves sat out most of the offseason in terms of moves, but they finally struck in late-January by signing Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract. Profar enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 94 runs scored over 158 games. There was naturally some hesitation about a repeat from teams around the league, but the 31-year-old should serve as the regular left fielder for Atlanta this season.

24) Blue Jays acquire infielder Andrés Giménez

On the heels of a breakout 2022 season, the Guardians signed Gimenez to a seven-year, $107.5 million contract extension in March of 2023. Less than two years later, the Gold Glover was swapped to Toronto as part of a three-team trade. It was a dramatic change in course for Cleveland, but Gimenez has declined significantly at the plate over the past two seasons, posting a miserable .252/.306/.368 batting line over 305 games. His .674 OPS is sixth-lowest among qualified hitters in that time. Still, it’s his outstanding defense which is keeping him afloat as a quality and desirable regular. After ranking second in defensive runs saved in 2023, he was fourth last season. Cleveland didn’t want to be stuck with the tab as he became more expensive, so they turned him into a rotation option for 2025 (Luis Ortiz) and long-term depth for their minor league system (OF Nick Mitchell, LHPs Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy).

25) Rangers re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi

The 2024 season was a disappointment for the Rangers coming off their World Series win, but it was hardly Eovaldi’s fault. The 35-year-old posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.107 WHIP across 29 starts before landing a new three-year, $75 million contract with Texas. With Jacob deGrom returning and Kumar Rocker emerging, there’s hope for the Rangers to bounce back in 2025.

