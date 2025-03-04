Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Cam Smith surging, Luis Gil hurt

Resisting overreacting to spring training performances remains a critical component of dynasty roster management. That doesn’t mean fantasy managers should bury their heads in the sand before re-emerging on Opening Day, especially when it comes to intriguing prospects making serious noise in Florida and Arizona, respectively. This week’s dynasty stock watch column looks at a handful of players, including several intriguing prospects, whose stock is trending upwards from a long-term standpoint and several who are falling due to injury concerns or roster construction variables.

Seven Up

Cam Smith, 3B/OF, Astros

The centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker blockbuster, Smith has proven in Grapefruit League action why he’s one of the most intriguing bats from last year’s draft class, batting .571 (4-for-7) with four extra-base hits (two home runs) in five contests. The 22-year-old, who checked in as the 65th-ranked prospect (296th overall) in Rotoworld’s latest dynasty rankings update, appears to be on a bit of a fast track to the majors after racing through three levels last year during his brief professional debut, closing the season at Double-A Tennessee. It’s possible the Astros decide he’s ready for his first taste of the big leagues at the conclusion of spring training, but it also wouldn’t be shocking if he spends a few weeks in the upper minors until Houston’s front office carves out a permanent spot for him at the highest level. The biggest takeaway from Smith’s standout spring performance is that he’s a lot closer to the big leagues than most dynasty managers envisioned when he was drafted last summer. He projects as a four-category impact fantasy contributor who provides everything but stolen bases and it’s looking like he’ll open the year as the Astros’ starting third baseman with Isaac Paredes moving over to second base. His time is coming.

Curtis Mead, 2B, Rays

Mead fits the mold of a throwback post-hype breakthrough candidate in the sense that he practically fell off fantasy manager’s radar screens after struggling to a lackluster .613 OPS in 62 contests over the last two seasons during intermittent opportunities with the Rays offering further evidence that prospect development isn’t linear. The 24-year-old infielder reportedly packed on 20 pounds during the offseason and has been one of the Grapefruit League’s brightest standouts so far, batting an astronomical .714 (10-for-14) with one homer and one steal in six games. The bat-to-ball skills have always been there for Mead throughout his minor-league career, but they’ve yet to translate into sustained success at the highest level, which helps further illuminate the Mariana Trench-sized gap between Triple-A and the big leagues these days. The move to extremely hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field is the other variable here that could help fuel an offensive breakthrough since it would lead to a few more of his deep fly balls leaving the yard instead of going for outs at Tropicana Field. It’s unclear how he’ll fit into Tampa Bay’s overcrowded infield mix this season, but it doesn’t feel like a hyperbolic overreaction to suggest that he’s going to force his way into their plans if he keeps producing this spring.

Drake Baldwin, C, Braves

The metaphorical door has been kicked wide open for Baldwin to begin the regular season as Atlanta’s primary catcher with veteran starter Sean Murphy expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a cracked left rib. The 23-year-old backstop, who checked in as the 56th-ranked prospect (275 overall) in Rotoworld’s latest dynasty rankings update, looked impressive last year in the upper minors, slashing .276/.370/.423 with 16 round-trippers and two steals in 551 plate appearances between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. It’s possible the Braves elect to bring in a veteran stopgap to pair with career backup Chadwick Tromp for a week or two at the outset of the regular season, but that’s only if Murphy doesn’t experience any setbacks and is ready to return by early-to-mid April. At a bare minimum, Baldwin has an opportunity over the next few weeks to cement his status as a viable big-league option for the Braves, which would seemingly pave the way for him to spend the entire year in the big leagues. Barring some forthcoming launch angle tweaks, Baldwin doesn’t project as a potential fantasy superstar, but he should make an impact in the power and counting stats departments without being a batting average sinkhole.

Kyle Finnegan, RP, Nationals

Finnegan signed a one-year, $6 million contract last week to return as Washington’s primary closer, which immediately puts him back into the top-25 range among relief pitchers for dynasty purposes. The 33-year-old veteran was a surprising non-tender during the offseason after recording 38 saves last season to go along with a respectable 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60/24 K/BB ratio across 63 2/3 innings of work. There won’t be a ton of save chances for the rebuilding Nationals this season, but Finnegan’s experience and relative lack of competition for the role put him into the 350-375 range in Rotoworld’s upcoming dynasty rankings update. It’s a significant development considering he wasn’t even worth rostering in most dynasty leagues just a couple weeks ago.

Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Dodgers

It’s flown a bit under the radar this spring, but Dodgers stalwart Will Smith told reporters last weekend that he’s been dealing with a bone bruise in his left ankle since last June and will need to continue managing the ongoing issue with extra maintenance and treatment. The latest development hints at the possibility of Rushing, who was the 28th-ranked prospect (140th overall) in Rotoworld’s latest dynasty rankings update, potentially playing a prominent role this season in the Dodgers’ catching mix. There isn’t much of a path to a spot on Los Angeles’ season-opening roster with veteran Austin Barnes still in the fold, but any sort of extended absence from Smith would likely result in Rushing getting plenty of at-bats. It’s a situation dynasty managers should monitor closely since Rushing projects as an immediate impact contributor once he gets an extended opportunity.

Victor Scott II, OF, Cardinals

Rays speedster Chandler Simpson was featured earlier this spring as one of the X-factors to watch for fantasy purposes given his immense stolen base potential and he’s not the only potential steals source making noise down in Florida. A preseason fantasy darling last year, Scott wasn’t ready to face big-league pitching at the outset of last year, but he seemed to get more comfortable as the year progressed, hitting .244 (21-for-86) with two homers and three steals over his final 32 contests. The 23-year-old no longer qualifies as a prospect and remains a work in progress at the dish. However, his game-changing speed remains firmly intact, and his superstar-caliber center field defense bolsters his case for everyday playing time. There’s enough talent here to envision him taking a slight step forward at the plate and resulting in a 40-plus stolen base season.

Three Down

Luis Gil, SP, Yankees

The strong likelihood that Gil misses the opening two months of the regular season after being diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain knocks the electrifying strikeout machine down roughly 25-to-50 spots from 170th overall in Rotoworld’s forthcoming dynasty rankings update at the conclusion of spring training. The 26-year-old reigning AL Rookie of the Year will be shut down from throwing for at least six weeks before being re-evaluated. He’ll require several additional weeks to build up his arm strength and pitch count prior to making his season debut, which is unlikely to come before late May or early June. While Gil’s lat issue isn’t a major long-term concern now, recurring shoulder problems can complicate matters and affect future performance. It’s a situation fantasy managers should closely monitor once Gil is cleared to start a throwing program in mid-April. There’s absolutely a buy-low opportunity here for dynasty managers engaged in a long-term rebuilding process, especially if a contending manager gets desperate to replace his short-term production.

Parker Meadows, OF, Tigers

The uncertainty surrounding Meadows’ return timetable from an ongoing upper-arm nerve issue, which has kept him shut down from baseball activities this spring, is extremely concerning. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters over the weekend that Meadows hasn’t been ruled out for Opening Day, but the clock is ticking with just a few weeks left to begin ramping up. The 25-year-old speedster looked like a potential breakout candidate for fantasy purposes after a swing adjustment last year led to a sublime .296/.340/.500 triple-slash line with five homers and five steals over his final 47 contests. It’s entirely possible the nerve issue is resolved in the coming days, but it could wind up lingering for weeks, if not longer. There should be some much-needed clarity regarding his return timetable in the coming days, but dynasty managers should anticipate Meadows opening the year with a trip to the injured list.

Hyeseong Kim, 2B/OF, Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters last week that Kim isn’t a lock to open the year in the big leagues as he continues to make swing adjustments. The 26-year-old has split time between second base and the outfield this spring as he acclimates to facing major-league pitching for the first time after spending a half-decade as one of the top hitters in Korea. There are zero questions regarding his defensive abilities, but Los Angeles’ overabundance of outfield depth gives them the ability to play some combination of Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernández and Miguel Rojas at the keystone to give Kim some extra time to work on his swing out of the national spotlight. It’s not a substantial hit to Kim’s long-term fantasy appeal, but it’s one of the more noteworthy developments to come out of the Cactus League this spring.

Dark Horses

Robert Hassell III, OF, Nationals

“Bobby Barrels” has torn the cover off the ball this spring in Grapefruit League action, batting .409 (9-for-22) with four extra-base hits and one steal through eight contests. The 23-year-old former top prospect’s dynasty value has tanked in recent years with the Nationals following his inclusion in the Juan Soto blockbuster back in 2022. A combination of injuries and persistent contact issues have been at the epicenter of his struggles, but he’s looked sharp this spring, and his power-speed combination remains intact. There isn’t a clear path to regular at-bats with the Nationals right now, but a strong showing at Triple-A Rochester would help bolster his case for a promotion to the big leagues. He’ll jump into the late 400’s range of Rotoworld’s next dynasty rankings update based on his proximity to the big leagues and prospect pedigree.

Kumar Rocker, SP, Rangers

We’re going to wrap things up on the negative end of the spectrum by pointing out that Rocker’s path to opening the regular season in the big leagues continues to narrow as he’s struggled in consecutive Cactus League outings, allowing eight runs over two innings of work. The 25-year-old looked magnificent last year in three late-season starts for the Rangers after re-establishing his status as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball with a dominant run in the upper minors. I’m extremely hesitant about overreacting to a handful of early-spring outings, but there isn’t really a spot for him in Texas’ season-opening rotation with veterans Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom all healthy in addition to Cody Bradford pitching well. It won’t be a substantial hit to Rocker’s dynasty appeal if he spends a couple extra weeks at Triple-A Round Rock, but it’s worth noting that fantasy managers might have to wait a bit longer than anticipated for his season debut.