Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Top closers for 2025, sleepers, outlooks for each MLB team

Fantasy baseball season is officially here! Below is a look at each team’s bullpen situation going into spring training.

In addition to projected closers, you’ll see late-inning pitchers to keep in mind, as well as some sleepers who may end up being waiver wire gold during the 2025 MLB season.

We’ll be updating this page throughout spring training, as we’ll surely see some more transactions as well as unexpected injuries, so check back often going into your fantasy baseball drafts!

2025 PROJECTED SAVES LEADERS

Emmanuel Clase, CLE - 41

Josh Hader, HOU - 36

Raisel Iglesias, ATL - 36

Devin Williams, NYY - 34

Ryan Helsley, STL - 34

Edwin Díaz, NYM - 34

Robert Suarez, SD - 33

Jeff Hoffman, TOR - 32

Félix Bautista, BAL - 32

Jhoan Duran, MIN - 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE BULLPENS

Athletics

Closer: Mason Miller

Next in line: José Leclerc

Setup man: Michel Otañez

Name to watch: Tyler Ferguson

Mason Miller’s transition into the bullpen went as well as it could possibly go, turning the injury-prone starting prospect into the most dominant and electric closer in the game. The 26-year-old right-hander turned in a 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts across 65 innings while converting 28 saves. By pitching in shorter outings, Miller sustained his 101 mile-per-hour fastball all season, generating a 19.6% swinging-strike rate and leading qualified relievers with a 41.8% strikeout rate. The case can certainly be made for Miller as the top closer in baseball. Behind him, the team fortified the back end of the bullpen by signing José Leclerc to a one-year, $10 million contract. Leclerc, Tyler Ferguson, and Michel Otañez all posted at least a 30% strikeout rate last season and will bridge the way to the ninth inning. Otañez displayed the best skills of the bunch, but Leclerc comes with closing experience and should be first in line to back up Miller for closing duties.

Baltimore Orioles

Closer: Félix Bautista

Next in line: Andrew Kittredge

Setup man: Seranthony Domínguez

Name to watch: Yennier Cano

The Orioles had signed Craig Kimbrel to fill the ninth-inning void left by Félix Bautista, who missed the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Kimbrel converted 23 saves with a 2.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts through the All-Star break. He failed to record a save in the second half, crumbling to a 10.59 ERA and losing closing duties before he was ultimately released. Seranthony Domínguez was acquired from the Phillies and stepped in to close 10 games down the stretch. Domínguez remained with the club on a one-year, $8 million option and will be joined by Andrew Kittredge for setup duties behind Bautista. The team signed Kittredge to a one-year, $10 million contract after an excellent season with the Cardinals. Baltimore will be careful in ramping up Bautista as the 29-year-old right-hander returns this spring. When we last saw him, he was the top closer in baseball, posting a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts over 61 innings in 2023.

Boston Red Sox

Closer: Liam Hendriks

Next in line: Aroldis Chapman

Setup man: Justin Slaten

Name to watch: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox got another productive season out of veteran Kenley Jansen. The 37-year-old right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings while converting 27 saves. Behind him, Chris Martin and Justin Slaten were effective in setup roles. With Jansen and Martin departing in free agency, the team signed Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.75 million contract. Boston will also be relying on Liam Hendriks in high-leverage innings. He pitched just five innings in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Slaten, Chapman, and Hendriks will be battling for the closer role this spring. Slaten had an excellent 2024, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts across 55 1/3 innings. Chapman pitched well in the second half with the Pirates after a slow start, posting a 3.33 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts over 27 innings following the All-Star break. The 36-year-old left-hander brings 335 career saves. Though, he’s been a bit volatile and inconsistent at this stage of his career. And there’s no telling what we’ll get from Hendriks now two years removed from his last full season. Garrett Whitlock will also join the bullpen and could be a dark horse candidate to pick up saves throughout the season. This is one situation to monitor this spring.

Chicago White Sox

Closer: Justin Anderson

Next in line: Prelander Berroa

Setup man: Fraser Ellard

Name to watch: Gus Varland

The White Sox bullpen contributed to the team’s historic 121-loss season, posting a collective 4.73 ERA that was third-worst in the majors and converting just 21 of 58 save opportunities. Michael Kopech led the way with nine saves before he was traded to the Dodgers. No other reliever converted more than two saves, with nine pitchers recording at least one. The 2025 outlook doesn’t look much better. Of the returning relievers, Justin Anderson has the most experience pitching high-leverage innings for the team. He wasn’t very effective, posting a 4.39 ERA with five blown saves in 2024. Prelander Berroa recorded a 3.32 ERA with a 31.3% strikeout rate over 19 innings with the White Sox last season and throws the hardest in the bullpen with a 97.7 mph fastball. But a pitcher can only get away with a 15.7% walk rate for so long. Gus Varland could be another name to watch. He pitched well late in the season, giving Chicago a 3.54 ERA and a 24/4 K/BB ratio across 20 1/3 innings.

Cleveland Guardians

Closer: Emmanuel Clase

Next in line: Paul Sewald

Setup man: Cade Smith

Name to watch: Hunter Gaddis

Led by Emmanuel Clase, the Guardians bullpen as a whole posted a league-best 2.57 ERA. Clase finished the season as the top closer in baseball, converting 47 saves with a 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts over 74 1/3 innings. When it comes to saves, there’s no one more bankable than Clase, who recorded his third consecutive 40-save season. The 26-year-old right-hander has seen his strikeout rate dip to under a strikeout per inning over the last couple of seasons, but he’s remained effective with elite walk rates and generating weak contact. Cade Smith emerged as one of the top relievers in baseball, posting a 1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 75 1/3 innings. He’ll serve as one of the team’s primary setup men after recording 26 holds. Paul Sewald joined the team on a one-year, $6 million deal. The 34-year-old veteran gives Cleveland some closing experience behind Clase. He and Hunter Gaddis round out the back end of a bullpen that should be among the best in baseball once again.

Detroit Tigers

Closer: Jason Foley

Next in line: Beau Brieske

Setup man: Tyler Holton

Name to watch: Tommy Kahnle

The Tigers bullpen put together a top-five ERA at 3.55, led by Jason Foley, who posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 60 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander struggles to miss bats, as his strikeout rate was the lowest among all relievers with at least 10 saves. It led to some volatility throughout the season, which opened the door for Tyler Holton to step in for eight saves. Beau Brieske was another valuable, versatile reliever for Detroit, starting 12 games as an opener, recording six holds, and converting one save. He’ll have a presence in the back end of the bullpen. Veteran Tommy Kahnle joined the team on a one-year, $7.75 million contract. He had an excellent season with the Yankees, recording 16 holds with a 2.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts across 42 2/3 innings. While Holton and Brieske could figure into the saves mix, the incumbent closer Foley goes into the season as the favorite to lead the team in save chances. However, his lower strikeout rate could lead to a short leash if he struggles, potentially clouding the situation.

Houston Astros

Closer: Josh Hader

Next in line: Bryan Abreu

Setup man: Tayler Scott

Name to watch: Bryan King

The Astros made a splash last offseason bringing Josh Hader in to take over as the team’s closer. He had a stellar season, converting 34 saves with a 3.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts across 71 innings. Few relievers can match Hader’s strikeout ability. The 30-year-old led the majors in swinging-strike rate at 20.5%. His ERA wasn’t spectacular and is the product of a higher walk rate and home run luck, a trend we’ve seen throughout his career. But he remains among the top closers in baseball. Ryan Pressly converted four saves behind Hader and was traded to the Cubs. This clears the way for Bryan Abreu, perennially one of the best setup men in baseball, to be next in line for saves in Houston. Abreu posted a 3.10 ERA and struck out 103 batters across 78 1/3 innings, his second consecutive 100-strikeout season out of the bullpen. Tayler Scott and Bryan King round out the back end of the bullpen. King posted a 2.39 ERA with 32 strikeouts across his first 26 1/3 innings of major league action.

Kansas City Royals

Closer: Carlos Estévez

Next in line: Lucas Erceg

Setup man: Hunter Harvey

Name to watch: John Schreiber

James McArthur started the season as the Royals closer, converting 18 saves before he was relegated to middle relief and finished with a 4.92 ERA. Kansas City acquired Lucas Erceg from the Athletics at the trade deadline and Erceg went on to save 11 games with a 2.88 ERA and a 31/3 K/BB ratio across 25 innings with the team, showing elite closer potential. Despite his emergence, Kansas City brought in Carlos Estévez on a two-year, $20.2 million contract. Estévez has worked as a closer with the Angels and Phillies over the last two seasons, converting 56 saves. He finished the year with a 2.45 ERA across 55 innings. While Erceg certainly displayed the best skills in the Royals bullpen, Estévez will likely be the favorite to enter the season as the primary closer. The two present a vast upgrade for the Royals in the back end of the bullpen. Hunter Harvey and John Schreiber round out the group of high-leverage relievers.

Los Angeles Angels

Closer: Kenley Jansen

Next in line: Ben Joyce

Setup man: Ryan Zeferjhan

Name to watch: Robert Stephenson

Carlos Estévez went into the season as the Angels closer after securing 31 saves for the team in 2023. He converted 20 with a 2.38 ERA before joining the Phillies at the trade deadline. Ben Joyce emerged to close out games, converting four saves before finishing the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings. Given his injury risk and lack of experience, it’s no surprise the team went the veteran route and added Kenley Jansen on a one-year, $10 million deal. The 37-year-old right-hander will step in to close as he looks to add to his 447 career save total. Still, Joyce should remain next in line and the primary setup option. And Robert Stephenson is targeting a May return. He should be in the mix for late-inning work after missing the year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Minnesota Twins

Closer: Jhoan Duran

Next in line: Griffin Jax

Setup man: Cole Sands

Name to watch: Brock Stewart

Jhoan Duran missed the first month of the season with an oblique injury, making his debut on April 30. With the late start, his skills took a step back before recovering in the second half, seeing his swinging-strike rate jump from 12.6% to 16.6% after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old right-hander totaled 23 saves with a 3.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings. His ERA indicators, including a 2.85 FIP, suggest he pitched much better than the surface stats. With elite underlying skills intact, Duran is in line for a bounce-back season. Griffin Jax emerged as one of baseball’s top relievers, recording 24 holds and 10 saves with a 2.03 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts over 71 innings. Jax will be one of the league’s top setup men, accumulating holds and strikeouts while stepping in for occasional saves. Cole Sands, Brock Steward, Jorge Alcala, and Danny Coulombe round out an impressive group in the middle innings.

New York Yankees

Closer: Devin Williams

Next in line: Luke Weaver

Setup man: Ian Hamilton

Name to watch: Fernando Cruz

Clay Holmes got off to an incredible start as the Yankees closer, posting a 2.77 ERA in the first half that included 20 consecutive scoreless appearances. He was much more volatile in the second half as he struggled to close out games. A stretch of blown saves cost him the closer role as Luke Weaver stepped in to convert four saves in September and four more in the postseason. Weaver made a successful move from starter to reliever, posting a 2.89 ERA over 84 innings out of the bullpen for the Yankees. With Holmes leaving in free agency, New York made a significant move in acquiring Devin Williams from the Brewers. Williams missed the first several months with a back injury but returned with elite skills in place, converting 14 saves with a 1.25 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. With one of the game’s best closers in place, Weaver returns to a setup role. Meanwhile, Ian Hamilton and Fernando Cruz are in line for work in the middle innings. Cruz was acquired from the Reds in December and brings an impressive 37.8% strikeout rate.

Seattle Mariners

Closer: Andrés Muñoz

Next in line: Colin Snider

Setup man: Gregory Santos

Name to watch: Matt Brash

Andrés Muñoz put together another outstanding season with the Mariners, posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts over 59 1/3 innings while converting 22 saves. While his skills have remained consistent through the last several seasons, his health has not. While he never saw time on the injured list, the 26-year-old right-hander reportedly battled through a lower back strain for much of the first half. This allowed Ryne Stanek to step in for seven saves to lighten the load for Muñoz. Though Muñoz went on to convert seven of the team’s eight second-half saves. With health, he could be one of the top closers and in line to set a new career-high in saves. Behind him, Seattle has a relatively deep bullpen, with Collin Snider, Gregory Santos, Trent Thornton, and Tayler Saucedo capable of stepping into high-leverage work. Matt Brash should be set to return early in the season after missing 2024 with Tommy John surgery and has the most strikeout upside among the returning relievers.

Tampa Bay Rays

Closer: Pete Fairbanks

Next in line: Edwin Uceta

Setup man: Garrett Cleavinger

Name to watch: Hunter Bigge

Injuries continue to hold Pete Fairbanks back. The 31-year-old right-hander was placed on the injured list early in the season with a nerve issue, then again in August with a lat strain, limiting him to 45 1/3 innings. He also saw some slippage in his skills, ending the year with a 3.57 ERA and a career-low 23.8% strikeout rate while converting 23 saves. With a 2026 club option on his contract, Fairbanks could potentially find himself on the move at some point this season. The health factor, skills decline, and trade speculation make him one of the most volatile and risky closers. In typical fashion, the Rays spread the rest of the save chances, with 12 other relievers converting at least one save. Edwin Uceta ended the season with five saves down the stretch and figures to be the top name to watch behind Fairbanks after breaking out to a 1.51 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and a 57/8 K/BB ratio across 41 2/3 innings. Garrett Cleavinger and Manuel Rodríguez also notched saves in 2024 and should return in a high-leverage capacity. Meanwhile, Mason Montgomery and Hunter Bigge are relievers to watch as they flashed immense strikeout upside in small samples.

Texas Rangers

Closer: Chris Martin

Next in line: Robert Garcia

Setup man: Jacob Webb

Name to watch: Jon Gray

Kirby Yates returned to form as an elite closer with the Rangers, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings while converting 33-of-34 save chances. David Robertson was excellent in a setup role behind Yates with 34 holds and a 3.00 ERA. The two left a massive hole to fill in the late innings as they departed for free agency, with Yates signing on with the Dodgers. Texas hopes to find the same veteran magic in Chris Martin, who they signed on a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The 38-year-old right-hander posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and an impressive 50/3 K/BB ratio across 44 1/3 innings with the Red Sox last season. Martin is the current frontrunner to start the season as the closer. Robert Garcia and Jacob Webb line up for setup duties. And Jon Gray could be someone to watch as he’s expressed an openness to closing games. He pitched seven innings in relief last season, giving up one run with a 10/2 K/BB ratio.

Toronto Blue Jays

Closer: Jeff Hoffman

Next in line: Chad Green

Setup man: Yimi García

Name to watch: Erik Swanson

Jordan Romano went into the season as one of the game’s top closers, coming off back-to-back 36-save seasons. Elbow issues limited him to 13 2/3 innings as he was on and off the injured list. Chad Green led the team in saves with 17 while posting a 3.21 ERA across 53 1/3 innings. With Romano departing for Philadelphia, Toronto signed Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract to take over as closer for the Blue Jays. Hoffman has transformed into one of the league’s best relievers over the last few seasons. He recorded a 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts over 66 1/3 innings while converting 10 saves for the Phillies in 2024. There was speculation surrounding his health during the free-agency process as some teams considered signing him as a starter. Those concerns may be overblown as he showed no signs of wearing down throughout the season. With health, Hoffman has top-10 closer upside. Yimi García returns to the team on a two-year, $15 million deal, joining Green for setup duties.

NATIONAL LEAGUE BULLPENS

Arizona Diamondbacks

Closer: Justin Martinez

Co-closer: A.J. Puk

Setup man: Kevin Ginkel

Name to watch: Drey Jameson

The Diamondbacks’ closer situation was a volatile one in 2024. Paul Sewald started the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. Kevin Ginkel stepped in for five saves in Sewald’s absence. The 34-year-old right-hander returned in May and had a strong two months, recording 11 of his 16 saves through June before things unraveled in July. Sewald was relegated to middle relief over the final two months, with Justin Martinez taking the lead with eight saves down the stretch. A.J. Puk was an excellent addition at the trade deadline and was lights out for Arizona, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and a 43/5 K/BB ratio across 27 1/3 innings with the team. With Sewald departing for Cleveland in free agency, Martinez and Puk could operate in a matchup-based committee, with Puk dominating left-handed batters and Martinez pitching from the right side. We’ve seen this trend from the Diamondbacks over the last several seasons, as the last reliever with more than 20 saves for the team was Brad Boxberger, with 32 in 2018. Former starting prospect Drey Jameson is set to return as a reliever coming off Tommy John surgery and is a potential name to watch down the line. He has the fastball velocity and swing-and-miss slider that could flourish in the bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

Closer: Raisel Iglesias

Next in line: Pierce Johnson

Setup man: Aaron Bummer

Name to watch: Dylan Lee

It was another stellar season for Raisel Iglesias. The 35-year-old right-hander continued his run as one of the top closers with a 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 69 1/3 innings while converting 34 saves. He did see his strikeout rate dip, particularly over the first two months. But his swing-and-miss skills recovered in June, with his strikeout rate bouncing back through the rest of the season. Iglesias is about as safe as they come from a saves perspective. Behind him, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer, and Dylan Lee figure to be in line for high-leverage work in the middle and late innings, with Johnson first in line to step in for saves when needed. Veteran right-hander Joe Jiménez had an excellent season in a setup role, collecting 27 holds, but is expected to miss most of the season after undergoing left knee surgery in November.

Chicago Cubs

Closer: Ryan Pressly

Next in line: Porter Hodge

Setup man: Tyson Miller

Name to watch: Nate Pearson

The Cubs were forced to turn to Héctor Neris in the ninth inning after Adbert Alzolay was lost for the season to a forearm injury. Neris converted 17-of-22 save chances but was incredibly volatile, leading to his release in August. Porter Hodge stepped up down the stretch, taking over for nine saves. The 23-year-old right-hander was impressive in his rookie season, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts over 43 innings. Despite flashing excellent closer upside, he’ll likely begin the season in a setup role as the team acquired veteran closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros. Pressly served as Houston’s closer for four seasons before taking a back seat to Josh Hader in 2024. The 36-year-old right-hander has seen his skills slip over the last couple of seasons, with his strikeout rate seeing a steady decline. Still, he’ll get the first chance to operate as the Cubs’ closer, with Hodge waiting in the wings should Pressly stumble. Tyson Miller and Nate Pearson should round out the group in the middle innings, while Ben Brown is a potential name to watch should he make the move from starter to reliever.

Cincinnati Reds

Closer: Alexis Díaz

Next in line: Taylor Rogers

Setup man: Tony Santillan

Name to watch: Emilio Pagán

Over the prior two seasons, Alexis Díaz was able to mask severe walk issues with excellent strikeout rates. Lower velocity and a decline in swinging strikes led to a 22.7% strikeout rate, down from 30.1% in 2023. The result was a 3.99 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Still, the 28-year-old right-hander was able to convert 28 saves for the Reds. While he’ll go into the season as the set closer looking to bounce back, there’s some downside risk if the strikeouts don’t return as a high walk rate and fly ball tendency don’t mix well in Cincinnati. The team acquired veteran left-hander Taylor Rogers from the Giants, who comes in with some prior closing experience, recording 83 career saves. But the most interesting reliever in the bullpen behind Díaz might be Tony Santillan. Santillan flashed impressive upside last season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 46/9 K/BB ratio across 30 innings. In contrast to Díaz, this came with a significant increase in his fastball velocity while limiting free passes with a 7.4% walk rate. He’ll be a reliever to watch should Díaz struggle to close out games.

Colorado Rockies

Closer: Tyler Kinley

Next in line: Seth Halvorsen

Setup man: Victor Vodnik

Name to watch: Luis Peralta

Chasing saves in the Rockies bullpen proved to be futile once again. Tyler Kinley led the way in saves with 12, but it came with a 6.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 64 innings. Jalen Beeks and Victor Vodnik each recorded nine saves but didn’t fare much better. Kinley goes into the season as the favorite to open as the team’s closer, but it could be a competition we’ll have to see play out this spring. Kinley also comes with some injury risk after ending the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation. With such a fragile hold on the ninth-inning role, Seth Halvorsen could be the name to watch after he flashed some upside with a 100 mph fastball, posting a 1.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and a 13/2 K/BB ratio across a small 12 1/3 inning sample. Left-hander Luis Peralta was equally impressive in his debut, giving up one run with a 14/5 K/BB ratio over 12 1/3 frames. Fantasy managers desperate for saves in deep leagues could be better off chasing the skills rather than the presumptive roles in this bullpen.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Closer: Tanner Scott

Next in line: Kirby Yates

Setup: Blake Treinen

Names to watch: Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips

After securing 24 saves for the Dodgers in 2023, Evan Phillips earned the bulk of the save chances to start the season. Struggles in July relegated him to middle relief duties while Daniel Hudson and Michael Kopech, acquired at the trade deadline, combined for 16 saves the rest of the way. Los Angeles made some significant upgrades to the bullpen this winter, signing left-hander Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract and Kirby Yates on a one-year, $13 million deal. Scott, regarded as the best reliever on the free-agent market, is coming off an incredible season after posting a 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts over 72 innings. Yates returned to form with a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings while converting 33 saves with the Rangers. According to manager Dave Roberts, Scott is expected to get the “bulk” of the save chances going into the season. However, we could see some mixing and matching based on hitter handedness. And closers haven’t exactly had a long leash since Kenley Jansen’s departure in 2021. Regardless, the top relievers in the Dodgers bullpen should return solid fantasy value as they’re likely to come away with a share of both wins and saves.

Miami Marlins

Closer: Calvin Faucher

Next in line: Jesus Tinoco

Setup man: Anthony Bender

Name to watch: Andrew Nardi

Before joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline, Tanner Scott had locked down 18 saves for the Marlins while posting a 1.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings with the team. With Scott gone, Calvin Faucher led the way with six saves over the final two months, with Jesus Tinoco behind him at three saves. Faucher delivered a 3.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts across 53 2/3 innings. Tinoco posted similar production, with a 3.32 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings. While Faucher had a better strikeout rate, Tinoco did better at limiting walks. The two are expected to compete for the closer role this spring, with the incumbent Faucher being the current favorite. Anthony Bender could also find himself in the mix, as his underlying skills showed a better pitcher than the 4.08 ERA indicates.

Milwaukee Brewers

Closer: Trevor Megill

Next in line: Joel Payamps

Setup man: Jared Koeing

Name to watch: Aaron Ashby

Devin Williams didn’t debut until July 28, as he missed the first half of the season with a stress fracture in his back. The Brewers cycled through a few relievers before settling on Trevor Megill for closing duties in Williams’ absence. Megill filled in nicely, converting 21 saves with a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings. He landed on the injured list with back issues of his own as Williams returned in late July. Williams was excellent upon his return, ending the season with 14 saves and a 1.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. With Williams now a Yankee, Megill will get an opportunity to operate as the primary closer in Milwaukee. Joel Payamps has been an effective reliever throughout his career and could step in to close when needed. And while DL Hall and Aaron Ashby are expected to be stretched out as potential starters this spring, either could be more effective out of the bullpen as they posted better numbers in relief last season. Ashby, in particular, posted a 1.37 ERA with a 28/3 K/BB ratio across 19 2/3 innings in relief.

New York Mets

Closer: Edwin Díaz

Next in line: A.J. Minter

Setup man: José Buttó

Name to watch: Dedniel Nuñez

Edwin Díaz returned to action after missing the 2023 season with a knee injury sustained during the World Baseball Classic. The 30-year-old right-hander showed diminished velocity in his first month. A stretch of blown saves landed him on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Díaz returned three weeks later with his velocity back and was outstanding through the rest of the season, with a 2.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 54 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings, ending the year with 20 saves. After the strong finish, Díaz is back to elite closer status and is worth a selection among the top five relievers. The Mets added some depth behind their closer, signing long-time setup man A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract. José Buttó was impressive in his move to the bullpen and should remain in the late-inning mix. And Dedniel Nuñez emerged as a middle reliever on the rise with 35 impressive innings, delivering a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 35 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies

Closer: Jordan Romano

Next in line: Orion Kerkering

Setup man: Matt Strahm

Name to watch: José Alvarado

José Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman alternated turns at the ninth-inning role through the first four months of the season until the Phillies acquired Carlos Estévez at the trade deadline. Estévez took over at closer, recording six saves down the stretch. In the end, Alvarado led the team with 13 but struggled through the season with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 61 2/3 innings while producing a career-low strikeout rate. With Estévez and Hoffman departing in free agency, the team signed veteran Jordan Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Elbow issues limited Romano to 13 2/3 innings with the Blue Jays in what was mostly a lost season. The 31-year-old right-hander was one of baseball’s top closers over the previous three seasons, accumulating 95 saves with a 2.37 ERA from 2021-2023. He’s set to get the first chance to establish himself as the team’s closer, with Orion Kerkering operating as the primary setup man and closer-in-waiting. Kerkering had a fantastic first season in the majors, delivering a 2.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts over 63 innings. Matt Strahm has also proven to be a valuable high-leverage reliever, adding three saves, 18 holds, and six wins in 2024.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Closer: David Bednar

Next in line: Dennis Santana

Setup man: Colin Holderman

Name to watch: Kyle Nicolas

It was a tumultuous season for David Bednar. He struggled out of the gate after missing most of spring training with a lat injury and posted a 5.77 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 57 2/3 innings while converting 23-of-30 save chances. He ultimately lost the closer role to Aroldis Chapman and was relegated to setup duties. Chapman secured 14 saves for the team before departing for Boston in free agency. With Chapman gone, Bednar is expected to return to the ninth-inning role with a decent chance to bounce back given his track record. There doesn’t appear to be anyone from a skills perspective to challenge for the closer role, but Dennis Santana and Colin Holderman should return as solid setup men. Santana did record three saves last season and displayed the better skills of the two, making him more likely to fill in as closer if needed.

San Diego Padres

Closer: Robert Suarez

Next in line: Jason Adam

Setup man: Jeremiah Estrada

Name to watch: Adrian Morejon

Robert Suarez finished the season as one of the top closers in baseball, converting 36 saves with a 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 65 innings. The addition of Tanner Scott at the trade deadline gave the Padres one of the best bullpens in baseball, with Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon turning in outstanding seasons. Despite Scott signing with the Dodgers, San Diego retains plenty of bullpen depth. And while Suarez is in line to close for the Padres, that depth could make him expendable via trade as speculation has swirled around him this offseason. Adam figures to be next in line as things stand. He posted a 1.95 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts across 73 2/3 innings. Estrada brings the higher velocity and strikeout stuff as he collected 94 punchouts across 61 frames. Morejon, a former starting prospect, was excellent in his first full season as a reliever. With so much depth and holes to fill in the lineup, it would not be surprising to see San Diego shop a reliever or two over the coming months.

San Francisco Giants

Closer: Ryan Walker

Next in line: Camilo Doval

Setup man: Tyler Rogers

Name to watch: Erik Miller

It was a bit of a surprise to see Camilo Doval struggle so much after two excellent seasons. An inflated walk rate, at 14.4%, was too much to overcome as Doval produced a 4.88 ERA across 59 innings, earning him a stint in the minors and losing the closer role. Ryan Walker emerged as a lock-down option, picking up 10 saves with a 1.91 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts over 80 innings. The team has indicated that Walker will get an opportunity to run with the ninth-inning job this season. The 29-year-old right-hander has an excellent combination of skills across the board and could be in line for plenty of saves. Doval will operate as a setup man but could step in for saves when needed. Tyler Rogers and Erik Miller should round out the back end of the bullpen. And it will be interesting to see if Jordan Hicks can maintain a spot in the starting rotation. He made 20 starts last season before shifting to the bullpen over the final two months.

St. Louis Cardinals

Closer: Ryan Helsley

Next in line: Ryan Fernandez

Setup man: JoJo Romero

Name to watch: Matthew Liberatore

After he was limited to 36 2/3 innings in 2023, Helsley put the injury concern behind him with an outstanding season, converting a league-leading 49 saves with a 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts across 66 1/3 frames. And Helsley only got better as the season went on as he saw his strikeout rate jump in the second half while lowering his walk rate, posting a 17.9% K-BB ratio in the first half and a 26.9% mark after the All-Star break. He’s undoubtedly among the top 5-6 closers. The team will be looking for someone to step up into primary setup duties after Andrew Kittredge departed for Baltimore in free agency. Ryan Fernandez and JoJo Romero had solid seasons in middle relief, with Romero recording 30 holds. Fernandez generates more whiffs and as the right-hander is likely to be next in line if needed for saves. Matthew Liberatore was effective as a reliever but could be stretched back out as a starter this spring.

Washington Nationals

Closer: Jorge Lopez

Next in line: Derek Law

Setup man: Jose Ferrer

Name to watch: Eduardo Salazar

Despite not having the most stellar skillset, Kyle Finnegan got the job done in the ninth inning for the Nationals, converting 38 of the team’s 40 saves while recording a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts across 63 2/3 innings. Surprisingly, the team non-tendered him, making him a free agent and leaving a hole to fill at closer. Outside of bringing veteran Jorge López in on a one-year, $3 million contract, the team has done little to replace Finnegan. López does have the most closing experience in the bullpen with 31 career saves. He pitched well last season with the Mets and Cubs, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 53 innings, and figures to get the first chance at closing for the Nationals. Derek Law and Jose Ferrer could be two other relievers in the mix.