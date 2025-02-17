Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Dylan Crews, Jasson Dominguez lead Top 25 fantasy rookies for 2025

It’s a good year for prospect fans in MLB, as several of the top names in minor league systems not only are close to contributing to their respective clubs, but have a good chance to make a fantasy impact before the end of year.

A quick note that this list is not a list of the top 25 overall prospects, this list only considers the potential for fantasy success in 2025.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the top 25 prospects who have a chance to have fantasy success in the 2025 MLB season.

Top 25 MLB Prospects for 2025 fantasy baseball leagues

1. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Why he can help: The second pick of the loaded 2023 MLB Draft, Crews was able to reach the majors in his first full year of professional action with three homers and 12 stolen bases over 31 games. The 22-year-old outfielder -- he turns 23 on February 26 -- is an elite athlete, and his double-plus speed makes him a threat to be a stolen-base leader someday. Both the hit and power tools have a chance to be 60-grade on the 20-80 scouting scale, and his terrific defense makes him a lock to be an everyday player. There just aren’t many who can match the floor and upside of Crews, and he appears to be a lock to play everyday for the Nationals in 2025.

Why he might not: While the speed and -- at times, power -- was on display for Crews in 2024, it’s worth noting that he hit just .218/.288/.353 during his 119 at-bats, so it was far from a dominant display from the former LSU star. Like the overwhelming majority of young players, there’s still work to be done before he’s a star at the highest level. It’s also worth noting that the Nationals don’t have a lineup filled with great offensive weapons, so he may not be a player who contributes in the RBI and run category even if he gets on at a solid clip.

2. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

Why he can help: Dominguez was limited to just 74 total games in 2024 because of injury; 58 games in the minors, 18 with the Yankees, but he hit .314/.376/.504 in the minors with 11 homers and 68 stolen bases, and he has an excellent chance of being a regular for the Yankees in 2025 after Juan Soto departed for the Mets. Dominguez has easy plus-plus power in his left-handed bat, with the speed to steal 25-plus bases if he does earn regular playing time. He’ll also have the benefit of hitting in a quality New York lineup, so the opportunity could be there to drive in a decent number of runs.

Why he may not: Dominguez is a patient hitter, but that patience leads to hitting late in counts and that along with a swing that has some length may make hitting for a high average unlikely -- even with the ability to make hard contact to all parts of the field. The 22-year-old also is playing for a team that has its sights set on competing for a World Series title, so Dominguez may not have as long of a leash as some of the other rookies to begin 2025. The upside is palpable, but there’s a little more risk with Dominguez than there is with Crews.

3. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

Why he can help: Anthony has quickly developed into not just one of the best outfield prospects in baseball, but one of the best prospects regardless of position. His performance in Triple-A was particularly impressive, as he hit .344 with a .982 OPS, three homers and five stolen bases over 35 games. The 79th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft has a chance for plus tools in both average and power, and both appear to be ready to help at the highest level. Hitting in a quality Boston lineup in a park that should help more than hurt his skill set is something to keep in mind, as well.

Why he might not: It’s very likely that we’ll see both Crews and Dominguez in their Opening Day lineup. That doesn’t seem as probable for Anthony, as the Boston outfield appears to be full -- for now -- and the Red Sox likely want to give their top prospect a little more time in the minors before he makes his way to Fenway Park. The rates should be excellent for Montgomery, but the counting stats matter.

4. Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics

How he can help: Wilson has one of the best hit tools of any prospect regardless of levels, and he hit a sensational .433/.473/.668 in the minors before reaching the majors to end the year. He has minimal swing-and-miss as seen in just 25 strikeouts over 300 at-bats in 2024, and his ability to lash the baseball to all parts of the field make him a great bet to high for a high mark while picking up some doubles in the process. The A’s lineup also has improved, so if he hits near the top, a chance to score some runs also is in play.

Why he might not: Wilson has below-average power at best, and expecting more than a couple handfuls of homers is expecting too much. He’s also not a great bet to steal bases as he has just average speed and has not been much of a running threat, so it’s very possible Wilson is just a one-category player for 2025 and beyond.

5. Matt Shaw, INF, Chicago Cubs

Why he can help: The Cubs took Shaw with the 13th pick of the 2023 draft out of the University of Maryland, and even in that exceptional class, he appears to be a steal. He hit 21 homers with 31 stolen bases in his first full professional season while reaching Triple-A. The 23-year-old infielder has above-average tools across the board, and that includes speed; making him one of the few players at the hot corner who could be a major contributor in stolen bases. The Cubs do not have a clear answer at third ahead of Shaw, so the opportunity -- along with the talent -- is there for him to help in 2025.

Why he might not: Shaw was diagnosed with an oblique injury, and obviously that’s something fantasy players are going to have to pay close attention to. The Cubs also may want to delay his debut until early May, anyway, knowing he’d still have the ability to help Chicago and possibly win Rookie of the Year and provide a draft pick to the team.

6. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Why he can help: Yet another member of the 2023 draft class, Lowder reached the majors in 2024, and even those with the loftiest of expectations had to come away impressed. He forged a 1.17 ERA over six starts and 30 2/3 innings, and he showed his three plus pitches. He did have some control issues, but his ability to repeat his delivery and numbers at other levels suggest it’s very unlikely that walks will be an issue for the right-hander going forward.

Why he might not: Lowder doesn’t have elite swing-and-miss stuff, as none of his pitches grade 70 or better on the 20-80 scale. He also will pitch his home games at Great American Ball Park, which is not a name that most pitchers would agree with as it’s very friendly for hitters. Lowder also has dealt with an elbow issue this spring, and the Reds won’t take any chances with one of their most important pieces for their long-term future, no matter how ready the stuff is.

7. Jackson Jobe, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Why he can help: Jobe is widely considered the top pitching prospect in baseball, and he was able to show off his electric stuff down the stretch for the Tigers and even made a pair of postseason appearances. The right-hander has two pitches that grade 70 on the scouting scale in his fastball and slider, and he has two more plus offerings in a cut-fastball along with a change. Add in the ability to command those pitches at a strong rate -- particularly for a hurler who doesn’t turn 23 until the very end of July -- and Jobe has everything you want in a frontline fantasy starter.

Why he might not: Jobe has yet to reach 100 innings in his professional career, and while it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he makes the Tigers as a part of their rotation to begin 2025, it’d be a bigger surprise if Detroit didn’t limit his innings im some capacity in 2025.

8. Christian Campbell, OF/INF, Boston Red Sox

Why he can help: Campbell was arguably the breakout star of the minors in 2024, as the 2023 fourth-round pick reached Triple-A while hitting .330 with a .997 OPS, 24 homers and 27 stolen bases. Every tool has a chance to be above-average, giving him a chance to contribute in all five categories the moment he steps foot on the field at the highest level. He also is capable of playing multiple positions, so he could help the Red Sox -- and fantasy players -- in the outfield, second base or shortstop.

Why he might not: With the signing of Alex Bregman and the outfield seemingly full, Campbell is almost assuredly going to open in the minors unless there’s a trade or injury. And while everything does project above-average for the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, there’s no obvious standout tool that guarantees that he’ll immediately be a fantasy stalwart just yet.

9. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Why he can help: Lawlar had a lost 2024 season due to injuries, but the long-term future -- and obviously, his chances for contribution in 2025 if he’s on this list -- still should excite fantasy players. He’s a shortstop who exudes athleticism with the type of speed you see in players who steal 40-plus bases. He makes hard contact to all parts of the field, and while he doesn’t have elite power, there’s more than enough to suggest he can reach 20-plus homer seasons.

Why he may not: Lawlar doesn’t appear to have a starting spot to begin the season as the Diamondbacks appear likely to go with Josh Naylor, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suarez set to be the linfield. Lawlar is as talented -- if not more so -- than those options, but fantasy managers may not see him helping lineups until the summer; especially when you remember how much time he missed in 2024.

10. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

Why he can help: A fourth-round selection in 2020, Mayo has some of the best power of any prospect in baseball, and he’s hammered 54 homers over the last two MiLB seasons -- 22 of those coming in just 89 games for Triple-A Norfolk in 2024. The ball jumps off his bat, so while there are swing-and-miss issues, he just might be able to hit for a decent average even with a good amount of strikeouts.

Why he might not: Good amount might be an understatement. When Mayo got a chance to play in Baltimore, he hit just .098, and he struck out in 22 of his 41 at-bats with the Orioles. That’s a very small sample, but there’s a chance there’s another small sample because of the Orioles depth chart. He certainly could force Baltimore’s hands, but it may take an injury or trade for him to be a full-time starter in 2025.

11. Jace Jung, INF, Detroit Tigers

Why he can help: Jung is the younger brother of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, and Jace has a chance to be as good -- possibly even better -- than big bro. While the Tigers did make a run on Alex Bregman, Jung now appears locked in as the starting third baseman, and he has plus power in his left-handed bat on top of an excellent approach at the plate.

Why he might not: Jung’s patience at the plate does lead to strikeouts, and he’s not a good bet to hit for average. He also has below-average speed and is unlikely to provide more than a handful of stolen bases -- if that -- in the 2025 campaign. And with the Tigers a contender for the postseason, the Tigers may look to upgrade early if Jung gets off to a slow start.

12. Kumar Rocker, RHP, Texas Rangers

Why he can help: Rocker’s story is well-known, but for those who don’t know, he was a pitcher drafted in the first-round by the Mets, didn’t sign due to injury concerns, pitched well in the summer league and went third-overall to the Rangers a year later. While he did undergo Tommy John surgery shortly after signing with Texas, he has shown the swing-and-miss stuff with enough ability to command it to make him a fantasy mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Why he might not: There are a few different arms competing for the final spot in the Texas rotation, so there’s at least a possibility that Rocker may begin the 2025 season in Triple-A with Round Rock. All of those arms are injury-prone to say the least, but if you’re using a draft pick on a hurler, you probably need more guarantee of innings at the highest level than Rocker might provide.

13. Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Why he can help: Williams was a first-round pick back in 2021, and he’s (relatively) slowly developed into one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball. There’s plus power in his left-handed bat, and that along with well above-average speed helped him rip 20 homers and steal 33 bases for Double-A Montgomery in 2024.

Why he might not: Much of Williams’ value as a prospect comes from his defense, and while that does help keep him on the field, it doesn’t quite help as much for fantasy teams. A bigger concern is that he has a below-average hit tool because he can get pull-happy with his swing, and he’s struck out a whopping 470 times over the last three seasons. He also seems assuredly ticketed for Triple-A to begin 2025, so the power/speed combination may be more likely to help in 2026.

14. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox

Why he can help: Mayer followed up a disappointed 2023 season where he forged just a .739 OPS with a strong 2024 campaign as seen in a slash of .307/.370/.480 slash with eight homers and 13 stolen bases over 77 games. The former fourth-overall pick sprays line drives to up the middle, to the pull side and opposite field, and while he hasn’t quite tapped into his power potential just yet, those doubles -- 28 of them in 300 at-bats in 2024 -- are going to turn into homers someday.

Why he might not: Someday may not be the 2024 season, so expecting more than a dozen homers in 2024 at the highest level is probably asking too much at this stage of his career. It’s also important to note that Mayer has had his last two seasons end early because of injury, as he had a lumbar strain call his 2024 campaign quits. There’s also a glut of infielders in the Boston system and MLB roster, so 2026 is just as likely -- if not more so -- of a fantasy-relevant campaign.

15. Noah Schultz, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Why he can help: In terms of just swing-and-miss stuff, there might not be a better pitching prospect than Schultz. The 26th pick of the draft has a wipeout slider that gets top-of-the-scale grades, and hitters who try to sit on that pitch are at risk of being made look foolish by a fastball that can get into the high 90s and plays up because he offers a 6-foot-9 frame. Add in a solid change and competent command, Schultz has elite upside in his left-handed arm.

Why he might not: There’s no guarantee that Schultz will make his debut for the White Sox in 2025, as he has never reached 90 innings in a season and it’d be silly to take any chances for a team that has almost zero chance of competing for a playoff spot in 2025. Even if he does pitch for Chicago in 2025, he’ll be doing so with few chances for wins, and it could be in a role that doesn’t provide fantasy value. There’s lots of risk to go with the immense potential reward.

16. Owen Caissie, OF, Chicago Cubs

Why he can help: Acquired in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, Caissie has some of the best power of any outfield prospect in the sport, regardless of level. On top of that potential for double-plus pop, the product of Canada has shown a willingness to draw walks, and he’s a solid athlete who offers a good chance to steal double-digit bases when he becomes a regular.

Why he might not: When he becomes a regular may not be in 2025, as the Cubs’ outfield doesn’t have an obvious opening just yet for the 22-year-old. Just as concerning -- if not more so - is that Caissie has loads of swing-and-miss in his profile, and even while showing the ability to make significant hard contact, hitting for an average as a rookie doesn’t seem terribly likely.

17. Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

Why he can help: Since signing with the Cubs back in 2021, Ballesteros has impressed with his bat, and that continued in 2024. He reached Triple-A Iowa while hitting 289/.354/.471 in his time at the higher levels while adding 19 homers in 454 at-bats. Despite possessing prototypical size at 5-foot-7, Ballesteros has above-average power in his left-handed bat, and his strong bat-to-ball skills make him a great bet to hit for a solid average with a quality on-base percentage to go with it.

Why he might not: Like most catchers, Ballesteros has well below-average speed, and it’d be a major upset if he provided anything more than a couple of stolen bases in 2025 and any other season. The biggest concern is that he’s still very much a work-in-progress behind the plate -- many believe that he profiles best at first base -- and considering he doesn’t turn 22 until the end of November, the Cubs may choose to have Ballesteros delay his debut until they’re a little more confident in his receiving skills.

18. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Why he can help: Painter has missed the last two regular seasons, but one just needs to look at his last professional campaign in 2022 (1.56 ERA, 155/25 K/BB ratio over 103 2/3 innings) to remember just how impressive Painter’s stuff is. He also returned in the Arizona Fall League, and he showed the same quality arsenal that gives him a chance to be a fantasy ace if he can stay healthy.

Why he might not: Can he stay healthy? That’s really the only question here. The Phillies likely have a full rotation to begin the season, but if the 21-year-old is able to show the same stuff he did in Arizona -- and more importantly, the 2022 campaign -- Philadelphia is going to find room for him to pitch. It just might not be in a role that is conducive to a roster spot in fantasy until 2026. Ranking Painter was without a doubt the most difficult of any player on this list, for anyone who was curious.

19. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Why he can help: Chandler is a former four-star quarterback prospect who appears to have made the right choice in picking the diamond over the gridiron. The 22-year-old struck out 148 hitters while finishing the season in Triple-A Indianapolis over 119 2/3 innings -- and he did so while showing a fastball that can get up to 99 mph with late break, a plus slider, and a well above-average change.

Why he might not: Chandler’s stuff looks ready to go, but there’s still some work to be done on his command with the occasional walk (41 in 2024) and missing his spots. The Pirates likely will also have the former third-round selection begin the season in Triple-A, so fantasy managers can likely add him to their roster after Pittsburgh lets Chandler make his debut at some point in late spring or the early portion of summer.

20. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Minnesota Twins

Why he can help: Rodriguez has been one of the most productive hitters when he’s been on the field (more on that in a second), and he was fantastic in his 57 games this summer with a ridiculous .280/.457/.569 slash. He’s one of the most patient hitters in baseball with the ability to recognize pitches at an elite level, but he also has plus power in his left-handed bat, and his well above-average speed makes him a potential 30/30 hitter. It shouldn’t shock anyone if Rodriguez was contributing to the Minnesota lineup in 2025.

Why he might not: If he can stay on the field, that is. Rodriguez has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years, and he has never played in 100 games in his time as a professional. Because he’s so unafraid of taking pitches he’s also a hitter who likely will pile up the strikeouts at the highest level, and that especially could be an issue for a rookie hitter facing the quality that is MLB pitching in his first go-around.

21. Cole Young, INF, Seattle Mariners

22. Jack Leiter, RHP, Texas Rangers

23. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

24. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

25. Kyle Teel, C, Chicago White Sox