NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal - BYU v Houston
No. 2 Houston shuts down No. 17 BYU for a 74-54 victory in Big 12 Tournament semifinals
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Duke vs North Carolina
No. 1 Duke holds off furious North Carolina rally to win 74-71, reach ACC title game without Flagg
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - Creighton vs Connecticut
Jamiya Neal’s 19 lead Creighton over UConn 71-62 in Big East Conference Tournament

nbc_cbb_stjoesdayton_250314.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s takes down Dayton in OT
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250314.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s steadfast, immovable in win
wagner_site.jpg
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Addressing Morikawa's comments toward media

March 14, 2025 09:10 PM
Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley and Live From address Collin Morikawa's comments toward media following the second round of The Players Championship, choosing to "agree to disagree" and dissecting media's role in golf.
wagner_site.jpg
3:22
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250314.jpg
3:46
Wagner tries Spieth’s lefty shot from fifth hole
lee_site.jpg
10:14
Players co-leader Lee ‘has game’ to win big events
mcilroy_site.jpg
10:11
Driving fix the key for McIlroy Friday at Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd2_250314.jpg
14:58
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtintv_250314.jpg
4:36
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_jthighlights_250314.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
nbc_golf_jt17_250314.jpg
1:09
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players
nbc_golf_happyhourfowler_250314.jpg
4:20
Celebrating 10-year anniversary of Fowler’s win
nbc_golf_rai17_250314.jpg
1:13
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
