Who is Arne Slot? Liverpool reportedly in talks with Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp

  
Published April 24, 2024 10:15 AM

Multiple reports say that Liverpool’s frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager is Arne Slot.

Reports say the Anfield set have opened negotiations with Feyenoord over the 45-year-old Dutchman, who has won major honors in Rotterdam in just his second full-time managerial gig.

[ MORE: Premier League season hub — fixtures, results ]

Sky Sports say negotiations could “move quickly” with Slot, who is being linked after Liverpool was previously connected with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

Sky says the fee for Slot would be just over $11 million.

Who is Arne Slot, leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Slot spent his entire playing career in the Netherlands and began coaching with Cambuur as an interim boss in 2016 before leading AZ Alkmaar and stepping into his current gig.

His sides, like Klopp’s, are known for being aggressive. He favors a back-four with an active midfield and hard press that bids to win the ball well up the field. Sound familiar?

Slot was named the top manager in the Eredivise for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, leading Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League Final in 2021-22, the Eredivisie crown in 2022-23, and the KNVB Cup this season.

Feyenoord have succeeded even with star turnover, as Slot has had to navigate sales of stars Luis Sinisterra (Leeds), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), and Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) among others.