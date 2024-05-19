 Skip navigation
Jurgen Klopp addresses Anfield after final game: ‘I’m one of you now. I love you to bits’

  
Published May 19, 2024 01:40 PM

Jurgen Klopp received a standing ovation from Anfield on Sunday before giving the Liverpool fans and players a stirring and emotional goodbye speech that celebrated the club more than himself.

“I thought I would already in pieces by now to be honest,” Klopp said to start the speech. “But I’m so happy about you all, about the atmosphere, about the game, about us, about what we’ve created, about how we celebrated this game. It’s incredible. Thank you so much.”

Klopp joked that his favorite game at Anfield was “one of the draws with City,” then quipped to the crowd, “Thanks for ignoring by request to not my sing completely six weeks.”

That, of course, completely launched Anfield into song.

[ MORE: Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 ]

The showman was happy to take it in, then again address Anfield as his wife was shown singing along in the stands.

“If you sing it next year that would be funny. For whatever reason, I don’t know, it doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start because I saw a football team full of youth, creativity, greed. That’s one part of development. That’s what you need but obviously since a few weeks I got too much attention. But I realized a lot of things. People tell me I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did that. Nobody tells you know to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than, not ever, well maybe ever, I’ll have to ask Kenny. We have this wonderful stadium, this wonderful training center. And we have you, the superpower of world football. You (laughs as crowd since to him again). Since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you, I stay a believer 100 percent.”

“I saw a lot of people crying and it will happen to be tonight because I will miss people. But change is good. You never know what to expect but if you go with the right attitude into everything will be fine because the basics are there. The team and the new coach. And you give a s—- what you want me to sing, but I have an idea... Arne Slot, la la la la la la.”

“I’m one of you now. I love you to bits.”

There is only one Jurgen Klopp. Several of his players were in tears after Klopp did his trademark punching of the air with his whole coaching staff. Anfield sang “You’ll never walk alone” to him one more time, and Klopp’s made it clear that it’s never been more true.