Liverpool vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 15, 2024 10:25 AM

Jurgen Klopp presides over his final match as Liverpool boss on Championship Sunday when Anfield hosts Wolves (Watch live at 11am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The celebrated German manager announced his Liverpool departure earlier this season and has been bidding a long goodbye to the Reds since, and now the final game — at home — arrives with the club locked into third place on the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs WOLVES LIVE

Wolves sit 13th with 46 points but still can finish in the top-half with a win if results break their way starting with Brighton’s visit from Chelsea on Wednesday.

Gary O’Neil’s first season in charge of the West Midlands club has been solid but the side has limped down the stretch. Wolves lost the reverse fixture 3-1, and a loss here would mean the Wolves took just five of 30 points available to them over the final 10 Premier League matches.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (hip), Andy Robertson (other)

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Craig Dawson (groin), Leon Chiwone (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (hamstring)