How to watch the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Broadcast schedule, prize money, celebrities

The LPGA Tour returns this week with the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. For information on how to watch and what to watch for, read on.

Where is the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

The Hilton Grand Vacations TOC is held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The event has been held at the course since 2022.

How to watch the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

(All times EST)

Jan. 29



11:30 AM-2:30 PM: Golf Channel

Jan. 30



11:30 AM-2:30 PM: Golf Channel

Jan. 31



2:30-3 PM: Golf Channel.com/USA Network

3-5:30 PM: Golf Channel

Feb. 1



What is the format of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

The LPGA Tour players compete in a normal, 72-hole, stroke play format. The celebrities play alongside the pros, but in a separate competition.

The celebrity tournament features a modified Stableford format over its four rounds. Players accrue points each hole based on the following results, and the player with the most points at the conclusion of the tournament is the champion.

Double bogey (or worse) – 0 points

Bogey – 1 point

Par – 2 points

Birdie – 3 points

Eagle – 5 points

Hole-in-One – 8 points

Albatross – 10 points

What golfers are in the field at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

The world’s top golfers -- including Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee – are slated to compete in Orlando. The event is open to LPGA Tour event winners over the last two seasons, so the 39-player field is filled with elite competitors.

You can find the full field here.

What celebrities will be at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

Notable figures competing at Lake Nona run the gamut from athletes (including Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Emmitt Smith, Annika Sorenstam) to actors (Brian Baumgartner, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, Alfonso Ribeiro) to musicians (Schoolboy Q) and TV personalities (Joey Graziadei, Ben Higgins), among others.

Athletes have dominated the celebrity division, and all of the event’s former champions are in the fold for 2026. Mardy Fish and John Smoltz are both two-time winners, while Derek Lowe, Jeff McNeil and Joe Pavelski are looking for their second victories.

Click here for the full celebrity roster.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse

The pros compete for a purse of $2.1 million, with the winner taking home $300,000. The celebrity purse is $500,000, and the winner gets $100,000.

