Everton given further two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules

Everton have been handed another points deduction by an independent commission for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

This latest points deduction sees Everton lose two points, which sees them on to 27 points which is just two points above the relegation zone with seven games of the 2023-24 season to go.

It is the second time this season that Everton have been handed a points deduction for breaching PSRs, as a previous charge saw them initially deducted 10 points which was then reduced to six points after their appeal.

This two-point deduction is due to Everton breaching financial rules for a three-year period to the end of the 2022-23 season, as they went almost $21 million over the limit. Their previous six-point deduction this season was for breaches during the previous three-year accounting cycle.

In a statement, Everton have confirmed they are preparing to lodge an appeal to this latest points deduction.

Everton release statement, confirm they will appeal

In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23.

The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.

Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

The Club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.

The Club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision. No further comment will be made at this time.

Premier League statement in full

An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.

Click here to read the independent Commission’s full written reasons. Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission were appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

