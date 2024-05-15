 Skip navigation
Premier League title betting 2024: Odds, predictions, bets for Man City, Arsenal on Championship Sunday

  
Published May 15, 2024 10:56 AM

The Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is going down to the final game of the season and the odds are intriguing as to what will happen and who will win it all.

The equation is simple: if Manchester City against West Ham they win the title. If Manchester City lose or draw and Arsenal beat Everton then Arsenal win the title.

Below are the odds, both for their final games of the season to their odds to win the title, provided by our partners Bet MGM.

What are Man City’s odds to win Premier League title 2024?

Manchester City’s title odds are -1600.

They are -900 to get the win against West Ham on Sunday which would seal the title.

What are Arsenal’s odds to win Premier League title 2024?

Arsenal are +900 to win the title.

The Gunners are -550 to beat Everton on Sunday.

What are the best bets for Premier League Championship Sunday?

Manchester City to score over 3.5 goals against West Ham is odds of +100 and seems like a smart bet. Also, given City’s penchant for late drama and comebacks on the final day you can also bet on the result after 75 minutes of the game, with odds of a tie at +600.

Arsenal to win against Everton and a combined goals of 2.5 or under is +320 and given Everton’s strong defensive record, it seems like a good bet.

Prediction for Man City, Arsenal on Championship Sunday

We believe Manchester City will beat West Ham 4-2 and Arsenal will beat Everton 2-0 on the final day of the season.