 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets fantasy basketball season recap
MLB: MAY 14 Cardinals at Angels
Saves and Steals: Helsley off to dominant start

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteearlycoty_240515.jpg
Evaluating early picks in crowded NFL COTY market
nbc_roto_btepreaknessupdate_240515.jpg
Analyzing Preakness favorites after Muth’s scratch
nbc_roto_btehandicappingnflschedule_240515.jpg
How does schedule release impact team win totals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets fantasy basketball season recap
MLB: MAY 14 Cardinals at Angels
Saves and Steals: Helsley off to dominant start

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteearlycoty_240515.jpg
Evaluating early picks in crowded NFL COTY market
nbc_roto_btepreaknessupdate_240515.jpg
Analyzing Preakness favorites after Muth’s scratch
nbc_roto_btehandicappingnflschedule_240515.jpg
How does schedule release impact team win totals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Premier League tiebreaker rules 2024: Goal difference, head-to-head record, how it works

  
Published May 16, 2024 07:13 AM

The Premier League tiebreaker rules will be needed on the final day of the 2023-24 season as Championship Sunday promises to be a wild day of permutations.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With the title, European spots and one relegation spot (technically) still to be figured out, there is a lot going on.

Below are all the details you need when it comes to tiebreaker rules.

What are the Premier League tiebreaker rules? How are things decided after goal difference?

Each position in the Premier League table is decided by the following tiebreakers if teams finish on the same number of points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Team who collected most points in head-to-head record
  • Who scored the most away goals in head-to-head

If teams cannot be separated by the above criteria and they are fighting for the title, European spots or relegation, a one-off play-off game at a neutral ground will be scheduled to decide who finishes higher.

How does the Premier League head-to-head tiebreaker work?

The team who collected the most points in head-to-head games will finish higher. If teams are level after that the team who scored the most away goals in head-to-head games will finish higher. If teams are level after that then a one-off playoff game will be needed.

Has Premier League title ever been decided by goal difference?

Yes. Once. The famous 2011-12 season, when Sergio Aguero scored a winner on the final day of the season for Manchester City in the 94th minute against QPR, was the only time the title has been decided on goal difference. Manchester City and Manchester United both finished the season on 89 points but City had a goal difference of +64 and United were on +56.