MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
Wrestling Wolrd Olympic Qualifier
Spencer Lee, Zain Retherford round out U.S. Olympic wrestling team for Paris
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 1
Canada snaps U.S. gold-medal streak at Para hockey worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pft_williamsstarting_240513.jpg
Williams ‘brings out the best in people’
nbc_pft_nflkickoff_240513.jpg
Chiefs to host Ravens for 2024 NFL Kickoff
nbc_bte_alexander_240512.jpg
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League title scenario: How can Manchester City, Arsenal win the title?

  
Published May 13, 2024 08:50 AM

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire and Championship Sunday is going to be epic.

Manchester City and Arsenal both have a chance to win the trophy and the race will go down to the final day.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is the Premier League title scenario in its simplest form, laying out exactly what Manchester City and Arsenal need if they are going to lift the trophy on Sunday, May 19.

Premier League title scenario

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if:

  • They beat Tottenham on Tuesday, May 14 and West Ham on Sunday, May 19

Arsenal will win the Premier League title if:

  • They beat Everton on Sunday, May 19 AND Man City drop points in either of their final two games AND Arsenal maintain a superior goal difference (Arsenal currently +61 GD, Man City currently +58 GD)