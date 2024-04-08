Which Premier League teams can qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League, Europa, or Conference Leagues?

More than half of the Premier League’s 20 clubs are within shouting distance of a place in Europe, whether the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

Those possibilities will dwindle in coming weeks as may the available berths.

The renovation of the UEFA Champions League means that Premier League clubs currently get between four and five berths in the group stage. Opta predicts a 70% chance that Premier League clubs’ performances the rest of the way will earn them five spots in the UCL through the league route.

That would push sixth and seventh into the Europa League since Liverpool won the League Cup and is destined to finish in the top four, meaning the automatic Europa League group stage berth that comes with winning that trophy will add a UEL spot further down the Premier League table.

That will likely happen again should Manchester City or Manchester United win the FA Cup, while Coventry City or Chelsea could also claim a place in the Europa League by winning their semifinal tie and the final (Man City host Chelsea and Man United travel to Coventry in the semifinals).

Winning the Europa League means an automatic spot in the Champions League group stage, and Liverpool and West Ham are both alive in the quarterfinal rounds of that competition.

And winning the Conference League means a spot in the Europa League group stage, with Aston Villa one of eight teams still alive for that title.

Which Premier League clubs could qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League, Europa League, or Conference Leagues?

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to qualify through likely top-four (or -five) finishes, but can also qualify by winning this season’s Champions League. Arsenal begin their quarterfinal with Bayern Munich this week, while City face Real Madrid.

Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League through a top-four (or -five) finish, but could also earn a berth by winning the Europa League. They face Atalanta in the quarterfinals beginning this week.

Tottenham‘s only route to Europe is through the league table. Spurs can go to the Champions League by finishing fourth (or fifth). The Europa League or Conference League would await should they drop out of the top four or five.

Aston Villa has two paths to Europe, but only one to the Champions League and that’s the league table. Villa can qualify for the Europa League by winning the Conference League, where they begin a quarterfinal tie with Lille this week.

Manchester United still have an outside shot of reaching the UEFA Champions League but seem more likely to go to the Europa League either through the league table or winning the FA Cup. The Red Devils may go to the Conference League if it drops out of the top seven and fail to win the FA Cup.

West Ham United can qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, and they start a quarterfinal tie with Bayer Leverkusen this week. Failing that, West Ham will need to keep its league footing to reach either the UEL or Conference League.

Newcastle United‘s only path to Europe is through the league table. They currently sit eighth, two points off sixth.

Chelsea can still qualify for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup, and could reach Europa or Conference League play through the league table.

Brighton, Wolves, Bournemouth, and Fulham can only qualify for Europe through the league table.

Brentford and Crystal Palace would need almost impossible finishes to reach the Conference League through the league table.

Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Everton have been eliminated from contention for Europe.

