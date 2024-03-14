With the 2024 Olympics in Paris fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get ready for the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments by looking back at the top moments in Olympic soccer history.

A young Lionel Messi bamboozling defenders on his way to Gold? Yes please. USWNT legends scoring extra time winners in the final? Go on then.

[ WATCH: 2024 Paris Olympics across NBC Sports ]

Remember: you can watch all of the Olympic soccer across NBC Sports’ platforms this summer, as the tournaments take place in stadiums across France. The women’s tournament runs from July 25 to August 10, while the men’s tournament starts one day earlier.

Below are the top 10 moments in Olympic soccer history, as we will release one moment each week over the final 10 weeks of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Top 10 moments in Olympic soccer history

10. Carlos Tevez scores stunning volley as Argentina beat Italy, go on to win first-ever men’s soccer Gold - Athens 2004

Argentina won its first-ever Olympic Gold medal in men’s soccer in 2004 and a young Carlos Tevez was the x-factor as he was the top scorer in the tournament and won the Golden boot with eight goals.

Carlitos scored a stunning volley in Argentina’s impressive 3-0 semifinal win against Italy, as La Albiceleste brushed aside an Italy side which featured Andrea Pirlo and Daniele De Rossi who would both go on to win the World Cup with Italy less than two years later.

Argentina then beat Paraguay in the final (thanks to a Tevez goal, of course) on what was a stunning day for the South American nation in Athens as Argentina also won their first-ever Gold medal in men’s basketball.

This Argentina side has to go down as one the greatest in Olympic history as they scored 17 goals and let in zero as they won Olympic Gold at a canter.

The head coach of this hugely talented Argentine team was the legendary Marcelo Bielsa and Boca Juniors’ rising star Tevez was the jewel in his crown. Javier Mascherano and Javier Saviola were rising stars on this team too as Bielsa’s side had a perfect mixture of youth and experience with world-class defenders Roberto Ayala and Gabriel Heinze leading by example.

Although Tevez would win trophies galore with Boca Juniors, Corinthians, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus during his glittering club career, this was the only winners medal he would get for Argentina and it meant so much to him.