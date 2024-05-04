 Skip navigation
Ipswich Town promoted to the Premier League

  
Published May 4, 2024 09:26 AM

Ipswich Town is going back to the Premier League after a 22-year wait.

The Tractor Boys beat relegated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Portman Road, the stands emptying onto the pitch to celebrate promotion.

[ MORE: Premier League promotion hub ]

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, a former Tottenham and Manchester United youth manager, engineered promotion from League One to the Championship last year and now has made it back-to-back.

Leicester City was promoted earlier this season and finish as division champions, while the playoff combatants will be Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich City.